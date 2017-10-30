Nissan NV200 Adds New Features For 2018

Nissan has announced the U.S. pricing and new features for their NV200 Compact Cargo van. Upgrades for 2018 include a standard RearView Monitor, a 5-inch color audio display, USB connection interface, Bluetooth capability, and hands-free text messaging. Starting MSRP for the NV200 is $21,780 for the S trim, with the SV grade coming in at $22,780.

Nissan says the 2018 NV200 Compact Cargo van has a number of packages so owners can tailor the vehicle to their specific business needs.

Power & Performance

The NV200’s 2.0-liter inline 4-cylinder engine creates 131 horsepower and returns an EPA-estimated 24 mpg in city, 26 on the highway, and 25 combined. The engine is paired with the next generation of Nissan’s Xtronic transmission. Nissan promises a small turning radius for easy parking and better overall maneuverability.

Versatility & Capacity

Nissan has designed a passenger seat that doubles as a work table when folded down. There are multiple mounting points to allow for the upfitting of various racks and bins.

Availability & Warranty

The 2018 Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo van is available now. The vehicle comes with a basic limited and powertrain warranty of 5 years or 100,000 miles.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

Photos & Source: Nissan North America.