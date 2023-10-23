2024 Nissan Altima: Stylish Midsize Sedan Offers AWD & Turbo Engine, Advanced Driving Tech & Competitive MSRP

The 2023 Altima was the beneficiary of a significant refresh, making the 2024 Nissan Altima a carryover variant. However, Nissan has included a three-year free trial of its NissanConnect telematics service for the 2024 Altima, which was only a six-month trial for the 2023 model. NissanConnect features include remote door lock/unlock, remote engine start/stop, vehicle health reports, emergency calls, and Nissan Skill for Amazon Alexa.

The Altima remains a torchbearer in the midsize sedan category. It lags behind the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry in some areas, but overall, the Altima offers plenty of convenience, comfort, and safety features for the price. Here is a quick but detailed overview.

2024 Nissan Altima: Powertrain & Fuel Economy

The Altima S, SV, SR, and SL have a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder gas engine with 188 horsepower and 180 lb-ft. of torque. It has a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) driving the front wheels, although an all-wheel drivetrain is optional for the SV, SR, and SL. Front-wheel drive SR and SL models with the 2.5-liter engine return an EPA-estimated 27 in the city, 37 on the highway, and 31 combined.

The downside in choosing all-wheel drive with the 2.5-liter engine is the reduced power output, which drops to 182 horsepower and 178 lb-ft. of torque. All-wheel drive models return an EPA-estimated 26/36 city/highway with a combined of 30 mpg.

Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 2024 Nissan Altima SR VC-Turbo has a more potent 2.0-liter turbocharged four-banger with the brand’s variable-compression technology. Admittedly, Nissan’s VC-T engagement is not as exciting as the early days of VTEC, but it’s easy to get in trouble with 236 horsepower and 267 lb-ft. of torque rushing to the front wheels (the SR VC-Turbo is not available with AWD). Fill it up with 93 octane gas, and the engine pushes 258 horsepower and 273 lb-ft. of torque.

With the power hike of the SR VC-Turbo comes a loss in fuel economy relative to other 2024 Altima modes. The SR VC-Turbo has an EPA-estimated rating of 25 in the city, 34 on the highway, and 29 combined.

Passenger Space & Cargo Capacity

The 2024 Nissan Altima offers a passenger compartment volume of 100.6 cubic feet, minus a little less than that (98.8 cubic feet) with a moonroof. Cargo capacity in the trunk is 15.4 cubic feet, more than the Toyota Camry, although less than the Honda Accord.

2024 Nissan Altima Starting MSRP

The 2024 Altima is available in S, SV, SR, SL, and SR VC-Turbo grades. Below is a breakdown of each variant and the corresponding starting MSRPs. The price figures include the $1,115 destination fee. If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this auto loans 101 guide will point you in the right direction.

S

The base Nissan Altima S starts at $26,845. It has cloth upholstery, keyless entry, push-button start, remote engine start, 16-inch steel wheels, a six-speaker stereo, a USB charging port, and Bluetooth connectivity.

SV

The SV starts at $27,645 (FWD) and $29,145 (AWD). It has a few upgrades over the base S model with a power driver’s seat, 17-inch alloy wheels, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, front and rear USB-C charging ports, smartphone connectivity, and satellite radio.

SR

The 2024 Nissan Altima SR starts at $29,045 (FWD) and $30,545 (AWD). The SR trim is the sportiest Altima with its sport-tuned suspension (FWD only), 19-inch alloy wheels, paddle shifters for the CVT gearbox, and a leather steering wheel and shift knob.

The Altima SV and SR have a Premium Package with wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless charging, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a sunroof, heated front seats, and Nissan’s ProPilot Assist semi-autonomous driving system.

SL

The 2024 Nissan Altima SL starts at $33,545 (FWD) and $35,045 (AWD). The SL trim is a luxury-oriented variant with standard fog lamps, 19-inch alloys, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power front passenger seat, cowhide upholstery, a nine-speaker Bose audio system, and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen.

SR VC-Turbo

The range-topping SR VC-Turbo starts at $36,545. Besides having the hi-tech variable compression turbo engine, it includes most of the standard features from the SR and SL grades, like the bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen, Bose audio system, leather seats, dual-zone climate control, and more.

Nissan Altima Safety Ratings & Features

The Nissan Altima is an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ with a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA.

All 2024 Altimas have Nissan Safety Shield 360, a collection of advanced driving assistance systems. The package includes forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, automatic headlights, blind-spot warning, rear seat reminders, and a driver attention warning system.

Optional for the SL and SR VC-Turbo is a 360 surround view monitor for easier low-speed maneuvering and a traffic sign recognition feature that will display certain road signs in the instrument cluster.

Moreover, Nissan’s ProPilot Assist semi-autonomous driving system is available in the Altima SL and SR-VC Turbo. The system utilizes the car’s intelligent cruise control, cameras, radars, and sensors when the feature is engaged, assuming road conditions permit. ProPILOT Assist can help center the Altima in its lane while maintaining a preset speed and can slow the Altima to a stop and hold it during traffic jam conditions.

2024 Nissan Altima Warranty

All Nissan Altimas leave the Smyrna, Tennessee, manufacturing plant with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. There are options to extend the factory warranty on any Nissan vehicle, including the Altima.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

