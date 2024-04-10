2025 Acura MDX: Midcycle Refresh Brings Updated Styling, Google Built-In & New A-Spec With Advance Package

2025 Acura MDX Summary Points

The 2025 Acura MDX has received a midcycle freshening to keep pace with other premium machinery, such as the Genesis GV80, Lincoln Nautilus, and Volvo XC90.

Gone is the absurd touchpad-based infotainment system for a new Google built-in touchscreen that comes standard across the lineup.

The performance-enhanced MDX Type S receives the Advance Package for the 2025 model year. It includes a 31-speaker Bang & Olufsen stereo and AcuraWatch 360.

2025 Acura MDX: What’s New?

Acura introduced the fourth-gen MDX three-row SUV in 2022. The MDX is the brand’s top-selling product, and Acura didn’t take long to release substantial updates to satisfy buyer demands.

“It’s simply the best MDX we’ve ever made,” said Mamadou Diallo, Senior Vice President of American Honda Auto Sales. “We’ve enhanced MDX in almost every way, adding incredible new tech, a quick and intuitive touchscreen interface, world-class Bang & Olufsen luxury audio, and lots more.”

New for the 2025 Acura MDX are darkened headlights and taillamps, a reshaped front bumper, an updated diamond Pentagon grille with a fancier mesh pattern, new 20-inch wheel designs (Technology Package and above), and improved NVH with laminated rear door glass and sound-deadening fender liners.

2025 Acura MDX Type S. Photo: Acura.

2025 Acura MDX Powertrain

The 2025 MDX has a standard 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 with 290 horsepower and 267 lb-ft. of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard, while Acura’s rear-biased Super Handling All-Wheel Drive with torque vectoring is optional. The standard gearbox is a 10-speed automatic.

Meanwhile, the high-performance MDX Type S remains powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 with direct injection, dual overhead camshafts (DOHC), and a single twin-scroll turbocharger. It produces a healthy 355 horsepower and 354 lb-ft. of torque.

The MDX Type S is exclusively available with a 10-speed automatic transmission, Super Handling All-Wheel Drive, and an adaptive air suspension.

Fuel Economy

Since there are no updates under the hood, we expect the 2025 Acura MDX to return fuel economy numbers similar to the 2024 model.

The 2024 MDX offers up an EPA-rated 19 in the city, 26 on the highway, and 22 combined with front-wheel drive. Super Handling All-Wheel Drive models return a rating of 19/25 city/highway and 21 combined.

The more potent 2024 MDX Type S returns an EPA-rated 17/21 city/highway and 19 combined.

A-Spec & Type S w/ Advance Package

The MDX A-Spec with Advance Package is new for 2025. It combines some of the niceties of the range-topping Type S with more premium amenities like 16-way power front seats, heated second-row seats, a heated tiller, and a heads-up display.

Also included in the Advance Package are massaging front seats and curvilinear-quilted leather upholstery.

The Advance Package is now standard for the MDX Type S. The highlights include a 31-speaker Bang & Olufsen stereo (with an 8.8-inch subwoofer, Acoustic Lens Tweeters, 24 channels, and 12 speakers in the headliner), a unique front fascia, bespoke 21-inch wheels, and AcuraWatch 360.

The 2025 Acura MDX with Technology Package and MDX A-Spec receive a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system with 16 channels, Acoustic Lens Tweeters, and four speakers in the headliner.

Depending on the model, buyers will have one of two Bang & Olufsen audio systems developed exclusively for the 2025 MDX. Both systems have Bang & Olufsen’s latest 3D Sound Control, the brand’s Beosonic feature, and proprietary Acoustic Lens technology. Photo: Acura.

Google Built-In Infotainment

Acura has thankfully ditched the outgoing MDX’s infuriating touchpad-based infotainment system. Replacing it is a new 12.3-inch touchscreen that rests neatly on a redesigned center console.

It now features Google built-in software with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging, over-the-air (OTA) updates, and AcuraLink with 4G LTE Wi-Fi connectivity. Cloud-based services like remote locking/unlocking, remote engine start, and emergency roadside assistance are standard.

AcuraWatch 360

AcuraWatch 360, a suite of driver-assist technologies, is standard on the MDX Type S with Advance Package.

Performance updates to AcuraWatch 360 include a long-range millimeter-wave radar behind the front Acura emblem, a camera at the top of the windshield, new millimeter-wave radars at all four corners of the SUV, and a new steering wheel touch sensor. As Acura describes, this collective setup supports features like active lane change assist, lane change collision mitigation, and front cross-traffic warning.

AcuraWatch 360 also enhances the functionality of other similar features. For example, 2025 MDX drivers may notice the adaptive cruise control system is smoother when accelerating and decelerating or how the blind spot information system has a more extended range than prior model years.

While the AcuraWatch 360 suite is a new addition to the MDX, some 2025 models may have the standard AcuraWatch package. If so, buyers can expect a collision mitigation braking system with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, forward collision warnings, and road departure mitigation, among other features.

Acura MDX Warranty

All 2025 Acura MDX models leave the East Liberty, Ohio, assembly plant with a four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty. There are options to extend the factory warranty on any new Acura vehicle, including the MDX.

2025 Acura MDX Starting MSRP

The first deliveries of the all-new MDX will arrive at Acura dealerships in May 2024. The official MSRP information remains forthcoming, but we expect the base prices to start at around $53,000 to $75,000 for the range-topping Type S with Advance Package.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Acura.