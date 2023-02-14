5 Most Romantic Classic Cars For Valentine’s Day

Will you take a limo to impress your date, or is your current automobile good enough for this Valentine’s Day? How about stepping up your game and making sure this date is one for the record books! Let’s explore five of the most romantic classic cars ever produced.

#1: Aston Martin DB5

Someone who wants to make an amazing entrance this Valentine’s Day in a classic car would have to begin with the most sophisticated (and sexiest) one ever made: the 1963 Aston Martin DB5. The classic Aston Martin DB5 is one of the most recognizable vehicles of all time. Imagine being dressed in the finest attire possible and hitting the road in this beauty for an elegant dinner at the nicest restaurant in town.

Your date will be amazed when you pull up in this much-sought-after classic. The Aston Martin DB5 has 286 horsepower and tops out at 142 mph, making it powerful and fast in addition to sexy. This car is first on the list because James Bond showed the world its beauty in the movie Goldfinger.

#2: 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air

Maybe you live in Southern California and want a classic car that lets you put the top down and drive the coast before your dinner reservations. The 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air is the obvious choice. This beautiful Chevy has a 4.6L V8 engine which should impress even the most skeptical, non-car people.

With something like a Bel Air, you can even go for an American Graffiti-type nostalgia this Valentine’s Day. Undoubtedly, the Bel Air is one of the most romantic classic cars in history.

#3: Ferrari 250 GTO

Maybe you and your date envision a need for speed and excitement but with a vintage look and feel. Arguably the most famous sports car of the time was the 1962-1964 Ferrari 250 GTO. This powerful car has a V12 engine and a top speed of 174 mph, and it’s one of the finest Ferraris ever to hit the road.

The only problem you face is locating one. There were only 36 made between 1962 and 1964. In addition to being one of the most romantic classic cars, it’s also one of the rarest.

You will turn heads at every stop if you are fortunate enough to get your hands on one for Valentine’s Day. Some have described this classic sports car as the most desirable and legendary motorcar ever created. While the Ferrari 250 GTO was built for racing, as time has gone by, the lucky owners now keep them in pristine condition.

#4: Porsche 550 Spyder

If mixing that convertible top with sports car speed interests you for Valentine’s Day, then the choice is clear. The classic 1953-1956 Porsche 550 Spyder was first introduced at the 1953 Paris Salon. The word Spyder was added to signify it as an open and light two-seater. This beauty rides low and actually drove under closed railroad crossing gates in the 1954 Mille Miglia.

Porsche designed the 550 Spyder primarily as a race car. It won the Nürburgring Eifel Race in 1953, among many other races of the day (and Porsche continues to dominate the Nürburgring). There were only 90 made, although 43 were non-race cars as public demand grew for its sleek design and sophistication. Famous designer Ralph Lauren owns the 61st Porsche 550 Spyder.

Imagine the look on your date’s face if you could pull up in this rare yet widely-recognizable classic sports car. You would be forgiven if you skipped dinner and just continued to enjoy the ride together.

#5: 1965 Ford Mustang

The Mustang is for those who want to impress and afford their entire Valentine’s Day date. Almost everyone loves the Ford Mustang, and few are better than the 1965 model year. Although this classic car is not as rare as some of the others discussed, it does have a powerful V8 engine and comes in a coupe or convertible.

Your date will take notice of the time and effort you put into the evening when you pull up in something like a vintage Mustang.

Most Romantic Classic Cars Conclusion

As enthusiasts know, the options are endless when trying to impress someone you cherish with a vehicle. And the opinions are different depending on the driver. Some prefer a head-turning vehicle with plenty of power; some want that elegant and noticeable convertible; others desire race car levels of speed and performance.

While these are our top five most romantic classic cars for Valentine’s Day, let’s be honest: any popular classic automobile will make the day memorable and romantic. Just don’t forget the flowers and chocolates!

Matt Robertson is Managing Partner at Leland-West Classic Car Insurance. Matt is a classic car nut, and when he’s not wrenching in his garage, you can find him at any number of antique car events.