Best Used Midsize Sedans (2023 Buyer’s Guide)

Best Extended Warranty Options Get a free quote for any pre-owned sedan that has run out of factory warranty. Best Overall Warranty Provider Endurance Our Rating: 4.6 out of 5.0 Check Price On Our Partner’s Website (866) 990-3410 Or Call Our Partner Directly Affordable Monthly Payment CarShield Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5.0 Check Price On Our Partner’s Website (877) 265-5123 Or Call Our Partner Directly Best Warranty Provider for Used Cars Carchex Our Rating: 4.4 out of 5.0 Check Price On Our Partner’s Website (866) 950-7122 Or Call Our Partner Directly

Affiliate Disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may earn a commission when you use the services and tools outlined here for extended warranties, auto loan comparisons, and dealer inventory searches. These commissions come to us at no additional cost to you. Used vehicle prices and auto loan interest rates are subject to change.

We love the traditional midsize sedan for its affordability and fuel economy. While we do cover the latest SUVs and crossovers, nothing can replicate the driving feel, real-world efficiency, and practicality of a humble sedan. Below are five of the best used midsize sedans that score highly in safety, comfort, and practicality, with maintenance costs generally on the lower end of the scale.

With regard to pricing, we came up with an average range for each sedan here. Mileage and condition, as a general rule of thumb, will have the biggest impact on the asking price of a used vehicle.

Our free and easy search tools will show dealer inventory in your area and will allow you to interact with dealers on your schedule. Further down, we offer some insight into extended warranty providers for used vehicles and a helpful auto loan comparison tool with average interest rates for each lender.

2015 Toyota Camry

Photos: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

The seventh-gen Toyota Camry unveiled in 2015 is a stellar option and one of the best used midsize sedans overall. As part of the Camry’s seventh generation, it initially debuted in 2012, but Toyota saw fit to overhaul it inside and out for 2015. It had new body panels, a new front grille, reshaped headlights, a more premium-feeling interior, a rebuilt suspension, and solid yet economical powertrain options.

Why We Chose The 2015 Toyota Camry

Apart from its 4.4 out of 5-star consumer rating from Kelley Blue Book, the 2015 Toyota Camry gained a hint of sportiness and precision to its otherwise bland driving behavior. We wouldn’t call it a genuine driver’s car like the Mazda6, but the mid-cycle refresh at the time gave the 2015 Camry more reasons to make it the ultimate all-rounder.

The standard engine was a 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder with 178 horsepower and 170 lb-ft. of torque. It was mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and a front-wheel drivetrain. However, we prefer the 2015 Camry XSE or XLE and its 268 horsepower 3.5-liter V6, enabling it to sprint from zero to 60 mph in under 6.5 seconds, impressive for a roomy and semi-luxurious four-door sedan.

Fuel Economy

The Toyota Camry’s standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder achieves an EPA-rated 25/34 city/highway and 28 combined. On the other hand, the V6 returns 21 in the city, 20 on the highway, and 25 combined. If you’re a stickler for fuel economy, the Camry Hyrid is worth looking into, with its EPA rating of 42/38 city/highway and 40 combined.

Safety Ratings & Features

The 2015 Toyota Camry was an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ with a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA. The standard safety features included front knee airbags, side curtain airbags (front and rear), stability and traction control, and a rearview camera. Optional features included blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a technology package that added adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning.

2015 Toyota Camry Average Price

Depending on the mileage and trim level, you could get a decent 2015 Toyota Camry for about $13,000 to $21,000. The base Camry LE has a surprising number of standard features like keyless entry, automatic headlights, a six-speaker audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, and a 6.1-inch touchscreen. Depending on the trim level, you may find other features, such as larger alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, leather upholstery, and dual-zone climate control, among others.

2010 Ford Fusion

Photos: Ford Motor Company.

Ford discontinued the Fusion (and other sedans like the Taurus, Focus, and Fiesta) in 2019, harking the end of an era for Ford. However, the Fusion remains a sharp-handling midsize family sedan with a roomy trunk and a tech-focused cabin. The 2010 Fusion remains part of the first-gen variant that debuted in 2006, but it was the year Ford gave it more potent engines, a redesigned fascia, and more standard tech features.

“In 2010, the Ford Fusion was the only sedan from the Big Three that truly was on par with the Toyota Carmy, Honda Accord, and the Nissan Altima, and it was well received by both the automotive press and everyday consumers,” said Carl Anthony, Automoblog’s Managing Editor, recalling his time in sales at Sioux Falls Ford in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “Back then, the Fusion was one of our best-sellers, which is interesting to note since that part of South Dakota is truck country.”

Why We Chose The 2010 Ford Fusion

The 2010 Ford Fusion is our bang-for-the-buck option. It has a solid 4.5 out of 5-star consumer rating from Kelley Blue Book for its quality, performance, styling, and overall value for the money.

The Fusion S, SE, and SEL were standard with a 2.5-liter 175-horsepower four-cylinder with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. Optional for the Fusion SE and SEL was a 3.0-liter V6 with 240 horsepower and 223 lb-ft. of torque. The more athletic Fusion Sport came with a 3.5-liter V6 with 263 horsepower and 249 lb-ft. of torque. Front-wheel drive was standard across the Fusion lineup at the time, but all-wheel drive was available for the Sport and V6 SEL models.

“In addition to the drivetrains, other features that tended to stand out to our customers were the trunk space, rearview camera, and the optional, home-theater style Sony audio system as part of the ‘Moon & Tune’ package,” Anthony recalled. “And while the Fusion Sport looked cool and was a blast to drive, most buyers found themselves better suited to the SE or SEL trim level.”

Fuel Economy

Ford Fusions equipped with the base 2.5-liter engine and six-speed automatic could achieve an EPA-rated 22/31 city/highway and 25 combined. By contrast, the 3.0-liter V6 returned an EPA-rated 19 in the city, 27 on the highway, and 22 combined. The 3.5-liter V6 of the Fusion Sport carried an EPA-rated 18/27 city/highway and 21 combined.

Safety Ratings & Features

The 2010 Ford Fusion was an IIHS Top Safety Pick. It also earned a five-star overall front crash rating from NHTSA. The standard safety equipment included anti-lock brakes, side curtain airbags, front-seat side airbags, and stability control, while a blind spot and cross-traffic alert detection system was optional. “The standard SOS Post-Crash Alert System would activate the hazard lights and sound the horn following an airbag deployment when a safety belt pretensioner was triggered,” Anthony added.

2010 Ford Fusion Average Price

You should be able to find a 2010 Ford Fusion anywhere from $4,500 to $13,000, depending on the miles and condition. The Fusion S and SE had keyless entry, cruise control, alloy wheels, fog lights, and a six-speaker audio system. The Fusion SEL had automatic headlights, heated mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, and leather seats. Meanwhile, the Fusion Sport included unique suspension tuning, 18-inch wheels, leather upholstery, dual exhaust tips, and a power driver’s seat.

“One potential drawback I’ve heard in the years since I worked at a Ford dealership is that older Fusions tend to make body and chassis noises,” Anthony said. “There are also documented examples of higher mileage Fusions having transmission issues, so if you are considering a Fusion with high mileage, have a trusted mechanic look it over first.”

2015 Mazda6

Photos: Mazda North American Operations.

The Mazda6 has been a driver’s car to the core since debuting in 2002. It’s more athletic than a comparable Camry or Accord, with a more stylish body and a sportier driving character. The 2015 Mazda6 offered new features and packaging options following an extensive redesign in 2014 that was praised by the automotive press. It maintains a 4.5 out of 5-star consumer rating from Kelley Blue Book for its performance, styling, comfortable ride, and reliability.

Why We Chose The 2015 Mazda6

If you want a sedan that is higher on the fun-to-drive scale, you’ll love the Mazda6. The only downside is the relatively firm suspension that borders on uncomfortably stiff over bad roads. Still, the car’s responsive powertrain, agile handling, accurate steering, and posh interior make up for the suspension on rougher roads.

The 2015 Mazda6 has a 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder that behaves like a V6, churning out 184 horsepower and 185 lb-ft. of torque to the front wheels. Furthermore, Sport and Touring models in 2015 offered a choice between a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic. It’s not a sports car, but the 2015 Mazda6 could rush from zero to 60 mph in about 7.5 seconds, good numbers for a four-cylinder sedan.

Fuel Economy

The 2015 Mazda 6 scores high marks in fuel economy. It returns an EPA-rated 28 in the city, 39 on the highway, and 32 combined, making it a true fuel sipper on this best used midsize sedans list.

Safety Ratings & Features

The 2015 Mazda6 was an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ with a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA. It had a nice list of standard safety equipment like anti-lock brakes, active front head restraints, side curtain airbags, and front-seat side airbags.

2015 Mazda6 Average Price

Expect a pre-owned 2015 Mazda6 to range between $13,000 and $19,000, depending on miles and condition. The base Mazda6 Sport had 17-inch wheels, a 5.8-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system. Meanwhile, the Touring and Grand Touring had more niceties like 19-inch wheels, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, a sunroof, and an 11-speaker Bose premium audio system.

2018 Honda Accord

Photos: Honda North America.

When the 2018 Honda Accord arrived at dealerships in October 2017, it was the most fuel-efficient and tech-focused Accord up to that point in the car’s history. Combined with a stellar lineup of turbocharged powerplants and silky-smooth steering at the time, the 2018 Honda Accord is a rightful candidate for this list of the best used midsize sedans.

Why We Chose The 2018 Honda Accord

Sedans like the Honda Accord make us cringe at the mere sight of a large SUV. With refined styling, excellent build quality, and Honda’s long-earned street credibility, the 2018 Accord fulfills the role of a daily driver while adding some luxury and sportiness to the mix without the higher cost of an SUV. It drives more eagerly and rides comfortably on city streets and highways versus prior model years, while the redesigned interior had plenty of room for passengers and their gear.

The base engine was a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 192 horsepower and 192 lb-ft. of torque. It connects to a continuously variable automatic (CVT) gearbox and a front-wheel drivetrain. Meanwhile, the Accord Sport, EX-L, and Touring had an optional 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 252 horsepower and 273 lb-ft. of torque. The bigger engine had a 10-speed automatic, while the Sport was available with a six-speed manual.

Fuel Economy

The 2018 Honda Accord with a 1.5-liter turbo engine delivers an EPA-rated 30/38 city/highway and 33 combined. Conversely, the 2.0-liter turbo returns an EPA-rated 23 in the city, 34 on the highway, and 27 combined. If you like hybrids, the Accord Hybrid returns 47 mpg across the board (city, highway, and combined), making it one of the most fuel-efficient hybrid sedans available at the time.

Safety Ratings & Features

The 2018 Honda Accord was an IIHS Top Safety Pick with a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA. Honda’s Advanced Compatibility Engineering body structure, known as ACE for short, contributes to the Accord’s high safety marks. ACE uses high-tensile strength steel to disperse crash energy away from occupants and reduces misalignment (under/override) with vehicles of other sizes during a frontal collision.

The body structure and its proven track record of safety is one of the reasons why Honda vehicles tend to land on our best-of lists, be it sedans like the Accord or crossovers like the CR-V. ACE is also one of the reasons why the 2018 Honda Accord is on this list of the best used midsize sedans.

2018 Honda Accord Average Price

You can probably find a decent pre-owned 2018 Honda Accord between $18,000 and $27,000. Depending on the model, the standard equipment list includes LED headlights and taillights, automatic high beams, dual-zone automatic climate control, a seven-inch touchscreen, and Bluetooth connectivity. Other trim levels will have larger alloy wheels, LED fog lights, bigger touchscreens, smartphone connectivity, cowhide upholstery, and wireless charging.

2017 Kia Optima

Photos: Kia Motors America.

Kia had relentlessly improved upon its Optima sedan since debuting in 2001. Before officially becoming known as the K5 for the 2021 model year, the Optima was Kia’s torchbearer in the midsize sedan category. At the time, the Optima gave the usual contenders (Camry, Accord, Altima) some fair competition at a lower entry price. Fast forward, and the Kia Optima remains one of the best used midsize sedans available today.

Why We Chose The 2017 Kia Optima

The 2017 Kia Optima matches perfectly with the Accord or Camry in size, comfort, technology, and safety. However, the Optima had a lower base price when new and should be more affordable than the Honda or Toyota on the used car market.

The base engine was a naturally-aspirated 2.4-liter four-cylinder with 185 horsepower and 178 lb-ft. of torque. Meanwhile, the Optima LX 1.6T has a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 178 horsepower and 195 lb-ft. of torque. The former has a six-speed automatic, but the latter has a slick seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. The sportiest Optima, the SX trim, had a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 245 horsepower.

Fuel Economy

Unsurprisingly, the 1.6-liter turbo delivers the best fuel economy at an EPA-rated 28/37 city/highway and 31 combined. The base 2.4-liter engine returns 24 in the city, 34 on the highway, and 28 combined. Finally, the most potent Optima and its turbo 2.0-liter four-cylinder could achieve an EPA-rated 22/31 city/highway and 25 combined.

Safety Ratings & Features

The 2017 Kia Optima was an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ with a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA. At the time, advanced driving aids like blind spot monitoring, parking sensors, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and forward collision warning were optional for the Optima.

2017 Kia Optima Average Price

The 2017 Kia Optima retails for about $9,000 to $23,000 on the pre-owned market, depending on miles, condition, and trim level. The standard equipment list includes automatic headlights, cruise control, a six-speaker audio system, Bluetooth connectivity, and satellite radio. Expect larger screens, smartphone connectivity, dual-zone climate control, navigation, and leather seats in the higher trim levels.

Best Warranty Options for Pre-Owned Sedans

Best Extended Warranty Options Get a free quote for any pre-owned sedan that has run out of factory warranty. Best Overall Warranty Provider Endurance Our Rating: 4.6 out of 5.0 Check Price On Our Partner’s Website (866) 990-3410 Or Call Our Partner Directly Affordable Monthly Payment CarShield Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5.0 Check Price On Our Partner’s Website (877) 265-5123 Or Call Our Partner Directly Best Warranty Provider for Used Cars Carchex Our Rating: 4.4 out of 5.0 Check Price On Our Partner’s Website (866) 950-7122 Or Call Our Partner Directly

The likelihood is high that any pre-owned sedan, on this list or otherwise, will have run out of its factory warranty. While dealers may provide a brief in-house warranty following the sale, it’s not the same as having factory-level coverage. Depending on your driving habits, an extended warranty can protect you from expensive, unforeseen repair bills. Top extended warranty companies offer customizable coverage plans, from full bumper-to-bumper to powertrain only. Likewise, top providers will offer additional benefits like roadside assistance.

After conducting thorough market research and competitive comparisons, our team picked the providers listed above, along with a small handful of others, as the best used vehicle warranty companies today. If you are considering an extended warranty, ask for sample contracts upfront and look for the area where the claims process is explained in detail. Avoid contracts that are not transferable or cannot be canceled easily. To help get the most out of any extended warranty, see these insider tips from a repair shop owner.

Auto Loan Rate Comparision Tool

It’s a good idea to secure your own financing before you visit the dealership. The calculator below will help get you started.