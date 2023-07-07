Best Used Midsize SUVs (2023 Buyer’s Guide)

Best Extended Warranty Options Get a free quote for any pre-owned midsize SUV that has run out of factory warranty. Best Overall Warranty Provider Endurance Our Rating: 4.6 out of 5.0 View Plans On Our Partner’s Website (866) 990-3410 Or Call Our Partner Directly Affordable Monthly Payment CarShield Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5.0 View Plans On Our Partner’s Website (877) 265-5123 Or Call Our Partner Directly Best Warranty Provider for Used Cars Carchex Our Rating: 4.4 out of 5.0 View Plans On Our Partner’s Website (866) 950-7122 Or Call Our Partner Directly

The average starting MSRP of the best midsize SUVs for 2023 is anywhere from $27,000 to $29,000 (and more for higher trim levels). Spending that much may not be the right option for you. Below are the best used midsize SUVs that still score high in dependability, safety, and practicality at reasonable prices.

With regard to pricing, we came up with an average range for each midsize SUV here. Mileage and condition, as a general rule of thumb, will have the biggest impact on the asking price of a used vehicle. Remember to keep your eyes peeled for any potential red flags, and only purchase a pre-owned vehicle after test driving it first.

Our free and easy search tools will show dealer inventory in your area and will allow you to interact with dealers on your schedule. Further down, we offer some insight into extended warranty providers for used vehicles and a helpful auto loan comparison tool with average interest rates for each lender.

2018 Honda CR-V

The Honda CR-V has been a winner since its debut in 1997. There are reasons why the CR-V has become Honda’s global bestseller, and it’s hard to go wrong with any generation or year model of the CR-V when searching for a used vehicle. The latest sixth-gen CR-V is the best among the lineage, but the prior fifth-generation CR-V hits all the sweet spots, particularly the 2018 model year.

Why We Chose The 2018 Honda CR-V

Fresh from a facelift for the 2017 model year, the 2018 Honda CR-V had a reconfigured suspension, a higher ground clearance, and an optional all-wheel drivetrain to complement its potent 190-horsepower, 1.5-liter turbocharged engine.

All but the base CR-V LX get the turbo engine, but the naturally-aspirated 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine is no slouch. The Honda CR-V was the highest-rated crossover for Kelley Blue Book in 2018, a testament to its solid reliability, family-friendly cabin, and fun driving dynamics.

Fuel Economy

A 2018 Honda CR-V with the base 2.4-liter non-turbo four-cylinder with front-wheel drive achieves an EPA-rated 26 in the city, 32 on the highway, and 28 combined. However, the 1.5-liter turbo engine is EPA-rated at 28/32 city/highway and 30 combined. As long as you keep up with regular fluid changes, the turbo engine is the one to get.

Safety Ratings & Features

The 2018 Honda CR-V was an IIHS Top Safety Pick and earned a five-star overall rating from NHTSA, two reasons why it’s on top of our best used midsize SUVs list. All 2018 CRVs, except the base LX, had updated safety features like adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and rear cross-traffic alert.

2018 Honda CR-V Average Price

You could get a decent 2018 Honda CR-V between $22,000 and $25,000. The mid-tier CR-V EX and EX-L get a turbo engine, a sunroof, 18-inch wheels, fog lights, dual-zone automatic climate control, a seven-inch touchscreen, smartphone connectivity, leather upholstery, and an eight-speaker audio system.

2019 Mazda CX-5

As a total package, the Mazda CX-5 is one of the best used midsize SUVs available today.

The Mazda CX-5 is at a crossroads since the Japanese automaker debuted the all-new CX-50 in 2023. Being larger and more rugged than the CX-5, the CX-50 landed on our best midsize SUVs list for the 2023 model year. However, with the newness of the CX-50 comes a higher MSRP ($28,000 to $43,000, depending on the trim level), making the 2019 CX-5 a solid choice for a more affordable yet generously-equipped midsize family SUV.

Why We Chose The 2019 Mazda CX-5

The Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 offer more interior and cargo space than Mazda’s CX-5, but none could hold a candle in the styling department: the CX-5 looks as good as when it debuted 10 years ago. It’s typically the same deal in athleticism, as the CX-5 feels more fun to throw around corners than its contemporaries.

Lower trim variants have a 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated four-banger with 187 horsepower, but the Grand Touring Reserve and Signature trims have a turbocharged 2.5-liter unit that produces up to 250 horsepower. Meanwhile, the range-topping CX-5 Signature has a 2.2-liter turbodiesel with 290 lb-ft. of torque.

Fuel Economy

The 2019 Mazda CX-5 diesel returns an EPA-rated 28 in the city, 31 on the highway, and 29 combined, making it the fuel-sipper of the lot. Meanwhile, turbo variants return an EPA average of 23 in the city, 28 on the highway, and 25 combined.

Safety Ratings & Features

The 2019 CX-5 was an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ with a five-star overall rating from NHTSA. Mazda’s i-Activesense safety package was optional for the Sport and standard for the Touring and higher. The i-Activesense package included automatic headlights, automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and lane keeping assist.

2019 Mazda CX-5 Average Price

The average price of a 2019 Mazda CX-5 could range from under $21,000 to just below $30,000. The base CX-5 Sport was standard with 17-inch wheels, manual seats, and a leather tiller. The mid-tier CX-5 Touring was standard with power seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, smartphone connectivity, heated front seats, and a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen. Like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4, the Mazda CX-5 is one of the best used midsize SUVs on the market.

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 was the final model year for the fourth-gen Toyota RAV4 that debuted in showrooms in 2013. The RAV4 leads the pack in passenger and cargo room, but its powertrain is nothing to write home about in terms of performance. However, Toyota’s sterling reliability reputation and durability merits are hard to ignore, not to mention the 2018 RAV4 has a boatload of advanced safety technology even in the lowest trims.

Why We Chose The 2018 Toyota RAV4

The Toyota RAV4’s roomy interior is a definite plus, but all trim variants have a lackluster 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 176 horsepower and 172 lb-ft. of torque. The numbers may look appropriate, but the six-speed automatic may spoil your right foot. On the other hand, the RAV4 rides pleasantly over pockmarked city streets with a solid build quality you can feel while driving. The 2018 RAV4 was standard with front-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive was optional at the time.

Fuel Economy

The 2018 Toyota RAV4 achieves an EPA-estimated 23 in the city, 30 on the highway, and 26 combined with front-wheel drive. Meanwhile, all-wheel drive variants returned an EPA-rated 22/29 city/highway and 25 combined.

Safety Ratings & Features

The 2018 Toyota RAV4 was an IIHS Top Safety Pick with a five-star overall rating from NHTSA. Toyota’s Safety Sense P, an active safety features package, included forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, and a rearview camera, among other features.

2018 Toyota RAV4 Average Price

You could expect to pay about $19,000 to $25,000 for a 2018 Toyota RAV4 with low mileage in decent condition. The base RAV4 LE was standard with 17-inch wheels, a six-speaker audio system, and Bluetooth connectivity. Other trim levels had more goodies like a sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a leather steering wheel, larger alloy wheels, heated seats, and LED headlights.

2019 Chevy Equinox

The 2019 Chevy Equinox is the oddball on our best used midsize SUVs list. It’s not from a Japanese automaker, for starters, but it was one of the highest-ranked SUVs of 2019. Fresh from an extensive redesign in 2018, the 2019 Equinox arrived with three engine choices (including a diesel), a front-wheel or all-wheel drivetrain, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and higher predicted reliability scores besting its contemporaries.

Why We Chose The 2019 Chevy Equinox

The Chevy Equinox doesn’t have the cargo space of the RAV4, but it handles better than the Toyota and has a smoother ride. The standard engine was a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 170 horsepower and 203 lb-ft. of torque. The optional turbocharged 2.0-liter gas engine is a better bet with its 252 horsepower and 260 lb-ft. of torque. Moreover, the Equinox LT and Premier had the option for a 1.6-liter turbodiesel that generates 137 horsepower and a healthy 240 lb-ft. of torque.

Fuel Economy

As expected, the Chevy Equinox diesel is a fuel miser with its EPA rating of 28/39 city/highway and 32 combined. The 1.5-liter turbo returns an EPA-estimated 26 in the city, 32 on the highway, and 28 combined. Finally, the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine achieves 22/29 city/highway and 25 combined.

Safety Ratings & Features

The 2019 Equinox earned a five-star overall rating from NHTSA. Available active safety features included adaptive cruise control, forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane-keeping assist.

2019 Chevy Equinox Average Price

Prepare to spend $18,000 to $31,000 for a 2019 Chevy Equinox. The base Equinox L was standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, an engine stop-start system, rearview camera, and a tilt and telescoping steering wheel. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line Equinox Premier came with 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, perforated leather upholstery, and interior ambient lighting.

2018 Hyundai Tucson

The Hyundai Tucson has always been a quirkier and lower-priced alternative to a Toyota RAV4 or Honda CR-V. Its stellar reliability rating, particularly for the 2018 model year, makes it one of the best used midsize SUVs. And since it’s a Hyundai, the value proposition is hard to ignore.

Why We Chose The 2018 Hyundai Tucson

The 2018 Tucson was part of the third-gen model Hyundai debuted in 2016. It had nifty updates like larger infotainment screens, smartphone connectivity, and new engine choices. The new-for-2018 Tucson Sport had a potent 2.4-liter gas engine with 181 horsepower and 175 lb-ft. of torque. While the entry-level models had a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 164 horsepower, our preferred pick is the 1.6-liter turbo engine with 181 horsepower and 175 lb-ft. of torque.

Fuel Economy

Hyundai Tucsons with the 2.4-liter engine could return an EPA-rated 21/28 city/highway and 24 combined. Meanwhile, the 2.0-liter engine achieves 23 in the city, 30 on the highway, and 26 combined. The turbocharged 1.6-liter had an EPA rating of 25/30 city/highway and 27 combined.

Safety Ratings & Features

The 2018 Hyundai Tucson is an IIHS Top Safety Pick with a five-star overall rating from NHTSA. The Tucson SEL Plus, Value, and Limited had advanced safety aids like blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane changing assist, among others.

2018 Hyundai Tucson Average Price

Expect to see asking prices between $16,000 and $22,000 for a 2018 Hyundai Tucson in good condition. The base SE will have features like 17-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, automatic headlights, a five-inch touchscreen, and a six-speaker audio system. Higher trim variants were standard with larger alloy wheels, bigger infotainment screens, smartphone connectivity, heated front seats, and LED headlights.

