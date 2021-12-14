2022 Mazda CX-9 Overview: Pricing, Standard Features & New Touring Plus Trim

There are no significant mechanical or aesthetic changes for the 2022 Mazda CX-9. However, it does get a new Touring Plus trim slotting between the Touring and Carbon Edition models. As expected, the Plus name signifies more standard features. It has 20-inch aluminum wheels, aluminum roof rails, and a gloss black front grille, to name a few.

In general, the 2022 Mazda CX-9 stands apart from the Kia Telluride, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Hyundai Palisade with its eye-catching style and sporty driving attitude. The CX-9 is a seven-seat crossover that drives like a Miata on stilts, but there is one drawback to consider. The CX-9 is not as practical as other three-row crossovers with its sometimes insufficient cargo space and cramped third row.

Below is a quick but detailed look at the 2022 Mazda CX-9. We will cover each trim level, its available features, and starting MSRP.

2022 Mazda CX-9: Engine & Fuel Economy

Powering all trim variants of the Mazda CX-9 is a 2.5-liter Skyactiv-G turbocharged four-banger pumping out 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft. of torque on premium 93 octane fuel (with regular 87 octane gas, the engine churns out 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft. of torque). It’s essentially the same engine found in the 2022 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo.

Although the engine could use more power, we have minimal qualms with the CX-9’s 2.5-liter turbo engine. We’re fully aware that Mazda opted for the turbo for economic reasons as the automaker’s i-Active all-wheel drive system is standard across the board for the 2022 CX-9. EPA fuel economy ratings for a 2021 model with all-wheel drive are 20 in the city, 26 on the highway, and 23 combined. We expect those figures, or slightly better, with the new 2.5-liter turbo engine.

2022 Mazda CX-9 Trim Levels & Pricing

The 2022 Mazda CX-9 is available in six trim models: Sport, Touring, Touring Plus, Carbon Edition, Grand Touring, and Signature. All trim variants of the 2022 Mazda CX-9 come standard with i-Activesense safety features like radar cruise control, smart brake support, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and lane-keeping assist.

Here’s a breakdown of each trim and the corresponding MSRP. The pricing includes the $1,225 destination and handling fee.

Mazda CX-9 Sport

The base Mazda CX-9 Sport starts at $36,505. The list of standard goodies includes a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with Mazda Connect, Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats, remote keyless entry with push-button start, a leather-wrapped tiller and shift knob, tri-zone automatic climate control, rear privacy glass, a power liftgate, and an eight-way power driver’s seat.

The CX-9 Sport also has 18-inch alloy wheels, a shiny front grille, automatic on/off LED headlights with auto high beam control, LED taillights, heated door mirrors, a rear roof spoiler, and rain-sensing wipers.

CX-9 Touring

The Mazda CX-9 Touring starts at $38,665. It has all the standard features of the base Sport trim but adds leather seating, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, four USB charging ports, and power sliding and tilting second-row seats.

Meanwhile, the Touring Premium Package adds more features like optional second-row captain’s chairs, a Bose audio system with 12 speakers, wireless smartphone charging, third-row USB charging ports, a power moonroof, front and rear parking sensors, and LED foglights for an additional $2,080.

CX-9 Touring Plus

The all-new CX-9 Touring Plus has a $42,885 base price and gets ventilated front seats, a power driver’s seat with memory settings, 20-inch alloy wheels, a gloss black front grille, and aluminum roof rails.

CX-9 Carbon Edition

Like the Mazda3 Carbon Edition, the CX-9 version has Mazda’s exclusive Polymetal Gray paint, gloss black exterior accents, second-row captain’s seats, and red leather seats. Other features like LED interior accent lighting, aluminum interior trim, a hands-free liftgate, a heated steering wheel with paddle shifters, and a seven-inch LCD multi-information display are standard, too.

Starting with a $44,805 MSRP, the CX-9 Carbon Edition also gets more driving aids like adaptive LED headlights, a windshield wiper de-icer, and rear smart city brake support.

CX-9 Grand Touring

The Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring starts at $45,665. It has all the standard features of the Touring and Carbon Edition variants. Still, it includes 20-inch silver metallic alloy wheels, body-color auto-folding side mirrors, heated second-row bench seats or captain’s chairs, navigation, and black or sand leather upholstery.

In addition, the CX-9 Grand Touring has a 360-degree surround-view monitor, traffic sign recognition with an active driving display, and a three-year subscription to SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link.

CX-9 Signature

The top-of-the-line Mazda CX-9 starts at $48,435. It has Nappa leather upholstery with bespoke quilting and piping, Santos Rosewood interior trim, 20-inch silver alloy wheels, a titanium gray front grille with LED accents, heated second-row captain’s seats, and more extensive dual exhaust tips for an added dose of aggressive styling.

2022 Mazda CX-9 Warranty Information

The new Mazda CX-9 has a three-year/36,000-mile limited warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. If you drive more miles than the average car owner, it might be worth considering a Mazda extended warranty. This free and helpful guide will show you the ropes when it comes to picking out an extended warranty.

Getting The Best Deal

If you are in the market for a new CX-9, regardless of configuration, our free and easy search tools* will help you get started. You can see dealer inventory in your area and which dealers offer the best price through that tool.

