2024 Mazda CX-50: Powertrain Specs, Standard Equipment, Safety Features, Pricing & More

Japanese automaker Mazda unveiled the all-new CX-50 earlier in 2023 amidst confusion. Is the CX-50 an all-new nameplate for the brand, or does it replace the fantastic yet aging CX-5 crossover? Whatever the case, the 2024 Mazda CX-50 is a slightly longer and broader CX-5 with more rugged apprehensions and a fun-to-drive demeanor, although we wish Mazda gave it a more distinctive body style to seal the deal.

Despite our styling quibbles, we included the Mazda CX-50 on our best midsize SUVs and crossovers list for 2023. It offers posh and sportiness while still being rugged enough to forge unpaved roads or haul your favorite toys, which buyers love in a midsize family SUV.

2024 Mazda CX-50: What’s New?

Mazda has given the CX-50 a few updates for the 2024 model year. The changes include updated dampers and a recalibrated electric power steering for better all-terrain capabilities. However, the powertrain options remain unchanged, meaning the CX-50 is available with two engine options, a standard all-wheel drivetrain, and a six-speed automatic.

Under the hood is a naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter Skyactiv-G gas engine with 187 horsepower and 186 lb-ft. of torque. We prefer the CX-50 Turbo with a blown 2.5-liter engine that produces up to 256 horsepower and 320 lb-ft. of torque on a diet of premium 93 octane gas. The turbo engine can return an EPA-estimated 23 in the city, 29 on the highway, and a combined of 25. Meanwhile, the naturally-aspirated engine returns a rating of 24/30 city/highway and 27 combined.

How Much Can The 2024 Mazda CX-50 Tow?

Mazda CX-50 variants with the non-turbo engine could tow up to 2,000 lbs. when properly equipped. Conversely, the turbo engine unlocks a 3,500 lbs. towing capacity, more than a Honda CR-V or Kia Sportage.

2024 Mazda CX-50. Photo: Mazda North American Operations.

Mazda CX-50 Safety Ratings & Features

At the time of this writing, the Mazda CX-50 has not received an overall safety rating from NHTSA. All Mazda CX-50s have advanced driving aids like blind spot monitoring, smart brake support, driver attention alert, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, radar cruise control, and rear cross-traffic alerts.

2024 Mazda CX-50 Trim Levels & MSRP

There are eight trim variants to choose from, and below is a brief description of the standard equipment and base price of each model. Our free and easy search tools* let you scroll through dealer inventories on your schedule. If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this auto loans 101 guide will point you in the right direction.

The pricing info below includes the $1,375 destination fee. Mazda does offer premium paint options for the 2024 CX-50, which run anywhere between $450 to $600.

CX-50 2.5 S Select

The base Mazda CX-50 2.5 S Select is well-equipped for its $31,675 base price. It has 17-inch black alloy wheels, privacy glass, LED headlights, roof rails, a rear roof-mounted spoiler, LED turn signals on the side mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, high beam control, and dual exhaust tips.

Meanwhile, the cabin amenities include dual-zone automatic climate control, rear A/C vents, keyless entry, push-button start, a seven-inch driver’s display, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, an eight-speaker audio system, wireless smartphone connectivity, and more.

CX-50 2.5 S Preferred

The S Preferred starts at $33,025. It adds more features like heated mirrors, heated windshield wipers, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver’s seat with lumbar adjustments, and a power rear liftgate with programmable height adjustment over the base 2.5 S Select trim.

CX-50 2.5 S Premium

The CX-50 2.5 S Premium starts at $35,375. The equipment list includes all the goodies from the Preferred trim while adding a power-sliding panoramic moonroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, wireless smartphone charging, and a Bose premium audio system with 12 speakers.

CX-50 2.5 S Premium Plus

The Premium Plus trim starts at $38,875. It has unique 20-inch alloy wheels, power-folding mirrors, a power front passenger seat, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, and a full-color heads-up display (HUD).

CX-50 2.5 Turbo

The Mazda CX-50 Turbo starts at $39,375. It has a more potent turbo engine and additional features like paddle shifters, LED taillights, adaptive front LED headlights with auto-leveling, Turbo badges, and unique exhaust tips.

CX-50 2.5 Turbo Meridian Edition

The Turbo Meridian Edition starts at $42,175. The equipment list includes hood graphics, side rocker garnishes, and bespoke 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires.

CX-50 2.5 Turbo Premium

The Mazda CX-50 Turbo Premium starts at $42,775. It mirrors the standard equipment in the non-turbo CX-50 Premium, like a Bose 12-speaker audio system, a heated tiller, ventilated front seats, folding mirrors, and SiriusXM satellite radio.

CX-50 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus

The range-topping Premium Plus has a $44,675 starting MSRP. It includes all the great features from its lower-priced siblings and adds more stuff like a frameless rearview mirror, heated rear seats, and navigation. It also has more driving aids like traffic jam assist, emergency lane keeping, rear smart brake support, parking sensors, and more.

Mazda Factory Warranty

The 2024 Mazda CX-50 has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Additional guarantees include a five-year corrosion and perforation warranty with unlimited mileage and three years/36,000 miles worth of free roadside assistance. Options are available to extend the warranty on any Mazda vehicle, including the CX-50.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

*Automoblog and its partners may receive a commission when you use the services provided through these tools. These commissions come to us at no additional cost to you. MSRP figures are subject to change.

2024 Mazda CX-50 Photo Gallery

Photos & Source: Mazda North American Operations.