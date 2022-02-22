2023 Mazda CX-50 Overview: All 10 Packages, Powertrain Options, Safety Features, Pricing & More

The 2023 Mazda CX-50 is the more rough and tumble version of the CX-5. Although new to the lineup and designed for off-road use, the compact CX-50 still carries Mazda’s manufacturing hallmarks, like Kodo design language, Skyactiv-G powertrains, and standard i-Activ all-wheel drive. With the CX-50, there is no shortage of ways to live a life beyond the pavement, as the vehicle is available in 10 different packages.

Below, we will briefly cover each package for the 2023 Mazda CX-50, along with the starting MSRP for each one. The MSRP figures already include the $1,225 destination charge. If you are in the market for the rugged CX-50, our free and easy search tools* will show you which Mazda dealers in your area offer the best prices.

2023 Mazda CX-50: Engine & Powertrain

Depending on the trim level (or package), the 2023 Mazda CX-50 will come with one of two engines. The first is a Skyactiv-G 2.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder with 187 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque. The second is a turbo Skyactiv-G 2.5L four-cylinder with 256 horsepower and 320 lb-ft. of torque on 93 octane gas (by contrast, running regular unleaded returns 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft. of torque). Both engines are paired to a six-speed automatic.

The standard i-Activ All-Wheel Drive system is complimented by Mazda Intelligent Drive Select, also known as MI-Drive for short. The various drive modes assist the CX-50 with everything from heavy snow to light towing. When properly equipped with the turbo engine, the CX-50 has a max towing capacity of 3,500 lbs. (2,000 lbs. otherwise).

2.5 S Package

The entry-level S is standard with 17-inch gray metallic alloy wheels, LED headlights, rear roof spoiler, power side-view mirrors with LED turn signal indicators, and dual exhaust tips. On the inside, the S is complete with an 8.8-inch center console display, eight-speaker audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Mazda Connect Infotainment system, two USB ports, and a push-button start.

The naturally-aspirated engine is exclusive to the S, although the MI-Drive system on the S includes a Sport and Off-Road mode.

Starting MSRP: $28,025

2.5 S Select Package

The Select trim level adds a leather-wrapped shifter and steering wheel, a 10.25-inch center display, dual-zone automatic climate control, LED interior lighting, rear passenger vents, two rear USB inputs, and a 40/60 split-folding rear seat. The 2.5 S Select also comes standard with black metallic 17-inch alloy wheels and tinted privacy glass.

Starting MSRP: $29,425

2.5 S Preferred Package

The Preferred is standard with heated side-view mirrors and windshield wipers, a front and rear center armrest with storage, a power rear liftgate with programmable height adjustment, an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with power lumbar support, and heated front seats.

Starting MSRP: $30,725

2.5 S Preferred Plus Package

The Preferred trim level builds on the previous two and adds a power-sliding panoramic moonroof. If you can believe it, this is the first time Mazda has included a power-sliding panoramic moonroof on one of its vehicles. According to Mazda, the one-touch open and close feature helps drivers and passengers feel more connected with nature.

Starting MSRP: $33,165

2.5 S Premium Package

Premium takes things up a notch with a Bose 12-speaker audio system, SiriusXM satellite radio, auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink, and a six-way power-adjustable front passenger seat. The Premium is standard with black leather seating surfaces or a new terracotta color with orange stitching.

Starting MSRP: $35,225

2.5 S Premium Plus Package

The 2.5 S Premium Plus is standard with 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels and automatic power-folding side-view mirrors. Inside, the Premium Plus adds ventilated front seats and a heads-up display.

Starting MSRP: $37,625

2023 Mazda CX-50. Photo: Mazda North American Operations.

2.5 Turbo Package

As the name suggests, all Turbo variants of the CX-50 are standard with the Skyactiv-G 2.5L turbo engine. All CX-50 turbos receive a Towing mode via the MI-Drive system in addition to Sport and Off-Road modes. The more potent engine and the Towing mode increase the CX-50’s max towing capacity to 3,500 lbs.

Exterior design elements include Turbo badging, larger exhaust pipes, LED taillights, and an Adaptive LED front lighting system with LED auto-leveling headlights.

Starting MSRP: $37,625

2.5 Turbo Premium Package

Like the 2.5 S Premium, the 2.5 Turbo Premium adds the Bose 12-speaker audio system, SiriusXM satellite radio, heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, and a heads-up display.

Starting MSRP: $40,775

2.5 Turbo Premium Plus Package

This top trim level includes all standard features for the CX-50 but adds a frameless, auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink, heated rear seats, wireless phone charger in the center console, navigation, and a heads-up display with traffic sign recognition.

Starting MSRP: $42,775

2.5 Turbo Meridian Edition

A little something extra special here! The Meridian Edition includes 18-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tires, side rocker garnish and headlight garnish, distinctive hood graphics, and a host of outdoor-specific accessories. Mazda said the Meridian Edition would be available later in 2022, with pricing being announced closer to that time.

2023 Mazda CX-50 interior layout. Photo: Mazda North American Operations.

2023 Mazda CX-50 Safety Features

Regardless of trim level, every 2023 Mazda CX-50 is standard with Advanced Smart City Brake Support with pedestrian detection, Blind Spot Monitoring, Driver Attention Alert, Lane Departure Warning System, Lane Keep Assist, and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

Mazda Factory Warranty

Every new Mazda has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Depending on how much you drive, an extended warranty may benefit you. Before you decide, see this helpful guide to Mazda extended warranties.

Photos & Source: Mazda North American Operations.

