2023 Mazda CX-5 Overview: Trim Levels, Engine Options, New Tech Features, Starting MSRP & More

The 2023 Mazda CX-5 has a problem that has nothing to do with how it looks or feels when driven. First introduced in 2012, the rumor mills persist about an all-new, third-gen CX-5 waiting in the wings. However, Mazda gave fans the CX-50, a slightly longer and bigger CX-5 with more rugged DNA, although this left us a bit confused.

We would rather have a fully redesigned CX-5, but Mazda said it would continue selling the current CX-5 alongside the new CX-50 for the moment, so it’s up to customers to decide. If you dig a newer and more rugged Mazda crossover, the CX-50 is a sterling choice. But if you want a more luxurious and fun-to-drive alternative, it’s hard to argue with the 2023 CX-5.

2023 Mazda CX-5: What’s New?

The Mazda CX-5 received a comprehensive update for the 2022 model year. It received new trim levels, new features, and a standard all-wheel drivetrain. But for 2023, the only change is a new Rhodium White premium paint option. It’s the first time Mazda has offered this hue in North America.

2023 Mazda CX-5 Powertrain Options

The 2023 Mazda CX-5 has a standard 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder with 187 horsepower and 186 lb-ft. of torque. Power goes to all four wheels via a six-speed automatic shared across all trim variants.

Meanwhile, the CX-5 Turbo and Turbo Signature have a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-banger with 256 horsepower and 320 lb-ft. of torque on a diet of premium 93 octane gas. But if you fill up with 87 octane fuel, the turbo engine generates 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft. of torque.

Trim Levels, Standard Equipment & Pricing

The 2023 Mazda CX-5 is available in eight trim levels: S, S Select, S Preferred, S Carbon Edition, S Premium, S Premium Plus, Turbo, and Turbo Signature. We will briefly cover each trim level below. Our free and easy search tools* let you scroll through dealer inventory on your schedule. The pricing info below includes the $1,275 destination fee.

CX-5 S

The base Mazda CX-5 S starts at $27,975 and has an excellent array of standard features like remote keyless entry, push-button start, a leather-wrapped tiller with integrated control buttons, dual front USB ports, automatic climate control, black cloth seats, a rearview camera, and one-touch up/down power windows.

Tech features include a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and a four-speaker audio system. Moreover, automatic on/off LED headlights, high beam control, rain-sensing wipers, and a rear roof spoiler are standard fare.

CX-5 S Select

The Mazda CX-5 S Select adds auto-leveling LED headlights, dual-zone climate control, rear privacy glass, heated front seats, a power driver’s seat, and an advanced keyless entry system. It also has black or beige leatherette seats, a six-speaker audio system, rear air vents, and rear USB ports. The Select starts at $29,775.

CX-5 2.5 S Preferred

The Mazda CX-5 S Preferred starts at $30,865. For the money, it adds black or beige leather upholstery, power front seats, memory settings for the driver seat, auto-dimming rearview mirrors, and a power moonroof.

CX-5 2.5 S Carbon Edition

Although stylish, prepare to shell out at least $32,000 if you prefer the CX-5 S Carbon Edition. It has an exclusive Polymetal Gray exterior with a black or red leather interior. Adding more styling flair are 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels, gloss black mirror caps, and shiny black interior trim.

CX-5 2.5 S Premium

The CX-5 S Premium starts at $33,675. The S Premium has Mazda Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive) with Normal, Off-Road, and Sport driving modes. Other standard features include LED daytime running lights, LED combination taillights, bespoke 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels, adaptive headlights, heated side mirrors, paddle shifters, and a seven-inch LCD multi-information display in the instrument cluster.

CX-5 2.5 S Premium Plus

The 2023 Mazda CX-5 S Premium Plus starts at $36,775 and builds upon the goodies from the S Premium model. It adds a full-color heads-up display (HUD), navigation, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, a windshield wiper de-icer, and power-folding door mirrors. In addition, the S Premium Plus gets a 10-speaker Bose audio system, SiriusXM, and a power-operated rear liftgate with programmable height adjustment.

CX-5 2.5 Turbo

The 2.5 Turbo kicks off at $38,125 with its more potent turbo engine, all-wheel drive, and a six-speed automatic. The standard equipment list includes glossy black exterior trim for the front grille, door mirrors, lower bumper, rocker moldings, and wheel arches. It also has metallic black 19-inch wheels, black or parchment leather upholstery with red stitching, and wireless smartphone charging.

CX-5 2.5 Turbo Signature

The top-of-the-line Mazda CX-5 Turbo Signature starts at $40,925. It has body-color wheel arches, bright silver 19-inch wheels, and unique exterior trim. Inside, it has brown Nappa leather upholstery, genuine woodgrain trim, ambient lighting, a unique steering wheel, a black headliner, and navigation.

Standard Safety Features

Every 2023 Mazda CX-5 is standard with advanced safety features like radar cruise control, smart brake support, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, and lane-keeping assist. The range-topping 2.5 Turbo Signature has a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, traffic jam assist, smart city brake support, and driver attention alert.

Mazda Warranty

The 2023 Mazda CX-5 has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. It also comes with a five-year/unlimited mileage corrosion warranty and three years/36,000 miles worth of free roadside assistance. There are options available to extend the factory warranty. Before you decide, see this helpful guide first.

