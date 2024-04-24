2025 Hyundai Tucson: New Styling, Upgraded Cabin Tech & Plug-In Hybrid Option

2025 Hyundai Tucson Summary Points

Hyundai has refreshed the 2025 Tucson inside and out to fortify its streak of being the South Korean automaker’s top-selling vehicle in America.

Among the changes is an extensive cabin upgrade, which includes a panoramic curved display consisting of two 12.3-inch digital screens.

The 2025 Hyundai Tucson is available as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or with a conventional internal combustion powertrain.

2025 Hyundai Tucson: What’s New?

The 2025 Tucson gets new front and rear bumpers, a new front grille, updated daytime running lights with eight lighting areas, refreshed wheel designs, anodized aluminum badging, and a 75 mm longer rear wiper blade. Meanwhile, the more rugged XRT has new bridge-type roof rails.

The most noticeable change is the 2025 Tucson’s new dashboard, which houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen.

Other changes include a redesigned steering wheel, a relocated 15-watt wireless charging pad, a fresh center stack with physical buttons and dials for the HVAC system, and a column-mounted gear selector for Premium models.

Interior Tech & Cargo Space

The 2025 Tucson is standard with front and rear USB-C charging ports, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a proximity key with push-button start, SiriusXM, and Hyundai Bluelink+ that unlocks remote diagnostics, maintenance reminders, auto collision assistance, and SOS assistance. Every 2025 Tucson supports over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Meanwhile, Limited models have acoustic laminated front side windows to reduce road and wind noise. Also available is a 12-inch full-color heads-up display (HUD) and biometric authentication.

Internal combustion and Hybrid Tucsons offer between 38.7 and a maximum of 41.2 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats up, expanding to 74.8 cubic feet when folded down (with a max of 80.3 cubic feet).

Plug-in Hybrid models offer less, with about 32 cubic feet behind the rear seats and a maximum of 71.8 cubic feet when folded.

2025 Hyundai Tucson. Photo: Hyundai Motor America.

2025 Hyundai Tucson Powertrain

The 2025 Tucson will be available with three different powertrains: internal combustion, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid.

Internal Combustion

Gas-powered Hyundai Tucsons will soldier on with a 2.5-liter direct-injected four-cylinder engine with 187 horsepower and 178 lb-ft. of torque. The engine connects to an eight-speed automatic that turns the front wheels. Hyundai’s HTRAC all-wheel drivetrain is optional.

Hybrid

Tucson Hybrids have a 1.6-liter turbo four-cylinder gas engine with 178 horsepower and 195 lb-ft. of torque. Hybrid Tucsons also have a more potent 47.7 kW electric motor (up from 44.2 kW) and a 1.49 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which helps raise the system output to an eye-opening 231 horsepower and 258 lb-ft. of torque.

The Tucson Hybrid is standard with all-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic.

Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV)

The most potent Tucson is the Plug-in Hybrid variant, which gained a 72 kW electric motor (up from 66.9 kW) and a 13.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It features a high-output version of the Hybrid’s 1.6-liter four-cylinder turbo. The more powerful electric motor, larger battery pack, and engine modifications create a total system output of 268 horsepower and 258 lb-ft. of torque.

According to Hyundai, Level 2 AC charging takes less than two hours using the 7.2-kW onboard charger.

The Tucson PHEV has a standard all-wheel drivetrain and a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Shared between the Tucson Hybrid and PHEV are driver-selectable driving modes. New modes include Snow and Baby, which tames the acceleration to “help reduce potential disturbances that may upset pets and infants,” Hyundai said.

Fuel Economy

The official EPA fuel economy ratings of the 2025 Hyundai Tucson remain forthcoming, but we’re assuming similar or better numbers than the 2024 Tucson.

Gas-only 2024 models were EPA-rated at 25/32 city/highway and 28 combined with FWD, while AWD variants returned 23 in the city, 29 on the highway, and 25 combined.

Tucson Hybrids were EPA-rated at 38 city/highway and 38 combined, while the Plug-in Hybrid could achieve up to 80 MPGe combined.

Max Towing Capacity

All 2025 Hyundai Tucsons could tow up to 2,000 lbs. when equipped with trailer brakes. If not, the max tow capacity goes down to 1,650 lbs.

2025 Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV). Photo: Hyundai Motor America.

Safety Ratings & Features

The 2024 Hyundai Tucson is an IIHS Top Safety Pick with a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA.

Every 2025 Hyundai Tucson is standard with forward collision avoidance, blind-spot warnings, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, lane-keeping assist, lane-following assist, and a rear occupant alert, to name a few.

New to the 2025 Tucson is a forward attention warning system with an infrared camera in the steering column to track the driver’s eyes and monitor attention levels. When combined with the available Smart Cruise Control 2, the system could stop the vehicle, activate the hazard lights, and engage the parking brake if the driver is unresponsive.

Hyundai Tucson Warranty

Every 2025 Hyundai Tucson leaves the Montgomery, Alabama, manufacturing facility with a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty.

Tucson Hybrids and Plug-in Hybrids receive an additional 10-year/100,000-mile battery and electric drive warranty.

Also included is a seven-year anti-perforation warranty and 24-hour roadside assistance for five years/unlimited miles, regardless of the powertrain configuration.

If the factory coverage is not enough for any reason, options are available to extend the warranty on any Hyundai vehicle, including the Tucson.

2025 Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid interior layout. Photo: Hyundai Motor America.

2025 Hyundai Tucson Starting MSRP

The 2025 Hyundai Tucson will go on sale this June, while the Hybrid and PHEV variants will arrive at U.S. dealerships by late summer. The official MSRP information is forthcoming, but the starting MSRP should begin around $29,000 (gas), $34,000 (Hybrid), and around $43,000 for PHEV models.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Hyundai Motor America.