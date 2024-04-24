2025 Nissan Kicks: Larger Engine, Refreshed Design, Optional AWD & New Safety Tech

2025 Nissan Kicks Summary Points

The 2025 Nissan Kicks marks the second-generation variant of the automaker’s popular compact SUV.

Accompanying the Ariya-inspired sheet metal is a new 2.0-liter gasoline four-cylinder with 19 more horsepower than a 2024 Kicks with the 1.6-liter engine.

The 2025 Nissan Kicks has an optional all-wheel drivetrain for the first time in its lineage.

2025 Nissan Kicks: What’s New?

The second-gen Nissan Kicks is all-new for the 2025 model year. It has grown slightly to offer more outside presence and interior room than before. The 2025 Nissan Kicks has retained some of the silhouette of the outgoing model, but the new front and rear fascias have given it a more robust and expressive attitude.

The design inspiration for the new Kicks was taken from “athletic sneaker soles,” particularly those three-dimensional rocker panels that the automaker said “add texture and visual interest” to an otherwise unnoticed part of the vehicle.

2025 Nissan Kicks. Photo: Nissan North America.

2025 Nissan Kicks Powertrain & Fuel Economy

Nissan removed the previous 1.6-liter four-pot, making room for a more robust 2.0-liter four-cylinder gas engine with 141 horsepower and 140 lb-ft. of torque. With 19 more horses and 26 more lb-ft. of torque, the new 2.0-liter engine is a better match for the Xtronic CVT gearbox and standard front-wheel drivetrain.

For the first time, the Kicks has an optional all-wheel drivetrain (AWD), an excellent complement to the vehicle’s 8.4 inches of ground clearance. Adding flavor to the pot is a new Snow driving mode for variants with AWD.

Fuel economy numbers for the 2025 Kicks are forthcoming. However, we expect it to produce a similar EPA-rated 31/36 city/highway and 33 combined as the 2024 Nissan Kicks.

Interior Space & Cargo Capacity

The more prominent body reaps wonders in interior and cargo space. Nearly breaching the line between a small and midsize SUV, the 2025 Nissan Kicks has 1.7 inches more front shoulder room, 0.9 inches more rear knee room, and 1.5 inches more rear shoulder room than before, offering more wiggle room for five passengers in two rows of seats.

Meanwhile, it now has 30 cubic feet of cargo room behind the second row, which expands to 60 cubic feet by folding the second-row chairs. For context, the larger and upmarket Genesis GV70 offers 28.9 (rear seats up) and 56.9 cubic feet (rear seats folded) of storage room.

Moreover, a hidden storage compartment is below the trunk floor, while the SV and SR have a two-level cargo floor. Combined with the low liftover height (under 28 inches) and broader cargo opening (40.3 inches), the 2025 Kicks should be able to accommodate everyday items like baby strollers or golf bags.

Fanciful Technology

Nissan said the cabin was designed to “counter the tough, robust exterior with a more cocoon-like sensation.” Nissan’s ultra-comfy Zero Gravity seats are standard, while all variants feature a flat-bottom steering wheel.

There’s a standard seven-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen. The Kicks SR has a 12.3-inch driver’s display and infotainment cluster with touch-capacitive switches for the automatic climate control.

Furthermore, the Kicks SV and SR feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the SR Premium Package adds a 10-speaker Bose Personal Plus audio system with headrest speakers in the front seats.

Nissan Safety Shield 360

Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 is standard for the 2025 Kicks. The package includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot warning, rear automatic braking, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, and high beam assist.

Meanwhile, the Kicks S and SV have intelligent cruise control, while the SR has a surround-view monitor and ProPilot Assist hands-on driver assistance. Under the proper conditions, ProPilot Assist will provide steering assistance to help keep the Kicks centered in its lane.

Other features include an intelligent driver alertness system to detect fatigue and an easy-fill tire alert system.

2025 Nissan Kicks interior layout. SR models offer up to four USB Type-C ports, while SV and SR models have a wireless charging pad. Photo: Nissan North America.

Nissan Kicks Warranty

The 2025 Nissan Kicks leaves the Aguascalientes, Mexico, manufacturing facility with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. There are options to extend the factory warranty on any new Nissan vehicle, including the Kicks.

2025 Nissan Kicks Starting MSRP

The all-new Nissan Kicks will arrive at U.S. dealerships in S, SV, and SR grades this summer. The official MSRP information remains forthcoming, but we expect the base prices to start from $23,000 to above $26,000 for the top-of-the-line Kicks SR.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and a noted sports car expert. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten with his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Nissan North America.