2024 Kia K5: New Features, Fuel Economy, Trim Levels & Pricing

The 2024 Kia K5 will arrive at dealerships this fall as a carryover variant of the outgoing K5, which we included on our best midsize sedans list for 2023. The only change between the two is the standard heated front seats for the GT-Line FWD trim. The 2024 Kia K5 is soldiering on with its turbocharged engines, optional all-wheel drive (GT-Line only), and exhilarating styling.

2024 Kia K5: Engine Choices & Fuel Economy

The latest Kia K5 LXS, EX, and GT-Line get a standard 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 180 horsepower and 195 lb-ft. of torque. The engine mates to an eight-speed automatic and a front-wheel drivetrain, while the GT-Line has an optional all-wheel drivetrain for better traction and grip on slippery roads.

The K5 GT-Line AWD achieves an EPA-estimated 25 in the city, 33 on the highway, and 28 combined. Meanwhile, FWD variants get an average of 27/37 city/highway and 31 combined.

On the other hand, the range-topping K5 GT is currently the brand’s most potent, gas-powered four-door sedan. It has a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-banger with 290 horsepower and 311 lb-ft. of torque. Sending all that oomph to the front wheels is an eight-speed automatic with paddle shifters. Despite having more power and torque, the turbocharged 2.5-liter can achieve an EPA-estimated 24/32 city/highway and 27 combined.

2024 Kia K5. Photo: Kia Motors America.

Kia K5 Safety Features

All trim variants of the Kia K5 come standard with Drive Wise. The safety package includes new-age active safety features like blind-spot collision avoidance, driver attention warning, rear cross-traffic avoidance, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, and lane following assist. Front and reverse parking assist and a parking collision feature are optional.

2024 Kia K5: Standard Equipment & Pricing

The 2024 Kia K5 has four trim variants: LXS, EX, GT-Line, and GT. As expected, there’s a mild price hike, but the K5 remains a solid bang-for-the-buck alternative to a Camry or Accord. The pricing info below includes the $1,125 destination charge. Our free and easy search tools* will show Kia dealerships with the best prices near you.

The base K5 LXS starts at $26,515. It has features like LED headlights, a remote start, front and rear USB ports, a six-speaker audio system, dual-zone climate control, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, and wireless smartphone connectivity. Meanwhile, the K5 EX starts at $30,415 and has upgrades like 18-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charging, rear A/C vents, and LED interior lights.

Stepping up to the mid-tier K5 GT-Line FWD ($28,015) or AWD ($29,615) includes heated front seats (GT-Line FWD), 18-inch rims, a sportier front and rear bumper, LED foglights, flat-bottom leather tiller, standard navigation, and a power driver’s seat. The top-of-the-line K5 GT starts at $32,915 and has a 2.5-liter turbo engine and unique features like 19-inch alloy wheels, sport-tuned suspension, quad exhaust tips, and more.

Kia K5 Factory Warranty

The K5 has a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. Kia vehicles have the longest warranties in the segment, but an extended warranty could be beneficial if you drive more miles than the average person. Our guide to Kia extended warranties will help if you are considering additional coverage.

