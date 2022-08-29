2023 Kia K5 Overview: Updated Trim Levels, Optional AWD, Safety Features, Pricing & More

The 2023 Kia K5 is a commendable steed if you can’t relish the thought of upgrading to a generic-looking crossover or SUV. First introduced in 2021 as Kia’s most powerful sedan, the newest K5 will arrive at dealerships with a few changes under its belt. Previously available in five trim variants, the 2023 K5 makes do without the base LX trim. Moreover, Kia’s all-wheel drivetrain is no longer available in the LXS. For 2023, all-wheel drive is only available in the midtier GT-Line.

2023 Kia K5: What’s New?

The GT-Line also receives a Panoramic Roof Package that includes gloss black interior trim, LED interior lighting, and a sharkfin antenna. Meanwhile, plunking down more money for the GT-Line AWD now consists of a heated steering wheel, while the EX, GT-Line, and the GT have standard acoustic glass on the front doors.

Engine & Transmission

The 2023 Kia K5 LXS, GT-Line, and EX have a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Generating 180 horsepower and 195 lb-ft. of torque, the gutsy 1.6-liter turbo achieves a decent 27 in the city and 37 on the highway with the standard front-wheel drivetrain.

The range-topping K5 GT is Kia’s most powerful four-door sedan with its high-strung 2.5-liter turbo four-cylinder mill that generates 290 horsepower and a healthy 311 lb-ft. of torque. Reigning in all that power is an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters. Despite its attention-garnering credentials, the K5 GT achieves 24 in the city and 32 on the highway.

2023 Kia K5. Photo: Kia Motors America.

Exhilarating Design

The new K5 is a more extensive and substantial vehicle than its Optima predecessor. Kia vehicles are not mainly known for having attractive designs, but the brand has been on a winning streak with its new releases of late. It started with the high-performance Stinger four-door GT sedan and the award-winning Telluride SUV. Kia’s first all-electric car, the EV6, is also garnering attention for its modern yet family-friendly countenance, and we’re glad Kia designers gave their best in penning the newest K5.

The K5 is more extended and broader than the Optima while having a more extensive wheelbase. But then again, it sits almost an inch lower than before, giving it the stance of a performance-engineered, four-door midsize sedan. We know that beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, but it’s fair to say the K5 is a refreshing sight among the world’s Camrys, Accords, Legacies, and Altimas.

Standard Safety Features

The 2023 Kia K5 is standard with blind-spot collision avoidance assist, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, lane following assist, and driver attention warning with lead vehicle departure alert. Meanwhile, parking collision assist and front/rear distance warning alert are optional for the K5 EX and GT.

2023 Kia K5 interior layout. Photo: Kia Motors America.

Kia Factory Warranty

The 2023 Kia K5 comes with a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, among the best in its class. However, an extended warranty could prove beneficial if you drive more miles than the average person. This comprehensive guide will help you discern whether a Kia extended warranty is worth getting.

2023 Kia K5: Pricing & Standard Equipment

Kia has slightly raised the pricing of the 2023 K5 sedan after eliminating the base LX trim. The new base K5 LXS starts at $26,185 and comes with an eight-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, a six-speaker audio system, LED headlights, remote start, and rear USB ports.

By contrast, the K5 GT-Line $27,585 (FWD) or $29,285 (AWD) gets 18-inch wheels, a leather steering wheel, LED fog lights, a more extensive 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, navigation, and a power driver’s seat, to name a few. Meanwhile, the EX starts at $30,085 and adds heated and ventilated front seats, faux leather upholstery, and rear climate vents.

The range-topping K5 GT gets the more potent 2.5-liter turbocharged engine, upgraded brakes, sport suspension, and front sport seats for $32,585. All MSRP figures are inclusive of the $1,095 destination fees. The first deliveries should arrive at dealerships in late 2022.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Kia Motors America.

*Although always free for you, Automoblog and its partners may receive a commission when you use the services provided through that link. MSRP figures are subject to change.