2023 Nissan Altima Overview: Updated Styling, More Safety Tech, Optional AWD & More

The 2023 Nissan Altima remains part of the sixth-generation variant that debuted in 2019 and is a worthy alternative to midsize sedan stalwarts like the Toyota Camry or Honda Accord. The Altima is a spacious, practical, and surprisingly fuel-efficient family sedan. It’s also unique with its optional turbocharged variable compression engine and all-wheel drivetrain. It’s not as joyous to drive as the Honda Accord or as refined as the Toyota Camry, but the Altima’s outstanding merits are worth considering.

2023 Nissan Altima: What’s New?

The new Nissan Altima has a refreshing façade with its updated V-motion front grille, new LED headlights with integrated daytime running and signal lights, and four new alloy wheel designs (17-inch and 19-inch). The Altima also wears the new Nissan badge on its redesigned front grille.

There are two new paint colors available – Garnett Pearl Metallic and Gray Sky Pearl – joining other options like Scarlet Ember Tintcoat, Brilliant Silver Metallic, Gun Metallic, and Deep Blue Pearl, to name a few.

Meanwhile, the Altima SL trim is all-new for 2023 and replaces the range-topping Platinum from last year. In addition, the SL and SR VC-Turbo have a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen inherited from the refreshed Nissan Armada. The new infotainment system offers wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity, plus a WiFi hotspot and wireless smartphone charging.

2023 Nissan Altima. Photo: Nissan North America.

2023 Nissan Altima Powertrain

The Nissan Altima S, SV, SR, and SL are standard with a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder with 188 horsepower and 180 lb-ft. of torque with front-wheel drive. Choosing the optional all-wheel drivetrain lowers the figures slightly to 182 horses and 178 lb-ft. of torque. No matter which drivetrain, the only gearbox available is Nissan’s continuously variable automatic (CVT) Xtronic transmission. The Altima SR has paddle shifters to simulate virtual gear changes.

On the other hand, the new Altima SR-VC Turbo is only available in front-wheel drive. Despite this, it has a more potent 2.0-liter variable compression turbocharged engine that generates a healthy 248 horsepower and 273 lb-ft. of torque. Nissan’s variable compression technology changes its compression ratio between 8:1 and 14:1 to deliver better performance and more efficiency.

Nissan’s Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system is available across the 2023 Altima range. The system can route 100 percent of the engine’s torque to the front wheels or do a 50:50 split between the front and rear to optimize traction, grip, and handling. Altima models with AWD come with hill start assist and a brake limited-slip differential.

2023 Nissan Altima Fuel Economy

Altima 2.5-liter S, SV, SL FWD: 28/39 city/highway and 32 combined.

28/39 city/highway and 32 combined. Altima 2.5-liter S, SV, SL AWD: 26/36 city/highway and 30 combined.

26/36 city/highway and 30 combined. Altima 2.5-liter SR, Platinum FWD: 27/37 city/highway and 31 combined.

27/37 city/highway and 31 combined. Altima 2.5-liter SR, Platinum AWD: 25/35 city/highway and 29 combined.

25/35 city/highway and 29 combined. Altima SR-VC Turbo 2.0-liter FWD: 25/34 city/highway and 29 combined.

2023 Nissan Altima under the hood. Photo: Nissan North America.

Nissan Safety Shield 360 & ProPilot Assist

The Altima is standard with Nissan Safety Shield 360, a comprehensive active safety package that includes automatic emergency braking (with pedestrian detection), lane departure warning, automatic rear braking, radar-based blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, and rear cross-traffic alert, to mention a few. The Altima SL and SR-VC also have 360-degree vehicle monitoring and traffic sign recognition.

Furthermore, Nissan’s ProPilot Assist is also standard in the Altima SL and SR VC-Turbo (optional on Altima SV). The system has a forward-facing camera, radar, and sensors to help the driver stay in the lane, maintain a pre-set speed, and even hold the Altima in a traffic jam.

Nissan Factory Warranty

The Nissan Altima has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. An extended warranty may give you extra peace of mind if you are concerned about long-term maintenance costs. This helpful guide will offer more insight into extended warranties for Nissan vehicles.

2023 Nissan Altima: Pricing & Availability

The 2023 Nissan Altima will start trickling into U.S. dealerships in the fall. Pricing and other info on the new Altima is forthcoming. In the meantime, our free and easy search tools* narrow down which Nissan dealerships in your area offer the best pricing. Those search tools will also help you obtain the invoice price, a great starting point for negotiating the lowest out-the-door price.

