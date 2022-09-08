2023 Nissan Kicks Overview: Trim Levels, Safety Features, Fuel Economy & Pricing

The Nissan Kicks debuted as a concept in 2014 and came to the U.S. in 2018 to replace the quirky-looking Juke in the automaker’s North American portfolio. The 2023 Nissan Kicks remains a solid, affordable, and stylish small crossover brimming with advanced safety and connectivity features. Nissan’s smallest SUV competes with other stalwarts like the Mazda CX-30, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Soul. Still, it’s hard to deny the value-for-money proposition of the Kicks.

2023 Nissan Kicks: What’s New?

There are no significant changes for the 2023 Nissan Kicks, although the base prices are slightly up over the 2022 models. Under the hood remains a lackluster yet fuel-sipping 1.6-liter four-cylinder gas engine that pumps out 122 horsepower and 114 lb-ft. of torque, all while delivering 31 in the city, 36 on the highway, and 33 combined. All trim variants of the Nissan Kicks have a standard front-wheel drivetrain and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) with no option for all-wheel drive.

We fervently wish a turbocharged engine would appear in the Nissan Kicks, but it’s hard to argue with a combined 33 mpg.

Don’t let its size fool you into thinking the Nissan Kicks is unsuitable for small families. We admit that rear legroom is at a premium for long-legged folks, but there’s ample space for four (five in a pinch). Total cargo room is 53.1 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down.

The 2023 Kicks features Nissan’s updated logo on the front grille. Photo: Nissan North America.

Standard Safety Features

The 2023 Nissan Kicks is standard with the automaker’s Safety Shield 360, regardless of the trim level. The package includes advanced driving aids like automatic emergency braking, blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, high beam assist, and automatic rear braking. Moreover, the midrange Kicks SV and range-topping Kicks SR have intelligent driver alertness, intelligent cruise control, and a surround-view monitor (SR only).

Trims Levels & Pricing

The 2023 Nissan Kicks is available in a trio of well-equipped trim models: S, SV, and SR. Below is a short breakdown of each trim and what you get for the money. The pricing info is inclusive of the $1,295 destination fee. Our free and easy search tools* show which Nissan dealers have the most competitive pricing on a new Kicks.

Kicks S

The base Nissan Kicks starts at $21,585. It has a push-button start, three USB ports, a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, 16-inch wheels, rear drum brakes, and a six-speaker audio system.

Kicks SV

The mid-tier Kicks starts at $23,445. Standard features include 17-inch wheels, rear disc brakes, silver roof rails, a larger eight-inch touchscreen, keyless entry, automatic climate control, heated side mirrors, and body-color exterior trim.

Kicks SR

The top-of-the-line Nissan Kicks SR starts at $24,145. It gets more standard features like black roof rails and mirror caps, a dark chrome front grille, LED headlights, LED fog lights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and bespoke cloth upholstery. Meanwhile, the Premium package adds an eight-speaker Bose audio system (with two speakers on the driver’s headrest), heated front seats, a heated tiller, Prima-Tex upholstery, Wi-Fi connectivity, and NissanConnect services.

Nissan Kicks Factory Warranty

Every Nissan Kicks comes with a three-year, 36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Depending on how much you drive, a Nissan extended warranty might be of benefit to you. Before you make a decision, see this helpful guide first.

