2024 Nissan Pathfinder: Advanced Safety Technology, Luxurious Platinum Trim, Pricing Info & More

The 2024 Nissan Pathfinder offers value, practicality, updated styling, and stout towing capability in the heavily-contested midsize SUV segment. Nissan introduced the more rugged Rock Creek trim and a few tech updates, like wireless smartphone charging and the ProPilot Assist semi-autonomous driving system, for the 2023 model. For 2024, the range-topping Pathfinder Platinum trim with posh accouterments is the biggest change.

2024 Nissan Pathfinder: What’s New?

The 2024 Nissan Pathfinder remains part of the SUV’s fifth generation, which debuted in 2022. There are no significant changes for the 2024 Pathfinder after receiving a handful of trim and equipment updates for the 2023 model year. Every Pathfinder has a direct-injected 3.5-liter V6 gas engine with 284 horsepower and 259 lb-ft. of torque. In the Rock Creek trim, filling the tank with premium fuel yields 11 more horses and 11 more lb-ft. of torque.

Front-wheel drive is standard, and an all-wheel drivetrain remains optional, but both share a nine-speed automatic. In addition, the Pathfinder’s V6 engine and nine-speed return up to an EPA-rated 21 in the city, 27 on the highway, and 23 combined. All Pathfinders have idle stop/start that helps return better numbers at the pump.

2024 Nissan Pathfinder. Photo: Nissan North America.

2024 Nissan Pathfinder Towing Capacity

The standard max towing capacity is 3,500 lbs. for the 2024 Pathfinder S, SV, and SL. However, the SV and SL have an optional package that raises the max towing capacity to 6,000 lbs. That same towing package is standard for the Rock Creek and Platinum, meaning they can also tow up to 6,000 lbs.

Spacious Eight-Seater Cabin

Another desirable feature of the Nissan Pathfinder is the roomy interior. It offers three-row seating for up to eight adults or seven with the optional second-row captain’s chairs. The second-row seats feature EZ Flex, which allows undisturbed access to the third row and “Latch and Glide,” enabling the chairs to tip and slide even with a child seat.

In addition, there is 16.6 cubic feet of storage space behind the third-row seats, more than adequate for shopping and grocery bags. But folding down the second and third rows reveals 80.5 cubic feet of room to carry bigger stuff. The Pathfinder SL has a power liftgate, while the Platinum has a hands-free motion-sensor unit.

Nissan Safety Shield 360 & ProPilot Assist

All Nissan Pathfinders have Safety Shield 360, a package of advanced driving aids like automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, high beam assist, rear automatic braking, and rear cross-traffic alert.

Meanwhile, the Pathfinder SL and Platinum have ProPilot Assist, a hands-free driving technology with intelligent cruise control and steering assist. The system utilizes sensors, radar, and a forward-facing camera to unlock certain self-driving features on the highway.

Trim Levels, Standard Features & Pricing

The 2024 Nissan Pathfinder has five trim levels: S, SV, Rock Creek, SL, and Platinum. Below is a brief rundown of each variant, including the standard equipment and pricing. The MSRP information includes the $1,335 destination fee. Choosing the available all-wheel drivetrain adds an extra $1,900 to the MSRP.

Our free and easy search tools* will show Nissan dealer inventory in your area. Similarly, if you have questions about new vehicle financing and how auto loans work, this short but helpful video will point you in the right direction.

Pathfinder S

The Pathfinder S starts at $37,145. It has LED headlights, 18-inch wheels, tri-zone automatic climate control, an eight-seat interior, a push-button start, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Pathfinder SV

The 2024 Nissan Pathfinder SV starts at $39,965 and has all the goodies from the base S trim. However, it adds a power driver’s seat, heated front seats, heated mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a remote engine start to the equipment list.

Pathfinder SL

The Nissan Pathfinder SL starts at $43,565. It has all the standard features of the SV trim but adds cowhide upholstery, a heated tiller, second-row sunshades, a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless smartphone charging, and a surround-view camera.

Pathfinder Rock Creek

The adventure-ready Rock Creek with standard all-wheel drive starts at $44,965. It has an off-road suspension, a 0.6-inch lift kit, a roof rack with a 220 lbs. capacity, LED fog lights, orange interior stitching, and bespoke exterior accessories like a custom front grille and orange accents.

2024 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek

Pathfinder Platinum

The top-of-the-line Platinum starts at $50,115. The standard features include 20-inch wheels, a panoramic moonroof, a 13-speaker Bose audio system, semi-aniline quilted leather upholstery, climate-controlled front seats, Bronze Metallic interior trim, and a heads-up display (HUD).

Nissan Factory Warranty

All 2024 Nissan Pathfinders leave the Smyrna assembly plant in Tennessee with a three-year, 36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain warranty. There are options to extend the factory warranty. Our comprehensive guide to Nissan extended warranties will shed more light on the topic.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and a noted sports car expert. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten with his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Nissan North America.

*Although always free for you, Automoblog and its partners may receive a commission when you use the services provided through that link. MSRP figures are subject to change.