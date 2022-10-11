2023 Nissan Pathfinder: New Rock Creek Trim, Engine Specs, Safety Features, Pricing & More

The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder is the fifth generation of the brand’s iconic sport-utility vehicle. All-new for the 2022 model year, the 2023 Pathfinder gains a new Rock Creek trim that adds a careful selection of rugged hardware. The latest Pathfinder competes with stalwarts like the Ford Bronco, Kia Telluride, and the Jeep Grand Cherokee. While it may not be as beastly as the Bronco or as luxurious as the Grand Cherokee, the Pathfinder has a few aces up its sleeves, notably a well-sorted ride quality, a 6,000 lbs. max towing capacity, and enough room for up to eight.

2023 Nissan Pathfinder: What’s New?

Nissan has a new Rock Creek trim for the 2023 Pathfinder, which slots between the SV and SL. The Rock Creek has a 5/8-inch suspension lift, a bespoke fascia with darker exterior elements, a tubular roof rack, 18-inch beadlock wheels wrapped in chunky all-terrain tires, exclusive badging, second-row captain’s chairs, and LED fog lights. Other highlights include leatherette upholstery, contrast orange stitching, and a surround-view monitor.

Moreover, the Pathfinder Rock Creek gets a modest power hike when fed with premium fuel. All Nissan Pathfinders have a 3.5-liter V6 engine with 284 horsepower and 259 lb-ft. of torque. But with the Rock Creek, you get 295 horsepower and 270 lb-ft. of torque courtesy of revised fuel mapping. Front-wheel drive is standard, while an all-wheel drivetrain is optional across the lineup (Pathfinder Rock Creek has standard AWD).

2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek. Photo: Nissan North America.

Nissan Safety Shield 360 & ProPILOT Assist

All 2023 Pathfinders are standard with Nissan Safety Shield 360, an advanced driver assistance package that includes blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision mitigation, automatic rear braking, and lane departure warning.

Meanwhile, Pathfinder SV and Rock Creek have ProPILOT Assist to deliver semi-autonomous driving capabilities during single-lane highway driving. In addition, Pathfinder SL and Platinum also get ProPILOT Assist with Navi-Link, a system that uses navigation data to reduce vehicle speed around curves and freeway exits proactively.

Pricing & Trim Levels

The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder is available in five trim variants: S, SV, Rock Creek, SL, and Platinum. Here’s a short breakdown of each trim, including pricing and standard equipment. The price figures are inclusive of the $1,295 destination fee. Our free and easy search tools* will narrow down which dealers in your area offer the best pricing on a new Nissan Pathfinder.

Pathfinder S

The Nissan Pathfinder S starts at $36,295 (FWD) and $38,195 (AWD). It comes generously equipped with LED headlights, 18-inch wheels, tri-zone automatic climate control, a second-row bench seat, a proximity key, push-button start, and an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Pathfinder SV

The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder SV starts at $39,115 (FWD) and $41,015 (AWD). It has power and heated front seats, heated side mirrors, a leather steering wheel, remote start, and more safety tech like lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control.

Pathfinder Rock Creek

New for 2023, the Pathfinder Rock Creek is exclusively available with an all-wheel drivetrain and starts at $44,115. It has leatherette upholstery, contrast orange stitching, and a surround-view monitor on top of its off-road-ready hardware.

Pathfinder SL

The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder SL starts at $42,715 (FWD) and $44,615 (AWD). It adds a power liftgate, genuine cowhide upholstery, a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen, a heated steering wheel, and standard navigation.

Pathfinder Platinum

The range-topping Nissan Pathfinder Platinum starts at $49,265 (FWD) and $51,165 (AWD). The features list includes 20-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, second-row captain’s chairs, ambient lighting, premium leather upholstery, a Bose audio system with 13 speakers, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.8-inch heads-up display, and a hands-free liftgate, among many others.

2023 Nissan Pathfinder interior layout. Photo: Nissan North America.

Nissan Warranty

The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder leaves the Smyrna assembly plant in Tennessee with a three-year, 36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain warranty. An extended warranty could prove beneficial if you drive more miles than the average person. This comprehensive guide will help you discern whether a Nissan extended warranty is worth considering.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Nissan North America.

*Although always free for you, Automoblog and its partners may receive a commission when you use the services provided through that link. MSRP figures are subject to change.