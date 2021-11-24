2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee: Trim Levels, Standard Features, Pricing & More

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee remains a sterling choice for a midsize family SUV. Not to be confused with the Grand Cherokee L seven-seat variant, the Grand Cherokee (sans the L moniker) has two rows of seats to accommodate five passengers. Nevertheless, the Grand Cherokee is underpinned by an all-new unibody platform and is available in a bedazzling array of trim models and driveline configurations.

“Since its introduction as a 1993 model, the Jeep Grand Cherokee has set the standard for what is expected of a premium full-size SUV, establishing benchmarks for capability, technology, and authenticity,” said Jim Morrison, Vice President of Jeep Brand North America.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee: What’s New?

It may not seem evident from the outside, but the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee has undergone an extensive redesign, particularly inside the cabin. As expected, it bears similar design features with the Grand Cherokee L but with a shorter wheelbase and one less row of seats. The new Grand Cherokee is available in five trim models, three engine choices, three 4×4 drivetrains, and a bevy of equipment packages depending on the model.

For starters, the base engine is a 3.6-liter V6 with 293 horsepower and 260 lb-ft. of torque. Optional across all trim levels (except the Laredo) is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and plug-in-hybrid powertrain (which Jeep calls the 4xe), suitable for 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft. of torque. You can also get an optional 5.7-liter V8 pumping out 357 horsepower and 390 lb-ft. of torque. However, the V8 is only available for the Grand Cherokee Trailhawk, Overland, and Summit trims. In addition, the V8 allows a max tow rating of 7,200 lbs. (3265 kg).

All engines are married to an eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic driving the rear wheels. As mentioned above, Jeep is offering three types of four-wheel drivetrains for the 2022 Grand Cherokee: Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II, and Quadra-Drive II with a rear electronic limited-slip differential (eLSD). Whichever you choose, you also get an active transfer case that automatically routes torque to the wheel with the most grip.

Furthermore, Jeep Grand Cherokee 4×4 models get a new front-axle disconnect system that disengages the front wheels when road conditions do not require the surefooted traction of a four-wheel drivetrain (like cruising on a highway in the summer, for instance).

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit. Photo: Jeep Brand.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trim Levels

The Grand Cherokee is available in Laredo, Limited, Trailhawk, Overland, and Summit trims and two packages: Altitude and Summit Reserve. Here’s a breakdown of each model, along with standard features and pricing. The MSRP figures below already include the $1,795 destination fee.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo starts at $39,185 (4×2 V6) and $41,185 (4×4 V6). Standard features include a 10.25-inch frameless digital instrument cluster, an updated Uconnect 5 infotainment system with an 8.4-inch touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 17-inch aluminum wheels, heated side mirrors with blindspot indicators, automatic dual-zone climate control, roof rails, cloth seats, paddle shifters, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls.

As expected from a premium family SUV, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo is brimming with advanced safety features. It has automatic LED headlights, LED taillights, full-speed collision warning with active braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure monitoring, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-path detection, and rear parking sensors.

In addition, the Altitude package for the Laredo throws in gloss black exterior trim and custom 20-inch gloss black wheels. Other unique features include a remote start, heated front seats, a heated tiller, wireless charging, an adjustable height liftgate, rain-sensing wipers, and a 115-volt power outlet. The Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Altitude has base prices at $43,290 (4×2 V6) and $45,740 (4×4 V6), respectively.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited starts at $45,505 (4×2 V6) and $47,505 (4×4 V6). Limited trims with 4×4 come standard with Jeep’s Selec-Terrain traction management system with five driving modes: Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, and Mud/Sand.

Standard luxury features include Capri leather seats, a heated steering wheel, a power-operated eight-way driver’s seat with power lumbar support, and heated first and second-row seats (also standard on Overland and Summit). The Limited also has automatic high beams, LED foglights, single-color ambient lighting, and a six-speaker audio system with active noise cancellation.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk

The Trailhawk starts at $53,070 (4×4 V6) and $56,365 with the optional 5.7-liter V8 and a 4×4 drivetrain. The Trailhawk is the most capable off-roader of the bunch. It has a standard Quadra-Drive II 4×4 drivetrain with an active electronic two-speed transfer case and low range gearing, a 44:1 crawl ratio, and a rear eLSD that can send 100 percent of the engine’s torque to one rear wheel for maximum grip.

The Trailhawk also has low-range Selec-Speed Control (autonomous off-road driving assist) and a Quadra-Lift air suspension with semi-active damping. It offers 11.3 inches of ground clearance, a 24-degree breakover angle, and up to 24 inches of water fording capability. Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Goodyear Wrangler Territory all-terrain rubber, a unique front fascia, an anti-glare Trailhawk hood decal, a black roof with roof rails, and a Trailer-Tow package equipped with a Class IV receiver hitch.

Other juicy goodies include a 506-watt Alpine audio system with nine speakers, Capri leather and suede seats, a power liftgate, and a 360-degree surround-view camera system with an integrated off-road camera.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland

The Overland has base prices at $55,100 (4×2) and $57,100 (4×4) when equipped with the V6 engine, 4×4 drivetrain, and Quadra-Lift air suspension. The Overland trim with the V8 engine starts at $60,395. Standard features include Nappa leather upholstery, length-adjustable front seat cushions, ventilated front seats, interior ambient lighting with five colors, 20-inch alloy wheels, chrome front tow hooks, and a gloss black roof.

Meanwhile, the available Off-Road Group package adds the Quadra-Drive II 4×4 drivetrain, steel skid plates, 18-inch wheels wrapped in all-season performance tires, an electronic limited-slip rear axle differential, and hill descent control.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit is the pinnacle of luxury. It starts at $59,160 (4×4 V6) and $61,160 (4×4 V6). You can opt for the 5.7-liter V8 for a starting MSRP of $64,455.

The Summit trim comes fully loaded with premium features like four-zone climate control, Nappa leather seats with quilted seat bolsters and perforated inserts, Berber floor mats, 16-way power first-row seats with a massaging function, 20-inch aluminum wheels, and illuminated door sills.

In addition, the Summit trim receives more standard features like active driving assist, a 360-degree surround-view camera, traffic sign recognition, drowsy driver detection, and many more.

You can add the Reserve package to the Summit trim level for a starting MSRP of $65,160 (4×4 V6) and $68,455 (4×4 V8). The Reserve package includes posh quilted Palermo leather upholstery, ventilated front and second-row seats, open-pore Waxed Walnut wood trim, memory and massaging front seats, and a 950-watt McIntosh audio system with 19 speakers.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve interior layout. Photo: Jeep Brand.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Warranty

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Extending the standard Jeep warranty might be a good idea if you do a lot of driving and off-roading. This free and comprehensive guide will shed some light on whether you need a Jeep extended warranty or not.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Availability

This free and easy search tool* will help you see which Jeep dealers in your area offer the best prices on a 2022 Grand Cherokee. Production is at Jeep’s Detroit Assembly Complex (Mack Plant) in Michigan.

