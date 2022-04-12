2023 Nissan LEAF Quick Overview: New Look, Lower MSRP, Standard Safety Features & More

The 2023 Nissan LEAF is making its debut at the 2022 New York International Auto Show before it arrives at dealerships this summer. Noteworthy updates include a refreshed exterior design, new aerodynamic enhancements, and a lower starting MSRP versus previous model years. Nissan has also simplified the LEAF model range to two trim levels: S and SV Plus. Here is a quick look at what to expect if you have your eyes on Nissan’s flagship EV.

Exterior Styling & Interior Treatments

The 2023 Nissan LEAF is quite the looker with its new front grille, bumper moldings, and headlights. According to Nissan, the tire deflectors, rear under diffuser, and rear spoiler are modified to provide better aerodynamic performance (i.e., more efficiency). As a bonus, the exterior Nissan badge is illuminated.

On the inside, the 2023 LEAF is standard with black cloth seats with gray finishers for the S model and gloss black finishers for the SV Plus. Drivers are also treated to a new start-up video on the instrument panel screen.

Powertrain & Range

The 2023 Nissan LEAF S comes with a 40-kWh lithium-ion battery and 110-kW electric motor that delivers 147 horsepower and 236 lb-ft. of torque. By contrast, the SV Plus features a 60-kWh lithium-ion battery and a 160-kW electric motor that produces 214 horsepower and 250 lb-ft. of torque.

According to Nissan, EPA range estimates for both models will be available closer to launch; however, the range is expected to be similar to the 2022 model.

2023 Nissan LEAF. Photo: Nissan North America.

Standard Safety Features

Nissan’s ProPILOT Assist is standard on the SV Plus trim level. ProPILOT Assist is, as described by Nissan, a hands-on driver-assist system that combines adaptive cruise control and other steering assist technologies. ProPILOT Assist also includes a “stop and hold” function that can bring the LEAF to a complete stop, hold it in place, and bring it back up to speed when traffic starts moving again.

Nissan LEAF Factory Warranty

Every 2023 Nissan LEAF comes from the factory with an eight-year/100,000-mile lithium-ion battery warranty. Similarly, Nissan also provides a limited warranty against battery capacity loss below nine bars, as shown on the battery capacity level gauge for the first eight years or 100,000 miles.

Depending on how much you drive, an extended warranty may benefit you. This comprehensive guide to Nissan’s factory warranty will help you make the right decision.

2023 Nissan LEAF Starting MSRP

Pricing info is forthcoming, but Nissan said the MSRP for the 2023 LEAF would be similar to the current 2022 model (Nissan lowered the starting MSRP for the LEAF for the 2022 model year). As of this writing, the 2022 LEAF S starts at $27,400, while the SV Plus begins at $35,400.

Our free and easy search tools* show which Nissan dealers have the most competitive pricing. Qualified buyers may also be eligible for a potential federal tax credit of up to $7,500. This helpful guide explains more about EV ownership regarding tax credits and registration fees.

Photos & Source: Nissan North America.

