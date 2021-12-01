2022 Nissan Versa Overview: Trim Levels, Fuel Economy, Pricing & More

The 2022 Nissan Versa is the Japanese automaker’s prime contender in the subcompact segment. Regarded as one of the most affordable new cars in America, the third-gen Nissan Versa held onto its “reasonably priced” crown in 2020, despite a redesigned façade and refined driving manners. The 2022 Nissan Versa remains a budget-friendly option for families with an impressive lineup of class-exclusive features and standard safety technology.

2022 Nissan Versa: What’s New?

The 2022 Versa is part of the all-new, third-generation variant unveiled in 2020. There are no significant mechanical and styling changes for the 2022 Versa. Still, it does get a healthy dose of modern safety features like ten standard airbags and Nissan’s Safety Shield 360, which includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, high beam assist, and rear automatic braking.

Modest Power, Excellent Fuel Economy

The Versa continues to be motivated by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder generating 122 horsepower and 114 lb-ft. of torque. It drives the front wheels via Nissan’s Xtronic continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), but the base Versa S is available with a five-speed manual. The engine features a dual injection system with Twin CVTC (continuously variable valve timing control) on both the intake and exhaust valves to deliver better emissions while sipping less fuel.

Nissan says the updated CVT has sub-planetary gear arrangements with a revised D-step Logic control system to deliver better responsiveness and sportier virtual shifts. Furthermore, the new CVT gearbox has 20 percent wider gears to improve acceleration and fuel economy.

EPA figures come in at 32/40 city/highway and 35 combined with the CVT. The manual delivers 27/35 city/highway and 30 combined.

2022 Nissan Versa. Photo: Nissan North America.

Styling & Design

The Nissan Versa has never looked better. It has all the vital Nissan design elements like a V-motion front grille, boomerang-shaped headlights and taillights, kick-up C-pillars, and a floating roof design. Meanwhile, the interior has a “gliding wing” dashboard inspired by the Maxima and Altima and is available in three colors depending on the trim level. The Versa offers decent room with 14.7 cubic feet of trunk space.

The new Nissan Versa comes in eight curated paint colors: Electric Blue Metallic, Brilliant Silver Metallic, Gun Metallic, Super Black, Scarlet Ember Tintcoat, Aspen White Tricoat, and Fresh Powder.

2022 Nissan Versa Trim Levels

The 2022 Versa arrives in three trims: S, SV, and SR.

The base Versa S gets 15-inch steel wheels, three USB ports, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment display, Bluetooth connectivity, front bucket seats, and an AM/FM audio system with four speakers. Other goodies include a one-touch auto up/down driver’s window, speed-sensing door locks, auto on/off halogen headlights, cruise control, illuminated steering wheel controls, keyless entry, a seven-inch display in the instrument cluster, and a rearview monitor.

The mid-grade SV adds 16-inch alloy wheels wrapped in all-season tires, steering wheel controls with voice recognition, a rear door alert system, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and SiriusXM.

The range-topping Versa SR has 17-inch alloy wheels, LED low and high beams, a dark chrome front grille, body-color trunk lid rear spoiler, remote start, and a six-speaker audio system. Nissan’s SR Convenience Package adds heated front seats, automatic climate control, and intelligent cruise control.

2022 Nissan Versa interior layout. Photo: Nissan North America.

Nissan Versa Warranty

The 2022 Nissan Versa has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year limited powertrain warranty. It’s worth considering a Nissan extended warranty if you do a lot of driving. Before you make a decision, this helpful guide will show you the ropes.

2022 Nissan Versa: Pricing & Availability

The Versa is on sale now at Nissan dealerships. The entry-level Versa S starts at $16,055 (M/T) and $17,725 (CVT), while the mid-tier Versa SV starts at $18,865. The range-topping Versa SR has base prices at $19,465. All prices include $975 destination fees.

Despite the 2022 Nissan Versa’s affordable price tag, our free and easy search tools* can help you land a better deal. Using that tool, you can view dealer inventory in your area and see the best price. That tool will also help you obtain the invoice price, which is a good starting point for negotiations.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Nissan North America.

