2024 Nissan Frontier: Retro-Flavored Hardbody Edition, Luxurious SL Model, Starting MSRP & More

The 2024 Nissan Frontier will arrive in showrooms with a few significant changes, notably a throwback-inspired Hardbody Edition that the automaker said will tug at the heartstrings of multi-generational truck buyers.

Despite an onslaught of competition, especially from trucks like the newly redesigned Toyota Tacoma, the Frontier has carved its niche with its potent V6, numerous configurations, and pocket-friendly price.

Changes include a luxurious SL grade on Frontier Crew Cab models, which feature posh accouterments like cowhide seats, LED exterior lights, and a 10-speaker Fender stereo.

Moreover, the available NissanConnect telematics service now includes a three-year trial from the previous six-month offer. The 2024 Frontier remains available in a two-door King Cab or four-door Crew Cab body with a six-foot or five-foot bed.

2024 Nissan Frontier Hardbody Edition

Nissan is replacing the Midnight Edition from the 2023 Frontier with the Hardbody Edition. It pays tribute to Nissan’s original Hardbody pickup of the 1980s and features retro 17-inch wheels, all-terrain tires, throwback decals, mud flaps, black trim, and a sports bar (nothing could be more ’80s than a small pickup with a sports bar).

The Hardbody Edition costs an additional $3,890 and is available for the SV Crew Cab 4×4.

The 2024 Nissan Frontier Hardbody Edition is a throwback model. Photo: Nissan North America.

Engine & Transmission

All 2024 Nissan Frontiers have a 3.8-liter gasoline V6 with 310 horsepower and 281 lb-ft. of torque. The engine mates to a nine-speed automatic that sends power to a standard rear-wheel drivetrain or an optional four-wheel drive system with low-range gearing. It’s worth noting that the Frontier’s V6 produces about 30 more horses than the Honda Ridgeline.

Towing & Payload

There are no changes in the towing and payload department from the 2023 model. The 2024 Nissan Frontier could tow up to 6,720 lbs. (when properly equipped) and has a max payload capacity of 1,610 lbs.

The numbers are reasonable for a midsize truck, but consider something like the 2024 Titan if you think you may bump up against the Frontier’s maximum towing and payload threshold.

2024 Nissan Frontier MSRP

The 2024 Nissan Frontier is available in S, SV, PRO-X, and PRO-4X trim grades. Below is a breakdown of each variant and the corresponding MSRP info. The price figures include the $1,495 destination charge, $200 more than the 2023 Frontier.

If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this Auto Loans 101 guide will point you in the right direction.

S

The base Frontier S King Cab 4×2 starts at $31,265, while the S King Cab 4×4 starts at $34,465. On the other hand, the Frontier S Crew Cab 4×2 and 4×4 start at $32,565 and $35,565, respectively.

The standard features include cloth upholstery, 16-inch steel wheels, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, smartphone connectivity, a four-speaker audio system, and two USB ports.

SV

The SV King Cab starts at $33,965 (4×2) and $37,165 (4×4). Meanwhile, the SV Crew Cab 4×2 starts at $35,365 (five-foot bed) and $38,195 (six-foot bed), while the SV Crew Cab 4×4 begins at $38,365 (five-foot bed) and $41,195 (six-foot bed).

The SV has a power driver’s seat and a six-speaker audio system. The optional SV Convenience Package (standard on the Crew Cab SV with the six-foot bed) adds a spray-in bedliner, 17-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, a leather tiller, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry, heated mirrors, bed tie-down cleats, and more.

SL

The SL Crew Cab starts at $41,135 (4×2) and $44,135 (4×4). It includes everything from the SV grade and SV Convenience Package but adds LED headlamps, a sunroof, leather seats, and a Fender 10-speaker stereo.

PRO-X & PRO-4X

The PRO-X Crew Cab 4×2 begins at $37,795, while the Frontier PRO-4X Crew Cab 4×4 starts at $40,795. The standard features include custom Bilstein dampers, a locking rear differential, dark wheels garbed in all-terrain tires, a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay, navigation, and skid plates.

Nissan Frontier PRO-4X. Photo: Nissan North America.

2024 Nissan Frontier Safety Features

All Nissan Frontiers have forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking. Other trim variants get a 360-degree surround view camera. However, the optional Technology Package adds Nissan Safety Shield 360 and a slew of advanced driving aids like blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and intelligent cruise control.

Nissan Frontier Warranty

The 2024 Nissan Frontier has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. There are options to extend the factory warranty on any new Nissan vehicle, including the Frontier.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Nissan North America.