2024 Nissan Titan: Powertrain Specs, New Bronze Edition, Safety Features & Pricing

The 2024 Nissan Titan will enter a competitive truck landscape with a standard V8, a new Bronze Edition package, a host of active safety features, and with King and Crew Cab configurations. Although not as popular as offerings from the Big Three, the heavy-duty XD returns to the Nissan Titan lineup for 2024. We will hit the high points below if you are considering a new Titan.

Chassis & Powertrain

The 2024 Nissan Titan rides on a high-strength steel ladder-style frame. The front suspension consists of a double-wishbone design with a 34 mm stabilizer bar and twin-tube coil-over shock absorbers, while the rear suspension consists of a multi-leaf design with a solid axle, an 18 mm stabilizer bar, and twin-tube shock absorbers. PRO-4X models are standard with Bilstein monotube coil-over shocks and skid plates.

Under the hood of every 2024 Nissan Titan is a 5.6-liter naturally aspirated V8 with 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft. of torque (Nissan calls the engine “Endurance,” so you will likely see that verbiage on the window sticker). The 32-valve, dual-overhead-cam 5.6-liter V8 is attached to a nine-speed automatic. Drive configurations include rear-wheel drive only or part-time 4WD with 4WD High (1.000 transfer case ratio) and 4WD low (2.717 transfer case ratio).

The 2024 Nissan Titan is standard with Hill Start Assist, traction and vehicle stability control, and an Active Brake Limited-Slip Differential. The PRO-4X trim level includes Hill Descent Control and an electronic locking rear differential.

2024 Nissan Titan SV with the Bronze Edition package. Photo: Nissan North America

2024 Nissan Titan: Towing & Payload

When properly equipped, the 2024 Nissan Titan can tow a maximum of 9,290 lbs. with a payload capacity of 1,710 lbs. Titan XD models have an increased max towing and payload capacity of 11,050 lbs. (gooseneck), 10,900 lbs. (conventional), and 2,360 lbs., respectively.

Bed Lengths & Interior Features

Crew Cab Titans have a 5.5-foot bed, while the King Cab and XD have a 6.5-foot bed, both with a standard damped tailgate. Nissan’s Utili-Track Bed Channel System features three bed rails plus two heavy-duty aluminum alloy cleats that move and lock anywhere along the walls, providing numerous tie-down possibilities. A spray-in bedliner, 120-volt power outlet, and lockable in-bed storage boxes are available, depending on the trim level.

Inside the cab, drivers can access a standard eight-inch center touchscreen display (nine-inch touchscreen optional), a second seven-inch programmable information display, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There are two illuminated USB ports (one Type-A, one Type-C), with two charge-only USB Type-A ports available for the back of the center console.

2024 Nissan Titan: Safety Ratings & Features

The 2024 Titan is standard with Nissan’s Safety Shield 360. The package of active safety features includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, and Rear Automatic Braking. For the 2023 model year, the Nissan Titan mainly received high marks from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety for crashworthiness and avoidance.

Nissan Titan Factory Warranty

The Titan comes with a five-year, 100,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, which is the longest truck warranty on the market. If you need to extend that coverage for any reason, options are available from several top aftermarket providers.

2024 Nissan Titan Starting MSRP

The 2024 Nissan Titan has a sizeable range for its starting MSRP. For example, the SV 4×2 Crew Cab starts at $47,665, while the SV 4×4 Crew Cab starts at $50,855. The PRO-4X Crew Cab will begin in the $55,500 neighborhood, while the Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4×4 will start near $65,000 (these figures include the $1,895 destination fee). The 2024 Titan XD starts at about $54,000 and goes as high as $67,700.

Photos & Source: Nissan North America.

