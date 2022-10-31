2023 Nissan Titan: Standard V8, Lengthy Warranty, New Midnight Edition, Pricing & More

Nissan has done what it can to keep the longstanding Titan fresh and capable against legacy frontrunners like the Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado, and Ram 1500. The 2023 Nissan Titan will enter the new year with a few modest updates while marking the return of the Midnight Edition Package for the Titan Crew Cab SV. Meanwhile, the Nissan Titan XD remains powered by the same V8 engine as the light-duty Titan.

Besides the standard V8 engine, the Titan’s lengthy warranty is another reason why Nissan’s light-duty truck is worth considering.

2023 Nissan Titan: What’s New?

There are a few changes in store for the Titan following the 2022 model year. The PRO-4X and Platinum Reserve now have wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity. Nissan’s Midnight Edition package returns for the 2023 Titan Crew Cab SV and has the usual dark-themed interior and exterior accents to lend the truck a more sinister, stylish vibe. The package includes black 20-inch wheels, a blacked-out front grille, and black badging.

The Titan remains available as an extended cab with a 6.6-foot bed or a four-door crew cab with a 5.6-foot bed. On the flip side, the Titan XD has a 12-inch longer wheelbase and comes standard with a four-wheel drivetrain. Moreover, Titan XD is only available in a crew cab body with a 6.5-foot bed.

Engine & Transmission

What makes us (sometimes) overlook the Nissan Titan’s aging platform is the standard 5.6-liter naturally-aspirated gas engine with 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque. Rear-wheel drive is standard, but a four-wheel drivetrain is optional across the lineup. No matter the case, all Titans have a nine-speed automatic transmission. Remarkably, the same V8 and nine-speed gearbox are in the larger and heavier Titan XD. However, the Titan XD is strictly available with 4WD.

2023 Nissan Titan. Photo: Nissan North America.

Towing & Payload

The Titan and Titan XD’s towing numbers are paltry at best, but there are truck owners who can live with the demerits. The 2023 Nissan Titan’s max towing capacity is 9,320 lbs. if properly equipped. It also has a wimpy max payload capacity of 1,697 lbs. For comparison, the 2023 Ford F-150 can tow a maximum of 14,000 lbs. and has a 3,325 lbs. max payload rating when properly equipped. On the other hand, the Titan XD can tow up to 10,920 lbs. when properly equipped.

Standard Safety Features

Every 2023 Nissan Titan is standard with Nissan Safety Shield 360, a comprehensive driving assistance package. It includes front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot warning, forward collision warning, lane departure warning (with steering assistance), rear cross-traffic alert, automatic rear braking, and more.

Trim Levels & Pricing

The 2023 Nissan Titan is available in four trims: S, SV, PRO-4X, and Platinum Reserve. Below is a short breakdown and the relevant equipment of each variant. The MSRP figures below already include the $1,795 destination charge. Our free and easy search tools* show which Nissan dealers have the most competitive pricing on a 2023 Nissan Titan.

Titan S

The base Nissan Titan S starts at $41,495 (King Cab 4×2) and $43,285 (Crew Cab 4×2). The generous features list includes 18-inch steel wheels, cloth seats, a bench front seat, a seven-inch instrument display, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system.

Titan SV

The SV King Cab 4×2 starts at $46,875, while the SV Crew Cab 4×2 is $46,795. The SV trim has all the goodies from the base Titan S and adds LED taillights, 18-inch alloy wheels, power-folding wing mirrors, and a front tow hook for Titan SV 4×4 models.

Titan PRO-4X

The PRO-4X starts at $54,605 and is only available in a crew cab body with 4WD. It’s the most rugged in Titan’s lineup and has off-road-ready features like a radiator skid plate, front tow hooks, a bed liner, LED headlights (with LED daytime running lights), red exterior badging, and a receiver hitch.

Inside, the PRO-4X has a leather tiller, front bucket seats, an eight-way power driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control, and a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen with navigation.

Titan Platinum Reserve

The range-topping Platinum Reserve starts at $60,465 (Crew Cab 4×2) and $63,775 (Crew Cab 4×4). For the price, it offers two-tone exterior paint, 20-inch chrome wheels, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, leather upholstery, chrome running boards, a power-operated rear window, puddle lights, and LED bed lighting, among many others.

2023 Nissan Titan Platinum Reserve interior layout. Photo: Nissan North America.

Nissan Titan XD

The heavy-duty Titan XD is also available in S, SV, PRO-4X, and Platinum Reserve Trims. The base model has 17-inch steel wheels, a lockable tailgate, a spray-in bed liner, a push-button start, a six-speaker audio system, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, and Apple CarPlay with Android Auto connectivity.

It starts at $49,135 (S Crew Cab 4×4) and $66,865 for the top-of-the-line Titan XD Platinum Reserve.

Nissan Factory Warranty

All Nissan Titans leave the factory with a five-year, 100,00-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty covering the powertrain and driveline. There are options available to extend the factory warranty if you need. Before you decide, see this helpful guide first.

Photos & Source: Nissan North America.

