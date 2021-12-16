2022 Nissan Maxima: Flagship Four-Door Sports Car Still Has The Goods Despite Aging Platform

The 2022 Nissan Maxima is part of the current eighth-generation model unveiled in 2015. As it stands, the Maxima is nearing the end of its production run, and Nissan has yet to divulge plans about the model’s future. Will it return as a hybrid or all-electric model, or is this the last we’ll see of Nissan’s longstanding four-door sports sedan?

Circa 1995

There was a time when the Maxima took center stage in the then-burgeoning sport-luxury sedan category. In particular, the fourth-gen A32 Maxima with a standard V6 engine took home Motor Trend’s 1995 Import Car of the Year award, trumping the Lexus LS400 for the coveted crown. Dubbed by the publication as the “Raging Bargain of Sports Sedans,” the Maxima underwent varying iterations ever since, and it’s never been the same car twice.

We’re not saying the aging Maxima will shrink like a wallflower in the presence of a Toyota Camry, Kia K5, or Honda Accord. The 2022 Nissan Maxima still has the goods to run circles around the competition, but you’d traditionally have to pay more to enjoy the privilege.

2022 Nissan Maxima: What’s New?

There are no particular mechanical or styling changes for the 2022 Maxima, but it does get a slight price hike across the trim levels versus a 2021 model. Perhaps the only difference worth mentioning is the addition of standard heated rear seats in the range-topping Platinum trim.

All 2022 Maximas have a 3.5-liter naturally-aspirated V6 pumping out 300 horsepower and 261 lb-ft. of torque. The Maxima is strictly front-wheel drive (FWD), and the only gearbox option is a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). It also has Sport and Normal driving modes to deliver either a more athletic or more luxurious driving feel by altering the steering, throttle response, and transmission shift points.

However, the suspension is a potent Maxima talking point. It has an independent front strut suspension mounted in the subframe, while the rear is a multi-link double-wishbone design with high-performance ZF Sachs monotube dampers. In addition, Maxima SV has larger 26.2 mm stabilizer bars, while the SV and Platinum have a beefier 26.5 mm sway bar to deliver crisper handling. Furthermore, Nissan’s intelligent ride control utilizes specific braking applications to level the body after rolling over humps and bumps.

2022 Nissan Maxima. Photo: Nissan North America.

Thrilling Design

Styling is also a Maxima strong point. The sculpted body panels have a sweeping aerodynamic profile, and the blacked-out pillars make it seem the roof is “floating” above the body. Distinguishing features include a curving line above the front fenders, jewel-like LED headlights, a sculpted V-motion front grille, and quad exhaust tips.

Standard Safety Features

Nissan Safety Shield 360 is standard in all Maximas. The comprehensive safety package includes intelligent cruise control, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot warning, lane departure warning, high beam assist, traffic sign recognition, and intelligent driver alertness. Also included are 10 airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, and three-point seatbelts for all seats (with dual pretensioners in the front).

Elegant Interior

The Nissan Maxima’s “gliding wing” dashboard layout and the driver-oriented cockpit render a sporty yet elegant vibe. Nissan’s Zero Gravity front seats feature power adjustability, and there are two leather upholstery options available. An eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity is standard across the board.

At the same time, a premium Bose audio system with 11 speakers and an active sound enhancement system comes standard in the Maxima SR and Platinum trims. The latter feeds synthesized engine sounds inside the cabin, which is good or bad depending on individual preferences.

2022 Nissan Maxima Trim Levels

The 2022 Nissan Maxima remains available in three trim models: SR, SV, and Platinum. Here’s a short rundown of each and the corresponding MSRP. Prices are inclusive of the $975 destination fee.

Maxima 3.5 SV

The base Maxima starts at $38,215. It has 18-inch wheels (wrapped in all-season tires), LED headlights, leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, an eight-speaker audio system with satellite radio, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and NissanConnect services (with remote engine start, remote door lock/unlock, and automatic collision notification, among others).

Maxima 3.5 SR

The Maxima 3.5 SR has a base price of $43,375 and comes with more goodies like heated and climate-controlled front seats, a heated steering wheel, 19-inch alloy wheels with all-season tires, a sunroof, a charcoal headliner, a rear spoiler, and an 11-speaker Bose audio system, among a few more.

Maxima 3.5 Platinum

The top-of-the-line Platinum starts at $43,525. It comes with 19-inch wheels, heated rear seats, a premium rear spoiler, and automatic wipers on top of all the standard features from the SR trim.

2022 Nissan Maxima Factory Warranty

Every new Maxima has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. There are options to extend the factory warranty if you drive more miles than the average motorist. This helpful guide has everything you need to know before making a decision to extend your warranty.

Getting the Best Deal

Since the 2022 Nissan Maxima commands a higher base price, our free and easy search tools* can help you land a better deal. That tool will show you which dealerships offer the best price while also helping you obtain the invoice price, which is a good starting point for negotiations.

If you like Nissan cars, but don’t need something as big as the Maxima, the Altima has a modest starting MSRP and an option for all-wheel drive.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Nissan North America.

