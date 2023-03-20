2023 Nissan Sentra: Powertrain Specs, Safety Features, Starting MSRP & More

The 2023 Nissan Sentra remains part of the eighth-gen variant the Japanese brand unveiled in 2020, and it has a lot going for it despite lagging in the real-world performance department. The Sentra’s main draw is its sub-$22,000 base price, and it comes loaded with safety features, a spacious interior for its size, and a fuel-efficient powertrain.

2023 Nissan Sentra: What’s New?

Nissan’s been busy updating its Sentra for 2023. It now bears the styling DNA of its Maxima and Altima brethren with redesigned bumpers, new LED lighting elements, and a reconfigured dashboard. In addition, the Sentra is available in two-tone paint with a black roof, and the cabin now has a D-shaped steering wheel and Nissan’s plush Zero Gravity front seats.

The SV and SR trim levels feature SiriusXM and two additional USB ports – one front Type C and one Type A charge-only in the center console.

Efficient Powertrain

All 2023 Nissan Sentras have a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gas engine with 149 horsepower at full chat, sending power to the front wheels using a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that saps the life out of that rather gutsy engine.

However, the upside is excellent fuel economy from the 12.4-gallon tank. The 2023 Nissan Sentra delivers an EPA rating of up to 29 in the city, 39 on the highway, and a combined 33 mpg. Another merit is the Sentra’s unperturbed ride comfort, thanks to independent suspension with twin-tube dampers.

2023 Nissan Sentra Trim Levels & Pricing

The 2023 Sentra is available in S, SV, and SR grades. Below is a breakdown of the standard equipment and MSRP of each variant. The price figures include the $1,095 destination charge. Our free and easy search tools* show which Nissan dealerships have the best deals in your area.

Sentra S

The entry-level Sentra S starts at $21,045, making it among the lowest-priced in its class. Still, it has an impressive list of standard features like a tilt-and-telescoping tiller, push-button start, 16-inch steel wheels, a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a four-speaker audio system, and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat.

Sentra SV

The mid-tier Sentra SV starts at $22,265. It has an upgraded list of standard equipment like 16-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry, adaptive cruise control, and rear disc brakes. It also has an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with a six-speaker audio system.

The All-Weather Package adds dual-zone automatic climate control, heated seats, and a remote engine start. Moreover, the SV Premium Package includes larger 17-inch alloys, a power glass moonroof, quilted cowhide upholstery, a leather shift knob, and more.

Sentra SR

The range-topping Sentra SR starts at $23,935. It’s the sportiest-looking Sentra of the lot with its bespoke 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, LED fog lights, a black V-motion front grille, rear spoiler, and rear diffuser. Meanwhile, the Midnight Edition Package comes with black badging, custom 18-inch black wheels, a glass moonroof, Prima-Tex upholstery, a six-way power driver’s seat, and a Bose audio system with eight speakers.

With all of the extra accessories on the SR, the combined fuel mileage, according to the EPA, is a gallon less (32 mpg) than the S and SV.

2023 Nissan Sentra Safety Features

All Nissan Sentras leave the factory with Nissan Safety Shield 360. The advanced driving assistance package includes automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, blind-spot warnings, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, automatic rear braking, and high beam assist.

Nissan Factory Warranty

The 2023 Nissan Sentra has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year limited powertrain warranty. Different options to extend the warranty on any Nissan vehicle are available, including the Sentra.

