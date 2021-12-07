2022 Nissan Rogue: New Engine, Better Fuel Economy Top List of Improvements for 2022

Nissan is performing a double-take with its 2022 Rogue five-seat crossover. The Rogue got a complete redesign for the 2021 model year, but its waterloo has to be its 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. Although 181 horsepower and 181 lb-ft. of torque looks good on paper, the naturally-aspirated motor has laggard acceleration and so-so fuel economy, but the 2022 Nissan Rogue is changing all that.

2022 Nissan Rogue: What’s New?

Nissan has ditched the old 2.5-liter four-banger in favor of the brand’s proprietary variable compression and turbocharged (VC-Turbo) motor, mainly a 1.5-liter three-cylinder mill derived from the 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine of the Nisan Altima. Nissan’s VC-Turbo can vary the stroke length and adjust the compression ratio from 14.0:1 to 8.0:1 depending on your right foot inputs.

“The VC-Turbo is the most advanced engine Nissan has ever produced in the U.S.,” said Steve Marsh, senior vice-president, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management, Nissan North America.

Even though we’re talking about a meager three-cylinder, it pumps out 201 horsepower and 225 lb-ft. of torque on regular 87 octane gas, 20 more horses and 44 additional lb-ft. of torque versus the outgoing 2.5-liter engine. Also new is an updated Xtronic CVT gearbox (thankfully) with a twin oil pump system (to reduce friction) and a wider gear ratio to improve acceleration and fuel economy.

The Rogue’s new engine is built exclusively at Nissan’s powertrain assembly plant in Decherd, Tennessee. Nissan has recently invested upwards of $1.23-billion in its U.S. manufacturing operations to give the automaker an edge in refreshing its entire portfolio. “The Decherd team will continue to deliver top-quality powertrains that provide the thrilling experience Nissan customers expect from our vehicles,” Marsh added.

2022 Nissan Rogue. Photo: Nissan North America.

2022 Nissan Rogue Fuel Economy

EPA ratings come in at 30 in the city and 37 on the highway, with a combined of 33 with front-wheel drive. By comparison, all-wheel drive models come in at 30 in the city and 36 on the highway, with a combined of 33. As higher trim levels of the Rogue have more equipment, fuel economy figures may drop by a mile or two per gallon, but overall, you can expect a combined average of over 30.

According to Nissan, the 2022 Rogue provides an increase of three combined mpg versus a comparable 2021 model.

Trim Levels & Optional AWD

The 2022 Nissan Rogue is available in S, SV, and SL trims. Front-wheel drive is standard, while all-wheel drive (AWD) is optional across the board.

The base Nissan Rogue has generous levels of standard equipment like 17-inch alloy wheels, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, satellite radio, rear air vents, and two USB ports. Higher trim models receive larger alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a 10-speaker Bose audio system, just to mention a few.

Standard Safety Features

Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 is standard on every Rogue model. The package includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, and Rear Automatic Braking. The 2022 Rogue also offers 10 standard airbags and extended crumple zones to help protect occupants.

2022 Nissan Rogue: Pricing & Availability

The 2022 Nissan Rogue and its new VC-Turbo engine will arrive at dealerships in January. As expected from an updated model, the 2022 Rogue will cost more than a comparable 2021 model. Below is a pricing chart for the 2022 Rogue by trim level. The MSRP figures already include the $1,175 destination fee.

Rogue S FWD $27,875 Rogue SV FWD $29,565 Rogue SL FWD $34,225 Rogue Platinum FWD $37,655 Rogue S AWD $29,375 Rogue SV AWD $31,065 Rogue SL AWD $35,725 Rogue Platinum AWD $39,155

Photos & Source: Nissan North America.

