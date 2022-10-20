2023 Nissan Ariya Overview: Pricing, Powertrain Specs, Safety Features & Trim Levels

The 2023 Nissan Ariya is joining the burgeoning all-electric SUV bandwagon after Nissan pioneered one of the first mass-produced, modern electric vehicles with the LEAF hatchback more than a decade ago. Unlike the LEAF, Ariya is a svelte four-door crossover with seating for five and up to 59.7 cubic feet of cargo space. It also has a peppering of Nissan’s latest driving assistance technologies and safety features that EV buyers expect.

“The Nissan Ariya is an important part of our Ambition 2030 goals to drive electrified mobility for all,” said Aditya Jairaj, EV Marketing and Sales Director at Nissan U.S. “With Nissan offering an EV option for almost any driver, we’re excited for customers to experience a seamless transition to driving electric.”

The Ariya faces stiff competition with the Ford Mustang Mach-E, VW ID.4, and the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra twins. Still, it has a lot going for it in style, technology, and variety.

2023 Nissan Ariya: What’s New?

The Nissan Ariya is an all-new EV imbibed with “Timeless Japanese Futurism” styling cues like a reimagined V Motion 3D front grille, thin LED headlights (with four 20-millimeter mini projectors), a sloping roofline with steeply-raked C-pillars, and bulbous fenders.

The Ariya is available in six trim variants, two battery capacities, and a choice between a single-motor front-wheel drive (FWD) or a dual-motor all-wheel drive (AWD) electric powertrain. With a starting MSRP of about $43,000 to $60,000, Nissan is leaving no leaf unturned (pun intended) with its Ariya EV.

Powertrain, Range & Charging

The base 2023 Nissan Ariya has a 62 kWh battery paired with a single, front-mounted 214-horsepower electric motor or dual electric motors with AWD and 335 horsepower. Nissan claims 216 miles of range with the FWD version and 205 miles with AWD. The range numbers are average at best, with other similarly-sized EVs getting about 240 miles of driving range.

However, the Ariya is available with an 87 kWh extended-range battery paired with more potent electric motors. With the bigger battery, the Ariya FWD has 238 horsepower, while AWD variants have 389 horsepower. The range has also grown to 304 miles per full charge, excellent for a single-motor EV.

Moreover, the 2023 Nissan Ariya has a CCS (Combined Charging System) DC fast-charging port that accepts up to 130 kW, enough to replenish the Ariya’s 87 kWh extended-range battery from 20 percent to 80 percent in about 40 minutes.

2023 Nissan Ariya: Pricing & Trim Levels

The 2023 Nissan Ariya is available in Engage, Venture+, Evolve+, Empower+, Premiere, and Platinum+ trims. Below is a short breakdown of the standard features and pricing of each trim level. All pricing info is inclusive of the $1,295 destination fee. Our free and easy search tools* let you scroll through dealer inventory on your schedule.

Engage

The Engage has a 63 kWh battery, starting at $44,495 (FWD) and $48,495 (AWD). Meanwhile, the Ariya Engage+ e-4ORCE has an extended-range 87 kWh battery, AWD, and a $52,485 base price. It has a generous list of standard features like LED headlights, 19-inch wheels, keyless entry, a power driver’s seat, heated front and second-row seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, faux leather upholstery, and a power-operated center console.

In addition, the Engage has a digital instrument cluster, a heads-up display (HUD), and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Venture+ AWD

The Venture+ AWD starts at $48,485 and has an 87 kWh battery. It has all the standard safety and convenience features of the Engage trim except for the heads-up display and the power and heated front seats.

Evolve+

The Evolve+ starts at $51,485 (FWD) and $55,485 (AWD) with the 87 kWh extended-range battery. Artificial leather upholstery, a heads-up display, and power and heated front seats are standard. It adds LED fog lights, a panoramic sunroof, automatic wipers, a power liftgate, wireless charging, and a digital rearview mirror with a surround-view camera.

Empower+ FWD

The Empower+ combines FWD with the 87 kWh battery. It starts at $54,985 and has all the niceties from the Evolve+ trim. It also has more tech like Nissan ProPILOT Assist 2.0 (hands-free driving features) and ProPILOT Park (automated parking).

Premiere FWD

The Ariya Premiere has FWD and an 87 kWh battery. It has all the features of the Evolve+ and Empower+ trims but adds unique 19-inch wheels and illuminated tread plates.

Platinum+

The range-topping Nissan Ariya Platinum+ has dual-electric motors, AWD, an 87 kWh battery, and a $61,485 starting MSRP. The features list includes ambient interior lighting, genuine cowhide upholstery, ventilated front seats, active noise cancellation, a hands-free tailgate, and a premium Bose audio system with 10 speakers.

Standard Safety Features

The Ariya has Nissan Safety Shield 360 with adaptive cruise control, blind spot warning, automatic emergency braking, forward collision mitigation, rear cross-traffic alert, and rear automatic braking.

2023 Nissan Ariya Gallery

