2024 Nissan Armada: Powerful V8 Engine, Updated Infotainment, Trim Levels, Starting MSRP & More

2024 Nissan Armada Summary Points

The 2024 Nissan Armada features a body-on-frame architecture, V8 engine, and a seven or eight-seat interior with either captain’s chairs or a second-row bench.

Although the Armada has grayish hair over its stout, full-size SUV shell, it still delivers a roomy three-row interior with many luxurious appointments to complement its smooth ride.

Available with an all-wheel drivetrain.

2024 Nissan Armada: What’s New?

Nissan gave the Armada a facelift for the 2021 model year and has not applied any comprehensive updates since then. But for 2024, Nissan has cut the base Armada S from the lineup, leaving only three well-equipped grades: SV, SL, and the range-topping Platinum.

Every 2024 Nissan Armada is standard with a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, wired Android Auto, SiriusXM, and Amazon Alexa Built-in. Bluetooth connectivity, a Wi-Fi Hotspot, and four USB ports (two Type A and two Type C ports) are standard.

Other standard features, regardless of the trim level, include heated front seats, remote engine start, LED foglights, and LED daytime running lights.

2024 Nissan Armada. Photo: Nissan North America.

V8 Powertrain

We like the Nissan Armada for its old-school approach to SUV-ness, mainly due to its torque-rich yet thirsty 5.6-liter V8 engine. Standard across all Armada trim grades, the V8 offers 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft. of torque, more than what you get from the incoming 2025 Chevy Tahoe’s standard 5.3-liter V8.

Towing Capacity

The engine connects to a seven-speed automatic transmission that turns the rear wheels, but the Armada has an optional four-wheel drivetrain with low-range gearing and a two-speed transfer case to handle the rugged stuff.

When properly equipped, the 2024 Nissan Armada can tow up to 8,500 lbs. A seven-pin trailer harness plug with a connector, a trailer brake controller, and a trailer sway control feature are all standard.

Fuel Economy

The downside to the Armada’s V8 goodness is fuel economy. The EPA rates the 2024 Armada with real-wheel drive at 14 in the city, 19 on the highway, and 16 combined. The 4WD variant delivers a rating of 13/18 city highway with 15 combined.

If you’re looking for a fuel-miser family car, look elsewhere. But if you want a posher (albeit costlier) Armada with the same V8 mill, check out the 2024 Infiniti QX80.

Nissan Armada Starting MSRP

The 2024 Nissan Armada comes in SV, SL, and Platinum trim levels. Below is a breakdown of each variant and the starting MSRPs. The price figures include the $1,895 destination charge. Nissan’s intelligent 4WD is an extra $3,000 across the board.

SV

The base Nissan Armada SV starts $57,345. Despite its entry-level position in the lineup, the SV comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, synthetic leather seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a six-speaker stereo, and a full-size spare tire.

SL

The SL starts at $61,165. It has 20-inch wheels, a power liftgate, remote keyless entry, genuine cowhide upholstery, a sunroof, heated steering wheel, 13-speaker Bose audio system, and a trailer sway damping system.

The optional Midnight Edition Package adds a host of black-themed exterior and interior pieces and a black headliner. Other Midnight Edition goodies include heated and power-folding rearview mirrors, a cargo mat, and Midnight Edition floor mats. The SL grade is also available with second-row captain’s chairs.

Platinum

The range-topping Platinum starts at $69,415. The Platinum has 22-inch wheels, quilted leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, power-folding third-row seats, a digital rearview mirror, and rain-sensing wipers.

The Platinum grade has a standard second-row bench seat or optional captain’s chairs to seat seven or eight, respectively. A second-row entertainment system with twin eight-inch display screens is available.

2024 Nissan Armada interior layout. Photo: Nissan North America.

2024 Nissan Armada Safety Ratings & Features

The 2024 Nissan Armada earned a four-star overall safety rating from NHTSA.

Every Nissan Armada is equipped with Safety Shield 360, a package of advanced driving assistance systems. The package includes forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot warning, lane departure mitigation, rear automatic braking, and front and rear parking sensors.

Nissan Armada Warranty

The 2024 Nissan Armada leaves the factory in Kyushu, Japan, with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. There are options to extend the factory warranty of any new Nissan vehicle, including the Armada.

2024 Nissan Armada Conclusion

If you are in the market for a large three-row SUV, but the options from Ford or GM don’t suit your tastes, consider taking the 2024 Nissan Armada for a test drive. Keep the information above handy as you head to the dealership so you know what questions to ask about the 2024 Armada’s pricing and trim levels.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Nissan North America.