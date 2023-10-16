2024 Infiniti QX80: Trim Levels, Tech & Safety Features, Cargo Capacity & Starting MSRP

The 2024 Infiniti QX80 offers seating for up to eight, a luxurious cabin, and a big V8 engine, making it a good option if a large SUV from Ford, GM, or Toyota doesn’t suit your tastes. Here we will take a quick but detailed look at the 2024 Infiniti QX80, including the engine specs, safety features, cargo space, and trim levels.

2024 Infiniti QX80: What’s New?

Infiniti redesigned the QX80’s center cluster for the 2022 model year, adding a 12.3-inch high-definition touchscreen. The 2023 QX80 retained the larger 12.3-inch touchscreen but added Amazon Alexa and haptic steering-wheel feedback for the Lane Departure Warning system. The 2024 model year is more about style as Infiniti is introducing a Dark Chrome Appearance Package for the Sensory trim level.

2024 Infiniti QX80 Powertrain

Under the hood of every QX80 is a 5.6-liter DOHC 32-valve V8 with 400 horsepower and 413 lb. ft of torque. The engine is paired with a seven-speed automatic with a downshift rev-matching feature and snow mode.

Rear-wheel drive is standard, although Infiniti’s All-Mode 4WD is available. The system includes Auto, 4-High, and 4-Low modes, automatically adjusting power between the front and rear axles. The All-Mode 4WD option will add a little over $3,000 to the final price of the 2024 QX80.

Photo: Infiniti Motor Company.

Towing Capacity & Fuel Economy

When properly equipped, the 2024 Infiniti QX80 can tow up to 8,500 lbs. Trailer sway control, a tow mode function, and a seven-pin trailer harness plug are standard.

Perhaps the downside to a large SUV like the QX80 is the gas mileage. The rear-wheel drive 2024 QX80 returns an EPA average of 14 in the city, 20 on the highway, and a combined of 16 mpg. All-Mode 4WD models are down one mpg across the board: 13/19 city/highway and 15 combined. Infiniti recommends using premium fuel for the 26-gallon tank.

Chassis & Suspension

The 2024 QX80 is standard with a double-wishbone front and rear suspension and a rear automatic self-leveling suspension. Infiniti’s Hydraulic Body Motion Control System – or HBMC for short – is standard for the Sensory trim level to increase ride comfort.

While driving through a corner, the HBMC monitors for body roll, stiffening one side of the QX80’s suspension or the other to balance the vehicle. The HBMC employs hydraulic cylinders connected to the shock absorbers, high-pressure hydraulic channels, and two oil accumulators to achieve the intended effect.

The braking system consists of ventilated discs with dual-piston calipers in front and single floating calipers in the rear. With speed variable power assist steering, the QX80 has a curb-to-curb turning circle diameter of 41.3 feet. The 2024 Infiniti QX80 also comes with a temporary spare tire.

2024 Infiniti QX80 Cargo Capacity

Behind the third row, the 2024 QX80 offers 16.6 cubic feet of cargo space, expanding to nearly 50 cubic feet when folded. Folding the second and third rows opens up 95.1 cubic feet of space. Total passenger volume is 152.5 cubic feet. Every 2024 QX80 comes with a power liftgate.

Infiniti QX80 Safety Ratings & Features

The current model QX80 received a four-star overall safety rating from NHTSA.

In terms of advanced safety features, the 2024 QX80 is standard with forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, backup collision intervention, blind spot and lane departure warnings with haptic steering-wheel feedback, adaptive cruise control, and high beam assist.

The standard Smart Rearview Mirror can display a clear view behind the QX80, even if cargo or passengers obstruct rearward vision inside. An Around View Monitor with moving object detection, plus a front and rear sonar system, helps make parking easier.

2024 Infiniti QX80 Trim Levels

The 2024 Infiniti QX80 is available in three trim levels: Luxe, Premium, and Sensory. Both seven and eight-passenger seating configurations are available.

Standard tech features for each trim level include navigation with SiriusXM Travel Link and Traffic, Apple CarPlay and Andriod Auto, Bluetooth streaming, four USB ports, a wireless charging pad, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. LED daytime running lights, power-folding and heated mirrors, a heated steering wheel, and a UV-reducing windshield are also standard across the lineup.

The pricing figures below include the $1,895 destination fee. If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this auto loans 101 video guide will point you in the right direction.

Luxe

The Luxe includes 20-inch wheels, a chrome grille, a Bose 13-speaker audio system including two subwoofers, a wireless charging pad, Nappa leather seats with a Charcoal Burl trim, and tri-zone automatic climate control with a microfilter. The Luxe starts at $76,045 (RWD) and $79,195 (4WD).

Premium Select

Premium Select models start at $80,195 (RWD) and $83,295 (4WD). Noteworthy features include the choice between three different interior color arrays (Truffle Brown, Sahara Stone, and Graphite), 22-inch wheels, and a dark chrome grille. The Premium Select QX80 shares a number of features with the Luxe trim level, including the Nappa leather seats and tri-zone automatic climate control with a microfilter.

Sensory

The Sensory has perforated semi-aniline leather seats, climate-controlled driver and passenger seats, heated second-row seats with a 120V outlet, a black headliner, and an upgraded climate control system with auto-recirculation, Plasmacluster technology, and a Grape Polyphenol filter. The Sensory also has an upgraded Bose stereo with 17 speakers, including two subwoofers.

Other highlights for the Sensory trim level include the optional Dark Chrome Appearance Package. The package adds black mirror caps and Dark Chrome treatments for the grille surround, front fascia trim, fender vents, and rear liftgate.

Sensory models start at $87,245 (RWD) and $90,345 (4WD).

2024 Infiniti QX80 Warranty

Every Infiniti QX80 includes a four-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty. Likewise, the standard Infiniti Premium Care plan provides up to three years or 45,000 miles of routine maintenance coverage.

If the factory coverage isn’t enough for any reason, options are available to extend the warranty on any Infiniti vehicle, including the QX80. Here is a more extensive overview of Infiniti’s Elite Protection Program and whether or not you need the additional coverage.

Photos & Source: Infiniti Motor Company.