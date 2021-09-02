2022 Infiniti QX80 Overview: Cargo Space, Tech & Safety Features, Pricing & More

If you are in the market for a large, luxury SUV, the 2022 Infiniti QX80 is a solid choice. Standard features and creature comforts include a larger interior touchscreen, second-row captain’s chairs, an independent front suspension for a nicer ride, and a big V8 engine. We will take a few moments to get you up to speed on the 2022 Infiniti QX80. That way, you will have an idea of what to expect before you head to the dealership.

2022 Infiniti QX80 Performance

Engine & Transmission

Under the hood is a 5.6-liter V8 with 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft. of torque. The beefy, naturally-aspirated engine is paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, although Infiniti’s All-Mode Four-Wheel Drive is available. Traction control, hill start assist, and a snow mode are all standard, regardless of the drivetrain.

Towing Capacity & Fuel Economy

When properly equipped, the 2022 QX80 can tow up to 8,500 lbs. Trailer sway control, a tow mode function, and a seven-pin trailer harness plug with a connector are all standard.

As of this writing, the official EPA figures for the 2022 QX80 have not been announced. However, the rear-wheel drive 2021QX80 returned an EPA average of 14/20 city/highway and a combined of 16. Four-wheel drive models were down only slightly: 13/19 city/highway and 15 combined. Just as they did for the 2021 model year, Infiniti recommends running premium fuel in the 2022 QX80.

Ride & Handling

The 2022 QX80 is standard with a four-wheel independent, double-wishbone suspension and a rear automatic self-leveling suspension. To help further soften the bumps, a Hydraulic Body Motion Control System is available. The front and rear brakes employ ventilated discs with 13.78 x 1.18 dual-piston calipers (front) and 13.78 x 0.79 single floating calipers (rear). With the speed variable power assist steering, the QX80 has a curb-to-curb turning circle diameter of 41.3 feet.

The 2022 Infiniti QX80 also comes with a temporary spare tire. Just in case.

Exterior Design & Interior Treatments

The QX80 is sure to turn some heads with its available 22-inch alloy wheels, silver roof rails, and dark chrome accents. On the inside, it’s all about Comfort with a capital C. Every QX80 is standard with Napa leather-appointed seats with the option for semi-aniline leather.

Heated seats and a moonroof are standard, while an Advanced Climate Control System with Plasmacluster technology and a Grape Polyphenol filter is available. In other words, even the air you breathe inside the QX80 is better!

Cargo Capacity

Behind the third row, the QX80 offers 16.6 cubic feet of cargo space. Fold the third row down for a total of 49.6 cubic feet of cargo space. With both the second and third rows folded, total cargo space is 95.1 cubic feet. Total passenger volume is 152.5 cubic feet. To help with the loading and unloading of cargo and gear, the 2022 QX80 is standard with a power liftgate.

Tech & Connectivity Features

The most noticeable change for 2022 is the revised center cluster, the focal point of which is a single, 12.3-inch high-definition touchscreen. The touchscreen does everything but make onion rings, supporting numerous tech and convenience features like navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, USB-based Android Auto, the Bose premium stereo, and Wi-Fi hotspot.

Widescreen navigation with lane guidance is standard on all 2022 QX80s, including five-year complimentary access to premium traffic and MapCare. The available Rear Seat Entertainment system with twin, eight-inch screens can be enjoyed by the whole family.

2022 Infiniti QX80 interior layout. One feature we like is the standard wireless phone charger. Photo: Infiniti Motor Company.

2022 Infiniti QX80 Safety Features

The 2022 QX80 is standard with Intelligent Cruise Control, Backup Collision Intervention, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Intervention, and Lane Departure Prevention. The standard Smart Rearview Mirror can display a clear view behind the vehicle, even if cargo or passengers obstruct rearward vision inside. An Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, plus a Front and Rear Sonar System, help make parking easier.

Warranty & Maintenance

Every 2022 Infiniti QX80 includes a four-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty. The average annual Infiniti repair cost is $638, which is slightly less than the industry average of $652 per year. Depending on how many miles you drive each month, an extended warranty may benefit you. This helpful guide will answer your questions about extended warranties for Infiniti vehicles.

Pricing & Availability

The 2022 Infiniti QX80 is available in three trim levels: Luxe, Premium Select, and Sensory. The Luxe starts at $71,995, while the Premium Select begins at $76,780. The Sensory starts at $83,630, though it spares little in the way of features and luxury being at the top of the line. The MSRP figures here already include the destination and handling fee of $1,395.

Getting The Best Deal

If you are in the market for a 2022 Infiniti QX80, this free and easy search tool* will help you get started. Through that tool, you can see which Infiniti dealers in your area have QX80s in stock and what they are asking for them. When shopping for any new vehicle, you always want to try and obtain the invoice price, which that search tool will help you do.

Photos & Source: Infiniti Motor Company.

*Although always free to you, Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you visit this link. MSRP figures are subject to change.