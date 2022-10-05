2023 Infiniti QX80 Quick Facts: Trim Levels, Safety Features, Pricing & More

If you are searching for a larger SUV but are not entirely sold on the offerings from GM, Ford, or Toyota, the 2023 Infiniti QX80 is worth a look. For the 2022 model year, Infiniti redesigned the center cluster and added a 12.3-inch high-definition touchscreen. The 2023 QX80 retains the larger touchscreen but adds Amazon Alexa functionality, plus haptic steering-wheel feedback for the Lane Departure Warning system.

Here we will take a quick but detailed look at the 2023 Infiniti QX80, including the engine specs, safety features, and trim levels. All of the pricing figures include the $1,695 destination fee.

2023 Infiniti QX80 Trim Levels

The 2023 QX80 comes in three trim levels: Luxe, Premium Select, and Sensory. Rear-wheel drive is standard, although Infiniti’s All-Mode Four-Wheel Drive is available for each trim level. Traction control, hill start assist, and a snow mode are all standard, regardless of the drivetrain. Both seven and eight-passenger seating configurations are available.

Luxe

The Luxe includes 20-inch wheels, a Bose 13-speaker audio system, a wireless charging pad, leather-appointed seating with a Charcoal Burl trim, Smart Rearview Mirror, and a power liftgate. Starting MSRP is $74,395 (RWD) and $77,495 (AWD).

Premium Select

Premium Select models come with 22-inch dark chrome wheels, black exterior mirror caps, dark chrome exterior trim, and a Matte Mocha Burl interior. Starting MSRP is $79,480 (RWD) and $82,580 (AWD).

Sensory

At the top of the QX80 lineup is the Sensory. All Sensory models include semi-aniline quilted leather seats, a Bose Performance Series audio system with 17 speakers, chrome exterior mirror caps, climate-controlled front seats, and Infiniti’s Hydraulic Body Motion Control suspension system. Starting MSRP is $86,530 (RWD) and $89,900 (AWD).

2023 Infiniti QX80. Photo: Infiniti Motor Company.

2023 Infiniti QX80 Performance

Engine & Towing Capacity

Under the hood is a 5.6-liter V8 with 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft. of torque, paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission. When properly equipped, the 2023 QX80 can tow up to 8,500 lbs. Trailer sway control, a tow mode function, and a seven-pin trailer harness plug with a connector are all standard. The 2023 Infiniti QX80 also comes with a temporary spare tire.

Fuel Economy

The rear-wheel drive 2023 QX80 returns an EPA average of 14 in the city, 20 on the highway, and a combined of 16. Four-wheel drive models are down slightly: 13/19 city/highway and 15 combined. Just as they did for the 2022 model year, Infiniti recommends running premium fuel in the 2023 QX80.

Chassis & Suspension

The 2023 QX80 is standard with a four-wheel independent, double-wishbone suspension and a rear automatic self-leveling suspension. To help further soften the bumps, a Hydraulic Body Motion Control System is standard for the Sensory trim level.

The front and rear brakes employ ventilated discs with 13.78 x 1.18 dual-piston calipers (front) and 13.78 x 0.79 single floating calipers (rear). With the speed variable power assist steering, the QX80 has a curb-to-curb turning circle diameter of 41.3 feet.

Photo: Infiniti Motor Company.

Cargo Capacity

Behind the third row, the QX80 offers 16.6 cubic feet of cargo space. Fold the third row down for a total of 49.6 cubic feet of cargo space. With both the second and third rows folded, total cargo space is 95.1 cubic feet. Total passenger volume is 152.5 cubic feet. To help with the loading and unloading of cargo and gear, the 2023 QX80 is standard with a power liftgate.

Tech & Connectivity Features

The 12.3-inch touchscreen display acts as the command center, giving drivers access to navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, USB-based Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa. Rear seat entertainment screens are standard on the Sensory, while a Wi-Fi hotspot, SiriusXM Travel Link and Traffic, and Bluetooth streaming are standard across the lineup.

2023 Infiniti QX80 Safety Features

The 2023 QX80 is standard with Forward Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, and High Beam Assist. The standard Smart Rearview Mirror can display a clear view behind the vehicle, even if cargo or passengers obstruct rearward vision inside. An Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, plus a Front and Rear Sonar System, help make parking easier.

Warranty & Maintenance

Every Infiniti QX80 includes a four-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty. The average annual Infiniti repair cost is $638, which is slightly less than the industry average of $652 per year. Depending on how many miles you drive each month, an extended warranty may benefit you. This helpful guide will answer your questions about extended warranties for Infiniti vehicles.

Getting The Best Deal

If you are in the market for a 2023 Infiniti QX80, this free and easy search tool* will help you get started. Through that tool, you can see which Infiniti dealers in your area have QX80s in stock and what they are asking for them.

Photos & Source: Infiniti Motor Company.

*Although always free to you, Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you visit this link. MSRP figures are subject to change.