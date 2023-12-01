2025 Chevy Tahoe: Redesigned Façade, Updated Duramax, Towing Tech, New Safety Features & More

Chevy has redesigned its chart-topping Tahoe SUV for the 2025 model year. It remains part of the twelfth-generation model that appeared in 2021, but Chevy decided to make the Tahoe’s outward appearance more consistent with the brand’s evolving design image. The interior of the 2025 Chevy Tahoe is also new, as the cabin receives a host of convenience, entertainment, and safety features.

2025 Chevy Tahoe: What’s New?

The 2025 Tahoe sports a redesigned façade with fancier lighting elements. The dual C-shaped lighting remains, but it’s now sleeker and brighter thanks to angled prism lenses. Similarly, the Premier and High Country grades have welcome and walk-away lighting animations. The 2025 Chevy Tahoe will also debut with two new paint hues: Lakeshore Blue Metallic and Cypress Gray.

2025 Chevy Tahoe Engine Options

The 2025 Tahoe debuts the second-gen 3.0-liter inline-six Duramax turbo-diesel first seen in the Chevrolet Silverado. Arriving for the Tahoe lineup in early 2025, the new turbocharged diesel has a retuned turbo compressor, higher-flow injectors, reconfigured piston-cooling oil jets, redesigned steel pistons, and a unique thermal management system to deliver 10 percent and 7.6 percent more horsepower and torque, respectively.

The updated Duramax now outputs 305 horsepower and 495 lb-ft. of torque, a welcome improvement over the old mill’s already-stout 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft. of torque. Chevy added a redesigned air induction system and more sound-absorbing materials in the engine bay.

Meanwhile, Chevy’s 5.3-liter V8 engine with 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft. of torque remains standard in the LS, LT, RST, Z71, and Premier grades. The more potent 420-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 is available for the RST, Z71, and Premier, although it comes standard in the High Country.

2025 Chevy Tahoe RST. Photo: Chevrolet.

Optional Magnetic Ride Control Suspension

Underneath the 2025 Chevy Tahoe is an updated multi-link independent rear suspension and a recalibrated power steering that promises a more composed yet responsive driving experience. Chevy’s Air Ride adaptive suspension is optional on Tahoe High Country, Z71, and RST. The system includes automatic ride-height adjustment and load-leveling capabilities.

On the other hand, Chevrolet’s Magnetic Ride Control dampers are standard for the Premier and High Country. The system has sensors that scan the road up to 1,000 times a second while altering the damping rates and helping reduce pitch and body roll.

“The already excellent ride-and-handling characteristics enabled by the independent rear suspension are taken to the next level with the 2025 Tahoe and Suburban,” said Martin Hayes, Chief Engineer for the 2025 Chevy Tahoe. “Their responsiveness makes them feel much nimbler than their full-size dimensions suggest.”

Max Trailering Package & New Towing Tech

The 2025 Chevy Tahoe could tow up to 8,400 lbs. when properly equipped. There’s a Max Trailering Package for select models that includes a higher-capacity radiator, a more robust cooling fan, an integrated brake controller, and trailering technology like Hitch View, hill descent control, and blind zone steering assist, to name a few.

Furthermore, the 2025 Tahoe debuts a slew of enhanced trailering features like trailer tire health (to prevent dangerous blowouts), load rating information, forward path indication, trailer navigation, and boat ramp assist.

Tech-Filled Interior

The Tahoe’s redesigned dashboard features a 17.7-inch infotainment touchscreen and an 11-inch digital instrument display, both standard across the lineup. The giant infotainment display angles slightly towards the driver’s line of sight to deliver a “more commanding feeling of control,” said Chevy.

Other new additions to the Tahoe’s roomy interior include a new steering wheel, a reconfigured center console with a wireless charging pad, more soft-touch materials, available perforated leather seats, and genuine wood trim.

2025 Chevy Tahoe Z71 interior layout. Photo: Chevrolet.

Connected Safety Technology

The 2025 Chevy Tahoe will debut several new safety technologies like interior motion detection and Connected Cameras. The former detects the slightest movement inside the cabin after the vehicle is parked, ensuring no warm body is left inside. The latter utilizes a camera network (including a 360-degree exterior camera) that allows owners to view the inside and outside of the SUV remotely using the myChevrolet mobile app. The system includes dashcam functionalities, crash recording, security recording, and a live view.

Standard for every 2025 Tahoe is Chevy Safety Assist. The package includes automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, and intelligent high beams, among other features. Moreover, the 2025 Tahoe will have Super Cruise, GM’s hands-free driver assistance technology.

2025 Chevy Tahoe Starting MSRP

The 2025 Tahoe will start arriving at dealerships in late 2024. The official MSRP information remains forthcoming, but we expect the base prices to start below $60,000 for the entry-level LS to about $79,000 for the range-topping High Country.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Chevrolet.