2023 Nissan Z: Engine Specs, Trim Levels, Standard Equipment, Pricing & More

The 2023 Nissan Z is the much-awaited seventh iteration of Nissan’s popular two-seat sports car. It debuted as the Nissan Z Proto concept in 2020, wearing new and vintage design cues that pay homage to its predecessors. It shares the same Z34 architecture as the outgoing 370Z, but the new Z car has its fair share of updates to run alongside competitors like the Toyota GR Supra and the 2024 Ford Mustang.

Setting The Stage

The iconic Nissan Z sports car has an interesting bit of history. When Nissan was looking to develop a replacement for its legendary Datsun Fairlady sports car in the 1960s, the Japanese automaker went to Yamaha. However, Nissan had apprehensions about the Yamaha-built and designed 2.0-liter DOHC four-banger engine and abandoned the project in mid-1964. Yamaha went to Toyota after refining the prototype sports car, which eventually gave birth to the mythical Toyota 2000GT.

As for Nissan, it eventually launched the first-gen Datsun Fairlady Z in 1969, and the Z car has become a cultural icon over the past six generations. “The Nissan Z is our company’s heart and soul, bringing sports car design, performance, and excitement to a broad range of buyers, starting with the introduction of the first generation more than 50 years ago,” said Michael Colleran, Senior Vice President, Nissan U.S. Marketing and Sales.

2023 Nissan Z: Engine & Drivetrain

We’re talking about a new Nissan sports car, so the engine and driveline need to take center stage. Under the 2023 Nissan Z’s long and wide hood is a twin-turbocharged VR30DDTT 3.0-liter V6 inherited from the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400, albeit brandishing updated tuning, a new recirculating system to improve boost, and an innovative turbine speed sensor to squeeze out every ounce of power. The engine produces 400 horsepower and 350 lb-ft. of torque, all of which goes exclusively to the rear wheels.

The new Nissan Z has a standard six-speed manual gearbox (hooray!) with a SynchroRev Match feature (Z Performance and Proto Spec trims). Moreover, there’s an optional nine-speed automatic transmission with adaptive shift control, paddle shifters, downshift rev matching, and a new magnesium casing that saves 44 lbs. of heft.

2023 Nissan Z under the hood. Photo: Nissan North America.

How Quick Is The 2023 Nissan Z?

The latest Nissan Z accelerates from zero to 60 mph in about 4.5 seconds. It runs the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds at 107.6 mph. For comparison, the Toyota GR Supra reaches 60 mph from a standstill in 4.8 seconds, while the more potent Supra 3.0 A/T finishes the sprint in four seconds flat.

Trim Levels & Pricing

The 2023 Nissan Z is available to order in a trio of well-equipped trims: Sport, Performance, and Proto Spec. Below is a quick breakdown and the standard equipment for each Z model. The price figures are inclusive of the $1,025 destination fee. Our free and easy search tools* show which Nissan dealerships have the best deals in your area.

Coupe Sport

The base Nissan Z Coupe Sport starts at $41,015. The price includes a generous list of standard features like LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, push-button start and proximity key, automatic climate control, cloth upholstery, and a digital instrument cluster. It also has an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a trio of analog pod gauges, USB ports, a six-speaker audio system, and satellite radio.

Standard in the 2023 Nissan Z is a collection of advanced driving assistance technologies like blind spot warning, forward collision mitigation, lane departure alert, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, and front/rear parking sensors.

Coupe Performance

The Nissan Z Coupe Performance starts at $51,015. It has more goodies and luxury features like active noise cancellation, heated mirrors, 19-inch Rays forged wheels, power and heated seats, premium leather upholstery, and a mechanical limited-slip differential for improved traction. Meanwhile, it has an upgraded nine-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity, navigation, a Bose audio system with eight speakers, and a Wi-Fi hotspot feature.

Proto Spec

The range-topping Nissan Z Proto Spec is limited to only 240 units in the United States. It starts at $54,015 and comes with exclusive features like 19-inch bronze Rays wheels, a bespoke yellow and black paint job, and yellow interior stitching, to name a few.

2023 Nissan Z interior layout. Photo: Nissan North America.

Nissan Factory Warranty

The 2023 Nissan Z leaves the Tochigi factory in Japan with a three-year, 36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year limited powertrain warranty. Depending on how much you drive, an extended warranty may benefit you. Before you decide, see this helpful guide to Nissan extended warranties.

Photos & Source: Nissan North America.

