Affordable 2024 Nissan Versa Offers Stellar Fuel Economy, Good Cargo Space & Latest Safety Features

The 2024 Nissan Versa is the outlier of the subcompact sedan segment. Its dearest contemporaries, the Kia Rio and Mitsubishi Mirage, are fading into the sunset in the next year or two, making the Versa the only small sedan to survive the crossover/SUV onslaught.

However, there are unofficial reports that Nissan will soon axe the Versa from its lineup and take the Altima with it, too. Despite the rollercoaster of emotions in the subcompact class, the 2024 Versa is a solid small car with an agreeable price tag and plenty of modern convenience and safety features.

2024 Nissan Versa: What’s New?

The 2024 Nissan Versa remains part of the third-gen model that debuted in 2020. Nissan gave the Versa a comprehensive update in 2023, so it enters 2024 mostly unchanged. One of Versa’s strong points is the generous interior room, offering up to 31 inches of rear legroom and 15 feet of cargo space in the trunk, better numbers than the Mitsubishi Mirage G4.

Economical Powertrain

The new Nissan Versa has a peppy 1.6-liter four-cylinder gas engine with 122 horsepower and 114 lb-ft. of torque. It’s not the best-sounding nor the strongest-pulling engine, but it beats the Mirage G4’s 76-horsepower three-cylinder motor without penalizing fuel economy. Front-wheel drive and a five-speed manual are standard in the base Versa S. Meanwhile, Nissan’s Xtronic CVT automatic is standard in the SV and SR grades (optional in the S).

A manual-equipped Nissan Versa could return an EPA-rated 30 mpg in the combined cycle, while the CVT automatic improves those numbers to 32 in the city, 40 on the highway, and 35 combined.

2024 Nissan Versa. Photo: Nissan North America.

2024 Nissan Versa Starting MSRP & Trim Levels

The 2024 Nissan Versa is available in S, SV, and SR trim variants. Below is a breakdown of each model’s standard features and starting MSRP. The price figures include the $1,095 destination fee. If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this auto loans 101 guide will point you in the right direction.

Versa S

The base Nissan Versa S is the most affordable new car in America. It starts at $17,225 and includes power amenities, 15-inch wheels, a seven-inch touchscreen, a four-speaker audio system, remote keyless entry, and three USB ports.

Nissan is offering an S+ package that includes smartphone connectivity (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), 16-inch alloy wheels, and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat.

Versa SV

The Nissan Versa SV starts at $20,515. It features a host of upgrades like automatic on/off headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, body-color door handles and mirrors, push-button start, and wireless smartphone charging.

Versa SR

The top-of-the-line SR starts at $21,235. For the money, it has a sportier-themed exterior with a dark chrome front grille, black mirror caps, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, fog lights, custom upholstery, and a ducktail rear spoiler.

Meanwhile, the interior receives an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, a six-speaker audio system, heated front seats, a leather tiller, Prima-Tex panels with orange stitching, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and automatic climate control.

2024 Nissan Versa SR interior layout. Photo: Nissan North America.

2024 Nissan Versa Safety Ratings & Features

Every Nissan Versa has advanced driving assist technologies like automatic high beams, forward collision mitigation, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning. Meanwhile, other trim variants have blind spot warnings, rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control. The 2024 Nissan Versa received a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA.

Nissan Versa Warranty

The 2024 Nissan Versa has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. There are options to extend the factory warranty on any Nissan vehicle, including the Versa, if the factory coverage isn’t enough.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Nissan North America.