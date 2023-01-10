2023 Nissan Versa Quick Facts: Pricing, Engine Specs, Safety Features & More

The 2023 Nissan Versa is an affordable little cruiser and a good option if you are not sold on a crossover. The Versa sedan received a “Best in Class” award in J.D. Power’s 2022 APEAL Study, which gauges how owners feel about their new vehicle after three months. Participants are asked about their experience with things like the interior, fuel economy, and safety.

The Versa comes in three simplified trim levels for 2023: S, SV, and SR. Here is a quick overview.

2023 Nissan Versa: What’s New

The 2023 Versa receives a handful of styling enhancements, including a new front fascia and updated Nissan logos. SR models have a new 17-inch alloy wheel design and the option for a new Gray Sky Pearl exterior color (the paint color is available for the SV trim level too).

2023 Nissan Versa. Photo: Nissan North America.

Engine & Fuel Economy

Under the hood of the 2023 Nissan Versa is a 1.6-liter four-cylinder with 122 horsepower and 114 lb-ft. of torque. The naturally-aspirated engine uses Nissan’s Continuously Variable Valve Timing Control System to help maintain a balance of power and efficiency. All Versa models are front-wheel drive (all-wheel drive is not available). Traction control is standard across the lineup.

Attached to the engine is Nissan’s Xtronic CVT automatic transmission. A manual is available for the base S trim level, but fuel economy takes a hit. Combined EPA estimated fuel economy for the manual is 30 mpg, versus 35 mpg for the CVT automatic. The Versa’s fuel tank is 10.8 gallons.

Interior Features & Dimensions

The 2023 Nissan Versa is standard with cruise control, power windows and locks, keyless entry (including the trunk), illuminated entry, front door pockets, bottle holders, driver’s footrest, a 12-volt power outlet, USB and auxiliary ports, and Bluetooth capability for phone and audio streaming. The higher SR trim level is standard with Intelligent Cruise Control, push-button start, and an eight-inch color touchscreen.

Front headroom and legroom are 39.5 inches and 44.5 inches, respectively. Second-row headroom is 36.3 inches, while second-row legroom is 31 inches. The Versa’s trunk offers 15 cubic feet of storage space. Standard for the SV and SR is a 60/40 split-folding rear seat (optional for S models).

2023 Nissan Versa interior layout. Photo: Nissan North America.

2023 Nissan Versa Safety Ratings & Features

The Nissan Versa received a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA for the 2023 model year and a Good rating from the IIHS.

Every Versa is equipped with front and side-impact airbags, front and rear crumple zones, an energy-absorbing steering column, hood buckling creases, and side-door guard beams. These items combine to absorb and deflect crash energy away from occupants.

Likewise, every Versa is standard with rear-door child safety locks, the LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children), and an emergency inside trunk release.

2023 Nissan Versa Starting MSRP

The Versa comes in three simplified trim levels: S, SV, and SR. Each MSRP figure below already includes the $1,095 destination charge. Our free and easy search tools* will help you land the best deal on a 2023 Versa.

S

The entry-level S comes with a seven-inch touchscreen, four-speaker audio system, Automatic Emergency Braking, and Lane Departure Warning. The S Plus package ($1,190) adds Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 60/40 split-folding rear seat, and 16-inch wheels.

Starting MSRP for the S is $16,825 (manual transmission) or $18,496 (automatic).

SV

The mid-tier SV is standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, body-color door handles and mirrors, push-button start, SiriusXM, a wireless charging pad, Blind Spot Warning, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Starting MSRP is $20,115.

SR

The SR has everything from the S and SV, adding a remote start, 17-inch alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering wheel, eight-inch touchscreen, automatic climate control, heated front seats, and a six-speaker audio system. SR models also receive Intelligent Cruise Control, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and NissanConnect services, allowing owners to control select features from compatible smartphones or smartwatches.

Starting MSRP is $20,815.

Nissan Versa Factory Warranty

The 2023 Nissan Versa has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year limited powertrain warranty. Different options to extend the warranty on any Nissan vehicle are available, including the Versa.

Photos & Source: Nissan North America.

*Although always free for you, Automoblog and its partners may receive a commission when you use the services provided through that link. MSRP figures are subject to change.