2023 Nissan Maxima: The Last Hurrah For Nissan’s Flagship Sedan

The 2023 Nissan Maxima is the swan song of the Japanese carmaker’s pseudo-luxury sport sedan. It was 42 years ago when the first-gen Maxima entered the North American market as a long-wheelbase JDM Datsun Bluebird. The fourth-gen A32 model produced from 1994 to 1999 was the last great Maxima for offering more interior room and a more engaging driving feel than the iconic Lexus LS, high praise for a four-door Japanese family car.

Nissan has yet to divulge if the next-gen Maxima will make a comeback as an all-electric car or possibly as a hybrid crossover in the same mold as the quirkily-styled Toyota Crown. But as it stands, the 2023 Maxima will not disappoint if you like a roomy, sporty, classy, and powerful conveyance that is not a crossover.

2023 Nissan Maxima: What’s New?

As the last hurrah of the nameplate, we expected Nissan to have a few commemorative, rose-tinted styling and interior tributes for the 2023 Maxima. However, the automaker kept it safe by limiting the changes to new Nissan logos. In addition, the range-topping Maxima Platinum gets illuminated skid plates and semi-aniline cowhide upholstery, and that’s about it. All things considered, the 2023 Maxima is nearly the same as the 2022 model year.

Under the hood of all Nissan Maximas is a 3.5-liter V6 engine that pumps out 300 horsepower and 261 lb-ft. of torque, enough oomph to outpace similar cars like the Dodge Charger V6 and VW Arteon. It would have been better if the Maxima came with a conventional automatic or hi-tech dual-clutch gearbox, but Nissan’s Xtronic CVT delivers a combined 24 mpg with a standard front-wheel drivetrain.

2023 Nissan Maxima. Photo: Nissan North America.

Bold Exterior Design

The 2023 Nissan Maxima is riding on an aging platform, but it still manages to turn heads with its heavily-sculpted silhouette. It has blacked-out D-pillars to give the impression of a floating roof, while the V-motion front grille and LED headlights with daytime running lights have managed to keep the car looking fresh despite its last facelift in 2019.

Inside, the Maxima is pure sport-luxury with satin chrome trim, premium contrast stitching, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. The NissanConnect infotainment system with Wi-Fi connectivity and door-to-door navigation is standard. It features an eight-inch infotainment display with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, two USB ports, and a rotary dial Display Commander to supplement the touch-enabled center screen.

Nissan Safety Shield 360

Nissan Safety Shield 360 is standard in every 2023 Maxima. The safety package incorporates a slew of advanced driving aids like automatic emergency braking, blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, high beam assist, and automatic rear braking. The Maxima SR and Platinum trims also get a 360-degree camera.

Trim Levels & Pricing

The 2023 Nissan Maxima is available in three well-equipped trim variants: SV, SR, and Platinum. Below is a breakdown of each trim and the equipment you get for the money. The MSRP figures are inclusive of the $1,095 destination fee. Our free and easy search tools* will narrow down which dealers in your area offer the best pricing on a new Nissan Maxima.

Maxima 3.5 SV

The Nissan Maxima SV starts at $39,235. It has 18-inch wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather seats, keyless entry, LED headlights, and an eight-speaker audio system.

Maxima 3.5 SR

The Maxima SR has a $44,395 base price and is a significant step-up from the sub-$40k Maxima SV. However, it does get more standard features in return. The SR is the most athletic Maxima of the lot with a sport-tuned suspension, a larger rear stabilizer bar, a rear spoiler, gloss black 19-inch wheels, a sunroof, paddle shifters, and an active sound enhancement system.

Moreover, it has a premium Bose audio system with 11 speakers, interior ambient lighting, an Ascot leather steering wheel, a charcoal headliner, and satin dark chrome trim.

Maxima 3.5 Platinum

The top-of-the-line Nissan Maxima Platinum starts at $45,345. It has all the gadgets from the SR trim (except the paddle shifters and sport suspension). Still, it adds semi-aniline leather seats with diamond quilting, heated rear seats, automatic wipers, 19-inch machined alloy wheels, and a rear window sunshade, to name a few.

2023 Nissan Maxima interior layout. Photo: Nissan North America.

Nissan Maxima Factory Warranty

Every 2023 Nissan Maxima leaves the Smyrna, Tennessee, assembly plant with a three-year, 36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain warranty. An extended warranty could prove beneficial if you drive more miles than the average person. This comprehensive guide will help you discern whether a Nissan extended warranty is worth considering.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Nissan North America.

