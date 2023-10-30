2024 Nissan Kicks: New Connectivity Options, Efficient Gasoline Powertrain & Affordable MSRP

The 2024 Nissan Kicks could be the last model of the first-generation series that debuted in 2018. We heard through the grapevine that Nissan is updating the second-generation Kicks with a roomier and redesigned body, an optional all-wheel drivetrain, and turbocharged or hybridized powertrains.

However, nothing is official in terms of changes for the Kicks, at least not for the 2024 model year anyway. As it stands, the 2024 Nissan Kicks offers good fuel economy, abundant safety tech, and a generous array of features at an affordable MSRP.

2024 Nissan Kicks: What’s New?

The Kicks will enter the 2024 model year with a single change: a three-year trial of NissanConnect Services, which was a three-month trial for the 2023 model year Kicks. NissanConnect is a telematics feature that works by syncing with the MyNISSAN smartphone app. It includes remote engine start/stop, remote door lock/unlock, emergency calling, vehicle health reports, and more.

Powertrain & Fuel Economy

All 2024 Nissan Kicks models have a 1.6-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine with double overhead camshafts (DOHC). It produces 122 horsepower and 114 lb-ft. of torque, decent numbers for a mini crossover. However, the standard Xtronic continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) saps any potential fun out of the engine’s already meager output.

Every Nissan Kicks model has a front-wheel drivetrain. All-wheel drive is not available.

Despite lacking in grunt, the Nissan Kicks will reward drivers with outstanding fuel economy. It delivers an EPA-rated 31 in the city, 36 on the highway, and 33 combined, making it the fuel miser of small crossovers.

Interior Volume & Cargo Capacity

The Nissan Kicks’ compact footprint sacrifices rear legroom, but it still manages to deliver 92.6 cubic feet of interior room. Meanwhile, it offers 25.3 cubic feet of cargo room behind the rear seats. Folding the back chairs reveals up to 53.1 cubic feet of room. If you need to carry longer (or bulkier) items like bicycles or skis, the Kicks SV and SR have standard roof rails.

2024 Nissan Kicks Starting MSRP

The 2024 Nissan Kicks is available in S, SV, and SR trim variants. Below is a breakdown of each model and the corresponding starting MSRP. The figures below include the $1,365 destination charge. If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this auto loans 101 guide will point you in the right direction.

S

The base Nissan Kicks S starts at $22,155. The standard features include 16-inch wheels, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen, smartphone connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, three USB ports, and cruise control.

SV

The midtier Kicks SV starts at $24,015. It has 17-inch alloy wheels, silver roof rails, intelligent cruise control, a smart key, a seven-inch driver-assist display, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, four USB charging ports, remote engine start, automatic climate control, satellite radio, and an electronic parking brake.

SR

The range-topping Nissan Kicks SR starts at $24,715. It has a sportier-themed exterior with black roof rails and mirror caps, a roof-mounted rear spoiler, a dark chrome front grille, LED headlights, LED fog lamps, bespoke upholstery, a surround-view monitor, and more.

The Kicks SR has a Premium Package that adds Prima-Tex heated front seats, a heated tiller, an eight-speaker Bose audio system, a cargo cover, and a security alarm.

2024 Nissan Kicks. Photo: Nissan North America.

Nissan Kicks Safety Ratings & Features

The 2024 Nissan Kicks, as of late October 2023, has not received its safety ratings from NHTSA. However, the 2023 model earned a four-star overall rating from NHTSA. The 2023 Nissan Kicks also earned Good scores from the IIHS in crashworthiness.

All Kicks models come with Nissan Safety Shield 360, a collection of advanced driving aids that includes automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, blind spot warnings, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic rear braking, lane departure warning, and high beam assist.

2024 Nissan Kicks Warranty

The Nissan Kicks leaves the factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. There are options to extend the warranty on any new Nissan vehicle, including the Kicks crossover.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Nissan North America.