2023 Nissan Murano: Although Aging Gracefully, a Full Redesign is Needed

The 2023 Nissan Murano is undeniably getting long in the tooth, as they say. First introduced in 2015 and riding on Renault-Nissan’s D Platform that underpins an extensive array of Renault and Nissan vehicles like the Maxima, Renault Samsung SM7, and Pathfinder, the existing third-generation Murano is ripe for a successor. It needs to cope with newer (and better) stalwarts like the Kia Telluride, Hyundai Santa Fe, and Chevrolet Equinox to name a few, but the Murano has its strengths, as well.

For starters, we appreciate Murano’s honest approach to a family crossover. It’s not pretending to be a do-it-all crossover (it has a ludicrous 1,500 lbs. towing capacity), but it has available AWD to cope with mild off-road adventures. The standard CVT saps the life out of Murano’s otherwise peppy V6, and the steering could benefit from a rethink. But if affordability, safety, and a roomy cabin are priorities, the 2023 Nissan Murano deserves a second look.

2023 Nissan Murano: What’s New?

There are a couple of mild changes for the 2023 Nissan Murano. First is the splattering of new Nissan logos inside and out. And then new paint colors, Deep Ocean Blue Pearl and Super Black. The outgoing variant received a few changes apart from a new Midnight Edition package that includes blacked-out exterior trim, black 20-inch wheels, and illuminated door sills. Otherwise, expect the Murano to soldier on with minuscule or no changes under and over its skin.

Engine & Transmission

The 2023 Nissan Murano has a 3.5-liter V6 that pumps out 260 horsepower and 240 lb-ft. of torque. Front-wheel drive and a CVT automatic are standard, but there’s an optional all-wheel drivetrain across the lineup if you require more grip over loose or slippery terrain.

2023 Nissan Murano. Photo: Nissan North America.

Nissan Murano: Standard Equipment & Pricing

The 2023 Nissan Murano is available in four well-equipped trim variants: S, SL, SV, and Platinum. Our free and easy search tools* let you scroll through dealer inventory on your schedule. The pricing info below is inclusive of the $1,295 destination fees.

Murano S

The base Nissan Murano S starts at $34,955 (FWD) and $36,655 (AWD). Standard equipment includes 18-inch wheels, keyless entry, LED headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, and four USB ports. Meanwhile, it has an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with a six-speaker audio system, satellite radio, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity.

Murano SV

The Nissan Murano SV starts at $38,495 (FWD) and $40,195 (AWD). This trim model hits the sweet spot with more standard features like LED foglights, roof rails, remote engine start, heated mirrors, heated and power front seats, and faux leather upholstery.

Murano SL

The Nissan Murano SL starts at $42,455 (FWD) and $44,155 (AWD). For the price, it has all the standard features of the SV. However, it has several upgrades like larger 20-inch wheels, interior ambient lighting, genuine leather, a premium Bose audio system with 11 speakers, a surround-view camera, standard navigation, and a hands-free liftgate. Other goodies include a heated tiller, heated rear seats, and memory settings for the driver’s seat.

Murano Platinum

The top-of-the-line Nissan Murano Platinum starts at $46,505 (FWD) and $48,205 (AWD). In return, the costliest Murano has ventilated front seats wrapped in premium cowhide, a panoramic sunroof, and a power-operated steering wheel.

Standard Safety Features

Safety Shield 360, a collection of advanced driver assistance systems, is standard across all trim variants of the 2023 Nissan Murano. The safety package includes forward collision mitigation, blind spot warning, automatic rear braking, lane departure warning, and rear parking sensors. Moreover, the mid-tier Murano SV has adaptive cruise control.

Nissan Murano Factory Warranty

All 2023 Nissan Muranos leave the Smyrna assembly plant in Tennessee with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty, and a five-year/unlimited mileage corrosion and perforation warranty. An extended warranty may give you extra peace of mind if you’re concerned about long-term maintenance costs. See this helpful guide if you are considering an extended warranty.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

