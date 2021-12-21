2022 Nissan Altima Overview: Pricing, Trim Levels & New Midnight Edition

The 2022 Nissan Altima is the middle child between the compact Sentra and full-size Maxima. Like its stablemates, the Altima is a longstanding name in Nissan’s portfolio. It started life in 1992 to succeed the Bluebird name first introduced in 1955. The new Altima remains a worthy competitor to midsize stalwarts like the Honda Accord, Mazda6, Toyota Camry, and Hyundai Sonata. It’s also one of the few to offer an available all-wheel drive system.

2022 Nissan Altima: What’s New?

The 2022 Nissan Altima receives a new Midnight Edition Package that adds blacked-out exterior accents and more standard features like heated front seats, LED fog lights, a single-panel moonroof, and 19-inch black alloy wheels. However, the Midnight Edition is exclusive to the mid-range Altima 2.5 SR trim.

Also new for 2022 is the SV Premium Package for the Altima 2.5 SV. The package includes more goodies like a moonroof, heated side mirrors with LED turn signal indicators, unique exhaust tips, heated front seats, and a leather-wrapped tiller and shift knob. Nissan’s ProPilot Assist is also inclusive and comes with intelligent cruise control, steering assist, intelligent lane intervention, and more.

Two Engine Choices

The Altima’s standard engine is a 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated four-banger churning out 188 horsepower and 180 lb-ft. of torque. You can get this engine with front-wheel drive (FWD) or Nissan’s Intelligent All-Wheel-Drive system in the SV, SR, and SL grades. It’s the only engine option across all trim levels except the Altima SR.

Speaking of the Altima SR, it’s the only trim variant with a 2.0-liter VC-Turbo (variable compression turbo) engine pumping out 248 horsepower and 273 lb-ft. of torque. The turbo engine is available in FWD only. Both engines use a standard CVT (continuously variable transmission) automatic to send power to the driving wheels.

2022 Nissan Altima Midnight Edition. Photo: Nissan North America.

Nifty Handling

The Nissan Altima is traditionally larger, more potent, and sportier than the Sentra, yet not as luxurious as the Maxima. Despite this, it has an independent front and rear suspension with monotube rear shock absorbers to deliver better handling and agility without adding harshness to the overall driving experience.

The Altima has an available Integrated Dynamics Module like the Maxima, and it also has active ride control and intelligent trace control. It even has dual-pinion electric power steering with umm, a dual personality: light as a feather when going slow but more firm as your speed increases.

Nissan Safety Shield 360 & ProPilot Assist

All 2022 Nissan Altimas come standard with Safety Shield 360. It includes automatic emergency braking, rear automatic braking, radar-based blind-spot warning, lane departure warning, driver attention warning, a rearview monitor, high beam assist, and rear cross-traffic alert.

On the other hand, Nissan’s ProPilot Assist comes standard on the Altima SL and Platinum (optional in Altima SV). The system utilizes a front radar, camera, sensors, and an electronic module to assist in semi-autonomous driving. It can automatically slow the car to a halt and hold it during traffic jams.

2022 Nissan Altima: Trim Levels & Pricing

The 2022 Nissan Altima is available in five trim variants: S, SV, SR, SL, Platinum, and Turbo. Here’s a mild breakdown of each trim model and the accompanying MSRP. Take note the MSRP figures already include the $975 destination and handling fee.

Altima 2.5 S

The base Altima 2.5 S starts at $25,525 and is only available with a front-wheel drivetrain. Standard features include 16-inch wheels, a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen display, keyless entry with push-button start, a six-speaker audio system, cloth seats, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Altima 2.5 SV

The Altima 2.5 SV has base prices at $26,525 (FWD) and $28,925 (AWD). It has 17-inch alloy wheels, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto/SiriusXM, an eight-way power driver’s seat, and a seven-inch driver-assist display. Other standard features include LED projector headlights, LED daytime running lights, and four USB ports.

Altima 2.5 SR

The Altima 2.5 SR starts at $27,525 (FWD) and $28,925 (AWD). It has a worthy list of standard features like 19-inch alloy wheels, bespoke sports suspension (FWD only), a rear diffuser, body-color door handles, black mirror caps, and a dark chrome V-motion grille. In addition, the SR grade has sport seats and a leather-wrapped tiller with paddle shifters.

Altima 2.5 SL

The Altima 2.5 SL starts at $30,965 (FWD) and $32,365 (AWD). The SL grade has standard ProPilot Assist, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a Bose audio system with nine speakers, and a power moonroof. It also gets LED fog lights, heated side mirrors, one-touch up/down front windows, remote engine start, rear HVAC vents, and dual-zone climate control.

Altima 2.5 Platinum

The Nissan Altima 2.5 Platinum trim is strictly available with AWD. It starts at $35,225 and has 19-inch alloy wheels, a surround-view monitor, power-operated front seats, ambient lighting, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Altima SR Turbo

The Altima SR Turbo is the only Altima available with Nissan’s turbocharged variable compression engine. It starts at $31,875 and is available exclusively with a front-wheel drivetrain. It has a standard moonroof, heated side mirrors, 19-inch wheels, and heated front seats, to name a few.

Nissan Altima Factory Warranty

The new Nissan Altima leaves the factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Extending your warranty if you do a lot of driving may be a good idea. This comprehensive guide will shed some light on the topic to help you make an informed decision.

Getting the Best Deal

Even though the 2022 Nissan Altima’s pricing is on par with the competition, our free and easy search tools* can help you land a better deal. That tool will show you which Nissan dealerships offer the best price while helping you obtain the invoice price, which is an excellent starting point for negotiations.

Photos & Source: Nissan North America.

