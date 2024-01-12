2024 Nissan Rogue: New Styling, Trim Level Overview, Google Built-In, Starting MSRP & More

2024 Nissan Rogue Summary Points

The 2024 Rogue is the first Nissan vehicle to come standard with Google built-in, which integrates Google Assistant, Google Maps, and all your favorite apps on Google Play via an immersive 12.3-inch touchscreen.

The exterior updates include new wheel designs, satin badges, and a redesigned V-motion front grille.

The 2024 Nissan Rogue has a $29,685 starting MSRP.

2024 Nissan Rogue: What’s New?

The 2024 Nissan Rogue remains part of the third-gen model that debuted in 2021. Nissan gave the Rogue a few mindful updates for the 2024 model year to keep it competitive among its CR-V, CX-50, and RAV4 peers.

Upper trim grades like the SL and Platinum get a standard 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with Google built-in, while all Rogues have redesigned front and rear bumpers, redesigned tail lamps, and updated wheel designs.

2024 Nissan Rogue. Photo: Nissan North America.

2024 Nissan Rogue Powertrain

All 2024 Nissan Rogues have a gutsy 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine under the hood. Equipped with Nissan’s variable compression technology, it delivers 201 horsepower and 225 lb-ft. of torque.

Optional All-Wheel Drive

Front-wheel drive is standard, while an all-wheel drivetrain is optional for every 2024 Rogue trim level. No matter the case, all Rogues get an Xtronic continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).

Fuel Economy

The fuel economy numbers will vary slightly by trim level and whether you choose front-wheel drive (FWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD).

For instance, Rogue FWD variants could return an EPA-rated 30 in the city, 37 on the highway, and 33 combined. By contrast, SL and Platinum variants with FWD deliver an EPA rating of 29/36 city/highway and 32 combined.

Meanwhile, Nissan Rogues with AWD could return 28 in the city, 35 on the highway, and 31 combined.

2024 Nissan Rogue Cargo Space

The 2024 Nissan Rogue is a five-seat crossover SUV. It has an interior volume of 105.4 cubic feet, offering 41.5 and 54.1 inches of front and rear legroom.

In addition, the Rogue offers up to 36.5 cubic feet of storage room with the rear seats in the upright position, expanding to 74.1 cubic when folded. Moreover, the SL and Platinum have an available Divide-N-Hide cargo system that offers six ways to organize your stuff.

2024 Nissan Rogue Starting MSRP

The 2024 Rogue is available in S, SV, SL, and Platinum grades. Below is a breakdown of each variant and the starting MSRP. The price figures include the $1,365 destination charge.

If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this Auto Loans 101 guide will point you in the right direction.

Rogue S

The base Rogue S starts at $29,685 (FWD) and $31,185 (AWD). It has 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights with LED daytime running lamps, LED taillamps, a rear spoiler, rear privacy glass, remote keyless entry, cloth upholstery, and second-row air conditioning vents.

Standard tech features include an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, smartphone connectivity (wired Apple CarPlay and Andriod Auto), a four-speaker audio system, and two USB ports.

Rogue SV

Building on the standard feature set of the S, the Rogue SV starts at $31,375 (FWD) and $32,875 (AWD).

The features list includes 18-inch wheels, body color and heated outside mirrors, a rear spoiler, dual-zone climate control, a Nissan Intelligent Key with push-button start, and remote start.

Other standard features include an eight-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support, Wi-Fi hotspot, and a three-year trial of NissanConnect telematics services.

The Rogue SV is available with the optional SV Premium package, which includes the following features:

SV Premium Package Power liftgate Heated front seats Rear door sunshades Silver-painted roof rails PrimaTex leatherette seats Power panoramic moonroof Leather-wrapped & heated steering wheel

Rogue SL

The SL starts at $36,535 (FWD) and $38,035 (AWD). It has 19-inch wheels, leather seats, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated exterior mirrors with turn signal indicators, a power liftgate, a four-way power front passenger seat, and four USB ports (two front, two rear).

The Rogue SL is available with the optional SL Premium package, which includes the following features:

SL Premium Package Rear door sunshades Tri-zone climate control Motion-activated liftgate Power panoramic moonroof Reverse tilt-down outside mirrors Memory driver seat & outside mirrors

Rogue Platinum

The range-topping Platinum begins at $39,965 (FWD) and $41,465 (AWD).

Platinum equipment updates include a motion-activated liftgate, rear sunshades, interior ambient lighting, memory settings for the driver’s seat, semi-aniline quilted leather upholstery, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay, and wireless smartphone charging.

The Platinum Premium package is available, adding a heads-up display, tri-zone climate control, heated second-row seats, rear door sunshades, and a motion-activated liftgate.

Photo: Nissan North America.

2024 Nissan Rogue Safety Ratings & Features

The 2024 Rogue received a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA and Good crashworthiness ratings from the IIHS.

Nissan Safety Shield 360, a collection of advanced driving aids, is standard for every 2024 Rogue. The package includes forward collision mitigation, lane departure warning, rear automatic braking, and blind-spot warnings.

Meanwhile, other trim grades have more safety tech, like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and a 360-degree camera.

Nissan Rogue Warranty

Every Rogue leaves the Smyrna assembly plant in Tennessee with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. There are options to extend the factory warranty on any new Nissan vehicle, including the Rogue.

2024 Nissan Rogue Conclusion

The 2024 Nissan Rogue makes a compelling argument in the small to midsize SUV segment. It continues to offer decent power, a richly appointed interior, and plenty of advanced safety features for the money.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and a noted sports car expert. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten with his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Nissan North America.