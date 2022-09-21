2023 Nissan Rogue: Starting MSRP, Available AWD, Midnight Edition Package & More

The 2023 Nissan Rogue is entering the market with a few changes after undergoing an extensive redesign and engineering rethink in 2021. It’s hard to deny the Rogue is Nissan’s most popular vehicle in the United States, and it has mainly to do with how it looks. But then again, the Nissan Rogue has genuine substance underneath its well-rounded sheet metal while offering excellent value for the money with its great tech and safety features.

2023 Nissan Rogue: What’s New?

Nissan ditched the naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine from the Rogue lineup in 2022. Taking its place is a more potent (and more fuel efficient) 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine with 201 horsepower, 225 lb-ft. of torque, and a combined 33 mpg. This same engine will see action across all trim variants of the 2023 Rogue.

Although small, Nissan’s three-cylinder includes the automaker’s variable compression technology. The engine can alter its compression ratio as you go along to either save fuel or provide better thrust at your behest. Helping save more gas is a CVT automatic with wider gear ratios. Front-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel drive is available for all trim levels.

New for the 2023 Nissan Rogue SV is a Midnight Edition package, a styling upgrade that includes gloss black 18-inch wheels, blacked-out exterior accents, and TailorFit leatherette upholstery, to name a few. Moreover, the Rogue Platinum and SL Premium are standard with Amazon Alexa connectivity.

2023 Nissan Rogue. Photo: Nissan North America.

Trim Levels & Pricing

The 2023 Nissan Rogue remains available in four trim variants: S, SV, SL, and Platinum. Below is a summary of each trim and the standard features. The pricing info is inclusive of the $1,295 destination fee. Our free and easy search tools* will narrow down which dealers in your area offer the best pricing on a new Nissan Rogue.

Rogue S

The base Nissan Rogue S starts at $28,655 (FWD) and $30,155 (AWD). It has LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, rear air vents, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, and two USB ports. Other standard features include an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite radio, and a four-speaker audio system.

Rogue SV

The Nissan Rogue SV is brimming with desirable features like 18-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power driver’s seat, and heated mirrors. The infotainment upgrade includes a six-speaker audio system, two additional USB charging ports for rear passengers, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Meanwhile, the SV Premium Package adds roof rails, a power liftgate, panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, and faux leather upholstery. The Rogue SV starts at $30,345 (FWD) and $31,845 (AWD).

Rogue SL

The Nissan Rogue SL starts at $35,005 (FWD) and $36,505 (AWD). It has all the goodies from the SV and SV Premium Package but has more upgrades like 19-inch alloys, tri-zone climate control, cowhide upholstery, a hands-free liftgate, and a 360-degree camera.

The SL Premium Package adds navigation, a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple Car Play, and navigation-based adaptive cruise control.

Rogue Platinum

The range-topping Nissan Rogue Platinum has a starting MSRP of $38,435 (FWD) and $39,935 (AWD). The Platinum trim includes the SL Premium Package and more goodies like wireless charging, a digital instrument cluster, premium cowhide trim, and heated rear seats.

2023 Nissan Rogue interior layout. Photo: Nissan North America.

Nissan Safety Shield 360

All trim levels of the 2023 Nissan Rogue have Nissan Safety Shield 360, a package of advanced driving aids like lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision mitigation, rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic rear braking. Nissan’s ProPILOT Assist semi-autonomous driving technology is standard on the top-of-the-line Rogue Platinum (optional on Rogue SL).

Nissan Rogue Factory Warranty

The Nissan Rogue has a three-year, 36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain warranty. There are options available to extend the factory warranty. Before you decide, see this helpful guide first.

