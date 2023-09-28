2024 Nissan Leaf: Popular EV Enters Its Twilight Years With an Affordable MSRP, New Safety Features & DC Fast Charging

The 2024 Nissan Leaf is mostly unchanged after receiving a few external and internal updates for the 2023 model year. In automotive parlance, this could mean an all-new model is waiting in the wings, or the marque is nearing retirement. Unfortunately for the Leaf, it’s the latter, and Nissan has made it known it’s phasing out the Leaf mid-decade.

Nissan has already introduced the Ariya with about 300+ miles of range, numbers the Leaf could only dream about. The first-gen Nissan Leaf unveiled in 2011 was the first mass-produced EV on U.S. soil, beating the Chevy Volt PHEV and the Tesla Model S by a year or so. Despite this, the Leaf didn’t sell well despite garnering multiple “Car of the Year” awards and a comprehensive 2018 redesign. Some say it all has to do with its overly quirky hatchback styling, tepid performance, and underwhelming range numbers.

2024 Nissan Leaf: Battery, Powertrain & Range

The 2024 Nissan Leaf has two battery types, depending on the trim. The base Leaf S has a 40 kWh lithium-ion battery that delivers an EPA-estimated 149 miles of range. Motivation is via a single front-mounted electric motor that produces an anemic 147 horsepower.

Meanwhile, the Leaf SV Plus has a burlier 62 kWh battery and a more potent 214-horsepower electric motor. The combination delivers 212 miles of range, which is decent but not quite in a world where 250 miles from an EV is commonplace. On a lighter note, the Leaf has an e-Pedal with driver-selectable regeneration modes to regain some juice when braking or slowing down.

2024 Nissan Leaf. Photo: Nissan North America.

2024 Nissan Leaf Charging Options

The base Nissan Leaf S with a 40 kWh battery would take 7.5 hours to recharge using a 240V Level 2 charger. On the other hand, the Leaf SV with a 62 kWh battery would take 11 hours. The Leaf accepts DC fast charging up to 62.5 kW, enough to replenish the juice in 40 to 60 minutes. The downside is the Leaf’s outdated CHAdeMO charging port, which still requires a separate adapter and has compatibility issues with most DC charging stations.

Nissan Safety Shield 360 & ProPILOT Assist

The 2024 Leaf is standard with Nissan Safety Shield 360, a collection of advanced driving aids that includes automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, blind-spot warnings, rear automatic braking, and blind-spot intervention.

In addition, the Leaf SV Plus has more driving aids like adaptive cruise control, driver attention warning, and a surround-view camera. The range-topping Nissan Leaf SV Plus has the brand’s ProPILOT semi-autonomous driving technology that utilizes lane centering and adaptive cruise control.

Nissan Leaf Warranty

The 2024 Nissan Leaf has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile electric powertrain warranty. Other guarantees include an eight-year/100,000-mile lithium-ion battery warranty. If needed, options are available to extend the warranty on any Nissan vehicle, including the Leaf.

2024 Nissan Leaf: Features & Pricing

The base Nissan Leaf S starts at $29,235 (including the $1,095 destination fee) and is the second least expensive new electric car next to the Chevy Bolt EV. Despite its sub-$30,000 base price, the Leaf S has a decent amount of kit like automatic headlights, 16-inch steel wheels, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, smartphone connectivity, a four-speaker audio system, automatic climate control, keyless entry, push-button start, four USB ports, and an illuminated charging port.

The top-of-the-line Leaf SV Plus starts at $37,285. The considerable price jump over the base Leaf S has to do with a standard heat pump, LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, a power driver’s seat, a leather-wrapped and heated tiller, navigation, a six-speaker audio system, and heated mirrors.

If you have questions about new vehicle financing while looking at a new Nissan Leaf, this auto loans 101 guide will point you in the right direction.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Nissan North America.