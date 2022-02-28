2022 Nissan Titan Overview: New Features, Trim Levels, Pricing & More

We have mixed emotions with the 2022 Nissan Titan. On the one hand, the Titan is a comfortable and highly-capable full-size truck equipped with a standard V8 engine. On the other, the Titan remains the same second-gen truck that first debuted in 2016, despite some minor updates in 2020. In a world where brilliant half-ton pickup trucks from Ford, Chevy, GMC, and Ram are ever-present, the Titan is not the pre-Olympian contender it once was.

Throw in the limited powertrain and cab design options, and you have a rather pleasant-looking workhorse that appeals to a narrow audience. The Titan’s hefty base price is worth noting too.

2022 Nissan Titan: What’s New?

In return, Nissan has given the 2022 Titan a slew of updated standard features and refreshed option packages. The base Titan S includes a spray-on bed liner and a trailer hitch. At the same time, the SV trim now has the previously optional Convenience Package that adds dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, a power driver’s seat, standard navigation, remote start, and parking sensors, to mention a few.

2022 Nissan Titan Powertrain

All 2022 Nissan Titans have a burly 5.6-liter naturally-aspirated V8 engine with 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft. of torque. The engine is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, while PRO-4X models receive a standard electronic locking differential. Surprisingly, the Titan XD has the same V8 engine despite its heavier-duty underpinnings.

2022 Nissan Titan. Photo: Nissan North America.

How Much Can The Nissan Titan Tow?

The 2022 Nissan Titan’s towing and hauling prowess are enough for most non-hardcore truck buyers. The 2022 Titan can tow up to 9,660 lbs. when properly equipped, while the maximum payload is 1,710 lbs.

Check out the Titan XD, a cross between a half-ton and heavy-duty truck if you need more muscle than in a regular Titan. The 2022 Titan XD can tow up to 11,060 lbs. when properly equipped and haul 2,430 lbs. of payload.

Standard Safety Features

Every Titan comes standard with Nissan Safety Shield 360, a comprehensive array of high-tech safety features. The package includes automatic emergency braking, automatic rear braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, high-beam assist, and lane departure warning.

2022 Nissan Titan: Trim Levels & Pricing

The new Nissan Titan remains available in two body styles: King Cab (extended cab) and the Crew Cab. There are four trim variants: S, SV, PRO-4X, and Platinum Reserve. The crew cab is available across all five trims, while the King Cab is only available for the S and SV. Titan crew cab variants have a 5.5-foot bed and a dual-pane panoramic moonroof, while the King Cab has a standard 6.5-foot bed.

Below is a brief description of each trim level, along with the starting MSRP for each. The MSRP figures below already include the $1,695 destination charge.

With new vehicles, like the 2022 Nissan Titan, it’s easy for the starting MSRP to quickly jump as you move up through the different trim levels. Our free and easy search tools* narrow down which dealerships in your area offer the best pricing, regardless of trim level. Those search tools will also help you obtain the invoice price, a great starting point for negotiating the lowest out-the-door price.

Titan S

The base Nissan Titan S has an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a six-speaker audio system, two USB ports, 18-inch wheels, and heated side mirrors. The S is also standard with trailer sway control to improve stability when towing.

Starting MSRP: King Cab, 4×2: $40,005

Starting MSRP: Crew Cab, 4×2: $41,775

Starting MSRP: King Cab, 4×4: $43,265

Starting MSRP: Crew Cab, 4×4: $44,935

Titan SV

The Titan SV has all the goodies of the base S variant. It now has the SV Convenience Package that includes a leather-wrapped steering wheel, remote start, a nine-inch high-resolution infotainment touchscreen, and a power sliding rear window, among many others. The SV also gets adaptive cruise control.

Starting MSRP: King Cab, 4×2: $45,335

Starting MSRP: Crew Cab, 4×2: $42,255

Starting MSRP: King Cab, 4×4: $48,595

Starting MSRP: Crew Cab, 4×4: $48,415

Titan PRO-4X

The PRO-4X is the off-road-oriented Titan, offered in a Crew Cab body style only. It comes standard with all the niceties from the SV, but adds a standard 4×4 drivetrain, an electronic locking rear differential, a two-speed transfer case (4-Hi and 4-Lo), LED headlamps, Bilstein shock absorbers, a radiator skid plate, and hill descent control. Various option packages will add things like leather seats, a Class IV receiver hitch, tow mirrors, an electronically locking tailgate, and more.

Starting MSRP: Crew Cab, 4×4: $52,895

Titan Platinum Reserve

The range-topping Titan Platinum Reserve adds more luxury features like premium leather seats, 20-inch dark chrome wheels, genuine wood trim, heated and ventilated seats, and heated rear seats. What’s more, it has a 485-watt Fender audio system with 12-speakers and a Panasonic Acoustic Motion Control amplifier.

Starting MSRP: Crew Cab, 4×2: $58,695

Starting MSRP: Crew Cab, 4×4: $61,975

2022 Nissan Titan Platinum Reserve interior layout. Photo: Nissan North America.

2022 Nissan Titan XD

The Nissan Titan XD is riding on a fully-boxed ladder frame with an 11.8-inch longer wheelbase than a regular Titan. The XD is also three inches taller and is 14.8 inches longer, too. Underneath the Titan XD are bespoke heavy-duty axles from American Axle and a heavy-duty suspension system with a double-wishbone front and rigid leaf springs in the rear.

The Titan XD is only available in a crew cab body style with a 4×4 drivetrain and is offered in S, SV, PRO-4X, and Platinum Reserve trim variants. Starting MSRP for the XD with the destination fee, depending on trim level, is between $47,575 and $65,000.

Nissan Titan Warranty

The 2022 Nissan Titan boasts the best warranty coverages in its class. Every Titan leaves the factory with a five-year/100,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, with the same amount of coverage for the powertrain. Depending on how much you drive, an extended warranty may benefit you. Before you decide, see this helpful guide to Nissan extended warranties.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Nissan North America.

*Although always free for you, Automoblog and its partners may receive a commission when you use the services provided through that link. MSRP figures are subject to change.