Jeep Debuts New High Altitude Package & Hydro Blue Paint for Grand Cherokee Summit 4xe & Summit Reserve 4xe

A new High Altitude Package is coming for the Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4xe and Summit Reserve 4xe. Available for order in the second half of 2022, the High Altitude Package adds gloss black exterior accents, roof rails, and 21-inch wheels. Additionally, Jeep will make available the Hydro Blue Pearl Coat exterior color, which we saw on the Ram 1500 a few years back.

“The stunning High Altitude appearance package and the new premium Hydro Blue exterior paint option gives the Grand Cherokee 4xe a customized look for those who want the peak of capability, performance, and luxury with unique exterior style,” said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep Brand North America.

Morrison was speaking during the 2022 New York International Auto Show, where the Jeep Grand Cherokee High Altitude 4xe made its official debut. “It’s fitting for the Jeep brand to be debuting its newest unique Grand Cherokee 4xe in New York, as it’s been our largest consumer market for Jeep SUV owners,” Morrison added.

Pricing & Availability

The High Altitude Package has an MSRP of $1,495 for Summit models and $995 for the Summit Reserve. The Hydro Blue Pearl Coat paint is available on Trailhawk, Overland, Summit, and Summit Reserve models for two-row, three-row, and 4xe Grand Cherokee configurations. Jeep is asking for an upcharge of $395 for the paint.