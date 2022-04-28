2023 Jeep Wagoneer L & Grand Wagoneer L Review: New Turbo V6, Updated Safety Features, Amazon Fire TV & More

We were privy that Jeep’s been working on extended-wheelbase versions of its revitalized Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer that debuted at dealerships in March 2021. Jeep and parent company Stellantis unveiled a few spy shots of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer L early in 2022, but we weren’t expecting both to be a full 12-inches longer than their standard-wheelbase brethren.

2023 Jeep Wagoneer L & Grand Wagoneer L

Both L variants of the 2023 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer have grown 12 inches longer than before, and both vehicles share a modest 130-inch wheelbase, seven inches more than a regular Wagoneer. The growth spurt has resulted in plenty of room for seven to eight passengers and cargo, the latter expanding to 44.2 cubic feet behind the third row for the Grand Wagoneer L – 15.8 cubic feet more than a standard-wheelbase Grand Wagoneer. Jeep claims the cargo bay can fit 4-by-8-foot sheets of plywood (with room to spare) if you fold the second and third-row seats.

The robust architecture features a new rear ladder structure, rear tub, frame center rail, and load floors to reinforce the high-strength steel, fully-boxed, body-on-frame design. Meanwhile, the hood and doors are aluminum to save weight, while the composite liftgate further reduces heft while bolstering fuel economy.

Underneath is an independent front double-wishbone and a rear multi-link suspension. The Wagoneer L gets a standard coil-sprung system, while the Grand Wagoneer L has a Quadra-Lift air suspension with electronic semi-active dampers to deliver a smoother ride.

2023 Jeep Wagoneer L (left) and Grand Wagoneer L (right). Photo: Stellantis.

Hurricane Twin-Turbo V6 Engine

Debuting in the 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L is a new 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six that Stellantis calls Hurricane, a new engine family that fulfills the brand’s commitment to slash carbon emissions. Stellantis claims its blown V6 offers V8-rivaling performance while offering 15 percent better fuel economy.

The Wagoneer L has a 420 horsepower version of the new Hurricane V6 while churning out 468 lb-ft. of torque. That same engine pumps out 510 horsepower and 500 lb-ft. of torque in the Grand Wagoneer L. Stellantis adds both engines deliver one or two more miles to the gallon compared to its existing V8s when equipped with the standard eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic. Moreover, both the Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L can tow up to 10,000 lbs.

Three 4×4 Drivetrains

The new Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are available in three 4×4 drivetrains. Quadra-Trac I is a full-time 4WD system with a single-speed transfer case and a mechanical limited-slip differential. Quadra-Trac I is competent for off-road driving, but it’s the best option for buyers who don’t do a lot of rugged trail driving.

On the other hand, Quadra-Trac II has a two-speed transfer case that uses wheel sensors to detect tire slip. The system can feed up to 100-percent of available torque to the wheel with the most traction to improve grip over demanding off-road terrain. The third option is Quadra-Drive II, where a rear electronic limited-slip differential immediately detects tire slip and feeds engine power to the wheels with traction.

Standard on both the Wagonner L and Grand Wagoneer L is Jeep’s Selec-Terrain system with Sport, Rock, Snow, Sand/Mud, and an Auto driving mode to make mincemeat of rugged terrain, while hill-ascent and hill-descent control makes climbing and going down hills a breeze. If you encounter water crossings on your next off-road adventure, the Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L’s 10-inches of ground clearance allow a wading depth of up to 24-inches, which is impressive for a luxury-oriented family SUV.

Familiar By Design

Style-wise, the 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L look similar to the standard-wheelbase variants. Of course, both receive Jeep’s iconic seven-slot grille design, which features laser-etched rings in the Grand Wagoneer L. The Wagoneer L has LED headlights, fog lights, fixed running boards, 18-inch wheels (20-inch and 22-inch wheels are optional), and accent badging. Standard in the Grand Wagoneer L is a two-tone black accent roof, 20-inch wheels (22-inch rollers are available), a unique hood, new LED lighting, more aggressive fender flares, and power running boards.

Inside, leather-trimmed seats are standard for Wagonner L and Grand Wagoneer L, but the latter gets premium Nappa leather or quilted Palermo leather upholstery. Eight-way power seats with memory settings are included in the Wagoneer L, while the Grand Wagoneer L has 24-way power front seats with memory and massaging functions.

Brimming With Tech

The 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L has a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, and a 10.25-inch HVAC screen, with the option of more screens for rear passengers with the Rear Seat Entertainment package.

On the flip side, the Grand Wagoneer L has a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a 12-inch infotainment screen, and a 10.25-inch HVAC screen with the option of fitting up to 75 inches of screen landscape. Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, SiriusXM 360L, TomTom navigation, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, and Amazon Fire TV are a few connectivity options standard to both the Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L.

There’s more. Interior mood lighting with five colors is standard fare while driving tunes are courtesy of either a McIntosh MX950 sound system (with 19-speakers and a 10-inch amplifier) or a McIntosh MX1375 Reference system with 22 speakers and a 12 inch subwoofer.

2023 Jeep Wagoneer L interior layout. Photo: Stellantis.

Standard Safety Features

The 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L come standard with a dazzling collection of modern driving aids. The list includes automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, active lane management, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-path detection, rear parking sensors, and a switch-activated parking brake. Also standard is a surround-view camera, an automated parking system, traffic sign recognition, night vision (with pedestrian and animal detection), and active driving assist, among many others.

Jeep Warranty

All jeep vehicles leave the factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/50,000-mile powertrain warranty. An extended warranty could prove beneficial if you drive more miles than the average person. This comprehensive guide will help you discern whether a Jeep extended warranty is worth considering.

Pricing & Availability

Jeep has yet to reveal the MSRP for its 2023 Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L, but we reckon base prices to start at $65,000 for the Wagoneer L and over $100,000 for the Grand Wagoneer L. The first deliveries will arrive at Jeep dealerships in mid-2022.

Our free and easy search tools* show which dealerships have the best pricing in your area. Those search tools will also help you obtain the invoice price to negotiate the best possible out-the-door pricing on a 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L or Grand Wagoneer L.

