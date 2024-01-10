2024 Jeep Grand Wagoneer: Trim Level Overview, New “Hurricane” Engine, Luxury Features & Starting MSRP

2024 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Summary Points

The 2024 Grand Wagoneer is a more luxurious rendition of the Jeep Wagoneer with three-row seating for up to eight, intricate wood trim, and larger displays.

Grand Wagoneer drops its venerable 6.4-liter V8 for the 2024 model year. Instead, all Grand Wagoneers receive a more potent version of the Wagoneer’s twin-turbo Hurricane inline-six engine.

The Jeep Grand Wagoneer Series II bids goodbye for 2024. In its place is the Grand Wagoneer Obsidian.

2024 Jeep Grand Wagoneer: What’s New?

All Grand Wagoneers will flock to dealerships with a lighter yet more potent twin-turbocharged inline-six engine to replace the 6.4-liter V8. It has 510 horsepower and 500 lb-ft. of torque, and it’s the same “Hurricane” engine that debuted in the 2023 Grand Wagoneer L.

Moreover, Jeep removed the midgrade Grand Wagoneer Series II and replaced it with the Obsidian. In a strange twist, Jeep also offers an Obsidian package for the range-topping Grand Wagoneer Series III grade.

Every 2024 Jeep Grand Wagoneer has a full-size spare tire, rain-sensing wipers, power running boards, cargo area LED lighting, power-folding mirrors, and an American flag badge.

Jeep’s Quadra-Lift air suspension offers up to 10 inches of ground clearance. Photo: Stellantis.

Quadra-Drive II 4×4 Drivetrain

The Grand Wagoneer’s twin-turbo inline-six connects to an eight-speed automatic transmission that turns all four wheels using the brand’s top-spec Quadra-Drive II 4×4 drivetrain.

Quadra-Drive II features a rear electronic limited-slip differential, a two-speed transfer case, low-range gearing (2.72:1), hill descent control, and a crawl ratio of 48:1 to provide the big Jeep with some off-roading credentials.

Furthermore, the Grand Wagoneer has Select-Terrain driving modes that adjust the shift patterns, engine responsiveness, and torque distribution to conquer rocky hills, snow, muddy trails, and other challenging terrain. Jeep’s optional two-speed transfer case automatically shifts between two low-end power options, providing more torque when needed.

Towing & Cargo Capacity

The 2024 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is just as capable in the hauling department as the standard Wagoneer. When properly equipped, the 2024 Grand Wagoneer will tow up to 9,850 lbs. Jeep lists the GCWR at 12,300 lbs. for the 2024 Grand Wagoneer.

Meanwhile, the Grand Wagoneer offers 27.4 cubic feet of storage room behind the third row, which expands to 72.9 and an impressive 96.9 cubic feet with the third and second-row chairs folded.

Fuel Economy

The 2024 Jeep Grand Wagoneer equipped with the twin-turbo inline-six is slightly more fuel-efficient than the outgoing 6.4-liter V8. Whereas the V8 achieved an EPA-rated 15 combined mpg, the turbo Hurricane in-line six improves to 17 combined. The Hurricane engine returns 14 in the city and 20 on the highway.

Jeep Grand Wagoneer Starting MSRP

The 2024 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is available in base, Series III, Obsidian, and Series III Obsidian. Below is a breakdown of each variant and the starting MSRPs. The price figures include the $2,000 destination and delivery charge.

Base

The base Grand Wagoneer starts at $93,945. For the price, it offers 20-inch alloy wheels, retractable running boards, a panoramic sunroof, a hands-free liftgate, adaptive air suspension, genuine cowhide seats, and four-zone automatic climate control.

Other standard features include heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, interior ambient lighting, and a cargo net with tie-downs.

In addition, the base Grand Wagoneer has a digital driver’s display, a 12-inch infotainment touchscreen, navigation, wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless charging, and a McIntosh stereo with 19 speakers.

Obsidian

The Obsidian starts at $106,440 and includes many of the same features as the base Grand Wagoneer. Upgrades and unique touches include piano black interior and exterior trim, 22-inch polished wheels with black inserts, and Palermo leather-trimmed seats with massage functions. A body-color roof is available.

The Obsidian is standard with a McIntosh 1,375-watt Reference Entertainment system with 23 speakers, including a 12-inch subwoofer.

Series III

The Series III begins at $114,595 and will have many of the same standard features as the base and Obsidian Grand Wagoneer. Upgrades for the Series III include 22-inch wheels, quilted Palermo leather-trimmed seats with massage functions, and the McIntosh Reference Entertainment system from the Obsidian.

Series III Obsidian

The range-topping Series III Obsidian starts north of $116,000 and will include many (if not all) of the same features as the previous trim levels. However, the Series III Obsidian has a specific look that some buyers may prefer.

The 2024 Jeep Grand Wagoneer offers up to 75 inches of total screen display space, with nearly 45 inches of screen space along the front instrument panel. Photo: Stellantis.

2024 Jeep Grand Wagoner Safety Features

All Jeep Grand Wagoneers have an impressive list of advanced driving aids like forward collision mitigation, blind-spot warnings, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, and automated parking.

Meanwhile, safety features like driver attention warning, front cross-traffic warning, and traffic sign recognition are available across the lineup.

Jeep Grand Wagoneer Warranty

All Jeep Grand Wagoneers leave the Warren, Michigan, manufacturing facility with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. There are options to extend the factory warranty on any new Jeep vehicle, including the Grand Wagoneer.

2024 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Conclusion

The 2024 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is a solid pick for buyers who want more of everything from a regular Wagoneer. It has a potent twin-turbo inline-six, plenty of in-cabin technology, more luxury features, and genuine off-road smarts.

