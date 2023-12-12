2024 Jeep Wagoneer: New Turbo Inline-Six, Posh Appointments, Stout Towing Capacity, Starting MSRP & More

2024 Jeep Wagoneer Summary Points

The 2024 Wagoneer is Jeep’s entrant in the hotly-contested premium three-row SUV segment, competing with stalwarts like the Chevy Tahoe, Nissan Armada, and Ford Expedition.

The Wagoneer is not as posh as a Range Rover or BMW X7, but it has more cargo room and is just as off-road capable with three available four-wheel drivetrains.

Gone is the venerable 5.7-liter Hemi. Say hello to a standard 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six!

2024 Jeep Wagoneer: What’s New?

The 2024 Jeep Wagoneer has lost its 5.7-liter Hemi V8. In its place is the Hurricane 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six with 420 horsepower and 468 lb-ft. of torque. The potent inline-six debuted in the 2023 Wagoneer L, producing up to 510 horsepower and 500 lb-ft. of torque in the Grand Wagoneer L. The engine connects to a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic and a rear-wheel drivetrain.

Three 4×4 Drivetrains

The Jeep Wagoneer has three optional four-wheel drivetrains to satiate the needs of buyers who wish to venture into the great outdoors. Quadtra-Trac I is a full-time 4×4 drivetrain with a single-speed transfer case and a mechanical limited-slip differential, perfect for occasional off-roading, muddy trails, and light sand.

However, a two-speed transfer case in the Quadtra-Trac II can deliver up to 100 percent of the engine’s torque to the wheel with the most traction. Finally, the Jeep Wagoneer has an available Quadra-Drive II four-wheel drivetrain with an electronic limited-slip differential to detect slippage and feed torque to the wheels with better traction.

Jeep’s Selec-Terrain traction management system is standard across the board, with specific driving modes to tackle harsh terrain. In addition, the Wagoneer delivers up to 24 inches of water fording.

2024 Jeep Wagoneer. Photo: Stellantis.

Towing Capacity

The 2024 Jeep Wagoneer is as practical as it is off-road capable. It could tow up to 10,000 lbs. (when properly equipped) and has a three-row cabin with seating for seven or eight. Moreover, it offers 27.4 cubic feet of storage room behind the third row, which expands to 116.7 cubic feet with the second and third-row chairs folded.

Keep in mind, the more occupants and cargo you have in the Wagoneer, the more that will detract from that max towing figure.

Fuel Economy

The 2024 Jeep Wagoneer RWD (or 2WD) delivers an EPA-rated 17 in the city, 24 on the highway, and 20 combined. The numbers fall to 16/23 city/highway and 19 combined for the 4×4 version.

As a consolation, Jeep claims the Hurricane twin-turbo inline-six is 15 percent more efficient than the Hemi V8 yet delivers more power and torque.

Jeep Wagoneer Starting MSRP

The 2024 Jeep Wagoneer is available in base, Series II, and Series III grades. Below is a breakdown of each and the starting MSRPs. The price figures include the $2,000 delivery fee. Selecting any available 4×4 drivetrain is $3,000 extra, as is choosing the long-wheelbase Wagoneer L body style.

Wagoneer Base

The base Jeep Wagoneer starts at $54,545. It comes well-equipped with automatic LED headlights, keyless entry, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lamps, cowhide upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, power reclining second-row seats, roof rails, side steps, and a tow hitch receiver.

Also standard is a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity, navigation, satellite radio, four USB charging ports, and a nine-speaker Alpine stereo.

The optional extras include a 10.25-inch front passenger touchscreen display, 20-inch wheels, and dual 10.1-inch second-row screens.

Wagoneer Series II

The Jeep Wagoneer Series II starts at $69,645. The standard equipment includes automatic wipers, interior ambient lighting, wireless charging, and active noise cancellation.

The Series II is available with a Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package, which includes a trailer brake controller, trailer hitch connection assistance, a 3.92 rear axle ratio, an electronic limited-slip differential, and chrome tow hooks.

Moreover, the Wagoneer Series II Carbide has unique 20-inch black wheels, dark exterior accents, and a triple-pane panoramic sunroof.

Wagoneer Series III

The range-topping Jeep Wagoneer Series III starts at $80,145. It adds bespoke wheel finishes, heated second-row seats, power reclining third-row seats, a heads-up display, automatic high beams, adaptive air suspension, and a two-speed transfer case to its upgrades list.

2024 Jeep Wagoneer interior layout. Photo: Stellantis.

2024 Jeep Wagoneer Safety Ratings & Features

The 2024 Jeep Wagoneer received a four-star overall rating from NHTSA.

Every Wagoneer has advanced driving aids like forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot warnings, rear cross-traffic alerts, and front and rear parking sensors. Meanwhile, automated parking, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, a heads-up display, and lane-keeping assist are available.

Jeep Wagoneer Warranty

Every 2024 Jeep Wagoneer leaves the Warren, Michigan, assembly plant with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. There are options to extend the factory warranty on any new Jeep vehicle, including the Wagoneer.

2024 Jeep Wagoneer Conclusion

The 2024 Jeep Wagoneer is a luxurious three-row SUV that delivers genuine off-road capabilities, a spacious cabin, and a torque-rich twin-turbo V6. It’s a solid alternative to pricier European SUVs and crowd favorites from Ford or Chevy.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Stellantis.