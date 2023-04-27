2024 Jeep Wrangler: Styling Updates, New Sport S 4xe & Rubicon X, More Safety Features & New Infotainment Tech

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler will enter the scene with a boatload of updates under its redesigned façade. The 2024 Wrangler has a new seven-slot grille design and a windshield-integrated stealth antenna to go with its new wheel designs and numerous open-roof configurations. In addition, America’s most iconic off-roader has ditched the diesel engine from the outgoing variant. Still, it retains all its gasoline powerplants, including the 2.0-liter turbocharged plug-in hybrid in the Wrangler 4xe.

“The Jeep Wrangler is the archetypal adventure hero, embodying the spirit and the soul of the Jeep brand,” said Christian Meunier, Jeep brand CEO. “We are raising the bar again by combining the most capable Wrangler to date with more technology, comfort, and safety features.”

2024 Jeep Wrangler: What’s New?

There’s a lot to unpack in the 2024 Jeep Wrangler, which will have no problem collecting its fair share of ducks. Besides the refreshed styling and no less than 10 new wheel designs, the Wrangler Rubicon has a unique and innovative Dana 44 HD full-float rear axle like those in heavy-duty commercial trucks. Jeep claims the new design will allow Wrangler owners to upsize their wheels and tires without fear of rubbing or messing up the suspension geometry. In addition, the setup unleashes a 5,000 lbs. towing capacity, a significant leap from the outgoing Wrangler’s 3,500 lbs. limit.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Jeep Wrangler gets side curtain airbags for the first and second row, a standard feature across all trim levels except the base Wrangler Sport. There’s a new 12.3-inch Google-based infotainment touchscreen that gains wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and the navigation system has built-in maps to over 2,000 trails across the USA.

2024 Jeep Wrangler. Photo: Jeep Brand.

Jeep Wrangler 4xe: New Sport S & Rubicon X

Jeep is expanding its plug-in hybrid lineup with the new Sport S and Rubicon X trims for the Wrangler 4xe. The Sport S 4xe gets the 12.3-inch Uconnect5 infotainment touchscreen, power amenities, remote keyless entry, a premium soft-top, a Gorilla glass windshield, custom 20-inch aluminum wheels, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision warning.

On the other hand, the Rubicon X has 12-way power seats, Nappa leather upholstery, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, navigation, and a nine-speaker Alpine audio system. It also receives steel bumpers, an off-road camera, a body-color hardtop and fender flares, and a Rock-Trac full-time transfer case. And in a surprising twist, the all-new Rubicon X trim is available for gasoline models, too.

Engine Choices & Available 4×4 Drivetrains

With the diesel making a silent exit for the 2024 model year, the Wrangler has four engine choices and no fewer than four available 4×4 drivelines. First, the 2.0-liter turbo inline four-cylinder has 270 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. of torque, while the 3.6-liter V6 mill has 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft. of torque. The four-banger has a standard eight-speed gearbox, but the V6 has an optional six-speed manual transmission.

Going for the plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe gets you a 2.0-liter turbocharged gas engine and a hybrid motor that generates 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft. of torque, not bad for a system that delivers 21 miles of all-electric range and an EPA-rated 49 MPGe. The Wrangler 4xe has a standard eight-speed automatic.

Of course, the crème of the crop is the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 and its standard 6.4-liter Hemi V8 with 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft. of torque. It’s the quickest and most potent Wrangler ever produced, sprinting from zero to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds and finishing the quarter-mile in 11.3 seconds. It has a standard TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic and a Selec-Trac full-time four-wheel drivetrain with an active transfer case.

The standard driveline is a full-time AWD with a part-time Command-Trac two-speed transfer case, while the Rubicon has a Rock-Trac NV241 two-speed part-time or a full-time transfer case with a 4:1 low-range gear ratio. Besides the new floating rear axle, the Rubicon is available with up to a 100:1 crawl ratio and a factory-installed 8,000 lbs. Warn winch.

More Standard Features

The entire 2024 Jeep Wrangler lineup has received numerous upgrades. The base Wrangler Sport has a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a premium soft-top roof, while the Sport S receives a Gorilla glass windshield and more active safety tech. Next, the Wrangler Willys has larger 33-inch tires, a Tru-Lok rear-locking differential, heavy-duty electricals, a Selec-Trac full-time transfer case (with a 4LO 2.72:1 axle ratio), and steel rock rails.

Moreover, the Wrangler Sahara has LED exterior lighting, heated seats, and a heated tiller. At the same time, the Wrangler High Altitude has a Sky One-Touch powertop, 12-way power and heated front seats, a front camera, 20-inch wheels, and a Selec-Trac full-time transfer case.

Better Safety Equipment

All 2024 Jeep Wranglers receive a ParkView rear backup camera, traction control, stability control, and electronic roll mitigation to keep the sunny side up. Apart from the new first and second-row side curtain airbags, the 2024 Wrangler has second-row outboard seatbelts with pre-tensioners and load limiters.

Furthermore, all Jeep Wrangler Sport S models and above have forward collision warnings and advanced cruise control. Additional safety features like blind-spot monitoring and cross-path detection are standard in the Rubicon 392.

2024 Jeep Wrangler interior layout. Photo: Jeep Brand.

2024 Jeep Wrangler Warranty

Every Wrangler leaves the factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty, and a three-year anti-corrosion warranty with unlimited mileage. Our comprehensive guide on Jeep extended warranties may prove beneficial if you drive more miles than usual.

2024 Jeep Wrangler: Pricing & Availability

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler will arrive at dealerships near the end of 2023. Pricing information remains forthcoming, but we heard through the grapevine that the Wrangler 4xe would be more affordable than the outgoing variant, strengthening its ownership proposition for a highly-capable plug-in hybrid off-roader.

We expect prices to start at $36,000 for the base Wrangler Sport, $46,000 for the Wrangler Sport 4xe PHEV, and up to $70,000 for the Rubicon X 4xe PHEV. Finally, the mighty Rubicon 392 could begin at around $86,000.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Jeep Brand.