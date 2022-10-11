2023 Jeep Renegade: Updated Packages, Standard AWD, New Safety Tech & More

The 2023 Jeep Renegade is a senior member of the small SUV category. The first-gen Jeep Renegade came to market in 2015. There were rumors of an all-new second-gen variant hitting the stands to better compete with newer stalwarts like the VW Taos, Mazda CX-30, Hyundai Kona, and Subaru Crosstrek. Still, Jeep leaned more towards upgrades than introducing an all-new Renegade. Despite its aging platform, Renegade has the necessary hardware to go farther off-road than its crossover rivals. It also helps that it offers the lowest starting price in Jeep’s growing stable.

2023 Jeep Renegade: What’s New?

Jeep removed the base Renegade Sport for 2023, the only trim with standard front-wheel drive. The lineup now consists of the Latitude, Limited, and Trailhawk, all with standard all-wheel drive or a 4×4 drivetrain. Instead of giving us an all-new Renegade, Jeep has comprehensively updated the exterior and interior packages for each trim level. For instance, the Premium Group for Renegade Latitude has more goodies like an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power driver’s seat with a two-way lumbar adjuster, heated front seats, roof rails, and cornering fog lights.

Moreover, the High Altitude Package for Renegade Latitude includes gloss black badging, neutral gray grille rings, and 19-inch granite crystal alloy wheels. At the same time, the Limited Elite Group has a full suite of LED exterior lighting (fog lamps, projector headlights, taillamps, and daytime running lights).

Moving over to Renegade Trailhawk, the Elite Group has leather seats, a heated tiller, a windshield de-icer, and an eight-way power driver’s seat. Other changes include a new Detonator Yellow color palette to go with Alpine White, Black, Colorado Red, Slate Blue, Sting-Gray, and Graphite Gray.

All Renegade variants come with a Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment touchscreen with standard navigation, satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity. The Latitude adds 17-inch alloy wheels, tinted rear glass, keyless entry, and automatic headlights, while the Limited gets leather upholstery and 18-inch wheels. Standard on the Trailhawk is a matte black hood decal, underbody skid plates, a full-size spare tire, and raised suspension.

2023 Jeep Renegade. Photo: Jeep Brand.

Feisty Turbocharged Engine

The 2023 Jeep Renegade is soldiering on with a standard 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 177 horsepower and 210 lb-ft. of torque. All trim variants get a nine-speed automatic coupled with an all-wheel (Jeep Active Drive) or a 4×4 (Jeep Active Drive Low 4×4) drivetrain.

The Renegade Trailhawk is the most off-road-ready of the bunch and has a 21:1 crawl ratio, 8.7-inches of ground clearance, and up to 8.1 inches of wheel articulation. It also has hill descent control and up to 19 inches of water fording capability. In addition, Renegade Trailhawk can tow up to 2,000 lbs. when properly equipped.

Advanced Safety Features

The 2023 Jeep Renegade comes loaded with advanced driver assistance systems like blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, and trailer sway damping. New for the 2023 Renegade Limited is adaptive cruise control.

Jeep Warranty

All Jeep Renegades leave the factory with a three-year, 36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain warranty. An extended warranty could prove beneficial if you drive more miles than the average person. This comprehensive guide will help you discern whether a Jeep extended warranty is worth considering.

2023 Jeep Renegade: Pricing & Availability

The order books for the 2023 Jeep Renegade will open in the fall of 2022. Pricing remains forthcoming, but we expect the MSRP to start around $31,000 for the Latitude and up to $33,000 for the range-topping Limited. Our free and easy search tools* show which Jeep dealerships have the best deals in your area. For more insight into getting the best deal on a new Jeep, see this quick but helpful guide.

